Fauci says Florida lifting restrictions on bars and restaurants is 'very concerning'12:30 p.m.
Trump avoids tax return questions as he brings yet another truck to the White House12:23 p.m.
Mueller's top prosecutor connects the Trump tax revelations to Russia12:22 p.m.
Ballistics record in Breonna Taylor case doesn't match Kentucky attorney general's findings11:27 a.m.
What Trump's golf courses could reveal11:09 a.m.
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara reportedly named their 1st child River10:49 a.m.
The coronavirus may have 'one big trick.' Scientists are learning how to stop it.10:16 a.m.
Trump and McConnell are reportedly already discussing Amy Coney Barrett's 7th Circuit replacement10:07 a.m.
