Graduate student spends summer climbing Colorado's highest peaks for charity

1:54 a.m.

This summer, Brittney Woodrum climbed all 58 of Colorado's 14,000-foot peaks, an experience that left her feeling "a lot of astonishment, joy, and lots and lots of gratitude."

Woodrum, 27, is a graduate student at the University of Denver, studying humanitarian assistance. The Kentucky native loves the outdoors and being of service to others, and in July launched a fundraising effort called the Fourteeners Project. Her goal was to raise $1,400 for each trek up one of Colorado's fourteeners, with the money going to ShelterBox, an international relief charity.

With a large ShelterBox aid container strapped to her back, Woodrum climbed her first summit on July 10 and made it to the final peak, Crestone Needle in the Sangre de Cristo Range, on Sept. 26. Over the summer, she saw meteor showers and skies tinted orange due to wildfires, which was "almost surreal," Woodrum told The Aspen Times. During tough hikes, she learned it was "more of a mental than a physical game," and it was "just about embracing the trudge." By the time her adventure was over, Woodrum had raised about $85,000 for ShelterBox, and she is already planning on doing something similar next summer. Catherine Garcia

Trump is reportedly 'bored' watching TV at Walter Reed, 'angry' at how his illness is being covered

2:47 a.m.

President Trump's doctors and advisers have been sending mixed signals about his health, openly acknowledging that the rosy picture they are painting on TV are mostly for Trump's benefit, even as they admit he had a high fever and two episodes where his blood oxygen levels dropped to dangerous levels and is being given treatments that strongly suggest at least a moderately severe COVID-19 case.

The president, meanwhile, is reportedly getting antsy and eager to leave his suite at Walter Reed Medical Center. "Trump told advisers on Sunday that he was getting bored being in the hospital and was tiring of watching coverage of his hospitalization," The Washington Post reports. He has also "told allies he wants to come back to the White House Monday, but there is some fear among his advisers that it is a political decision — and that he could relapse and have to return to Walter Reed."

"Trump, who historically hates hospitals and anything related to illness, has been hankering to get released," two people close to the president tell The New York Times, "and some aides expressed fear that he would pressure [White House physician] Dr. [Sean] Conley into releasing him by claiming to feel better than he actually does. But advisers were also troubled by the doctors' prediction that they might release him on Monday because if they do not, it would signal that the president is not doing as well as indicated." The Times added:

The president has also been watching lots of television, even more than usual, and has been exasperated by coverage of Saturday's calamitous handling of his medical information by Dr. Conley and [Chief of Staff Mark] Meadows, as well as speculation about him transferring powers to Vice President Mike Pence. He was also angry that no one was on television defending him, as he often is when he cannot inject his own views into news media coverage, aides said. [The New York Times]

So maybe Trump is feeling relatively normal. But several medical experts said it would be a serious mistake for Trump to return to the White House before he's past the critical window of 7-10 days after diagnosis. Peter Weber

White House staffers say they are relying on 'Twitter and TV' to tell them who has become infected

1:05 a.m.
The White House exterior.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Several people who spent time with President Trump last week before he tested positive for COVID-19, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), found out about his results through the news, The Wall Street Journal reports.

White House officials told the Journal a medical team is conducting contact tracing, working to notify individuals who were exposed to infected staffers. On Friday, Christie, who helped Trump prepare for last Tuesday's debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, said that he had yet to hear from anyone at the White House. Christie tweeted on Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and later shared that as a precaution, he checked into a New Jersey hospital.

Christie was at the White House on the morning of Sept. 26 for debate prep, and was in close proximity with multiple people who later tested positive for COVID-19, including Trump's close adviser Hope Hicks, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, and Trump himself. Later that day, Christie and Conway gathered in the Rose Garden for Trump's announcement of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee. Not very many people wore masks to this event, and several guests have since tested positive, including Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who was spotted hugging and kissing other guests.

Other people who participated in debate practices with Trump, including his lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and senior campaign adviser Jason Miller have said they tested negative for the virus. Giuliani said he learned about Hicks' positive test results from the news, but White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows called to notify him of Trump's diagnosis.

Several White House staffers told the Journal no one is doing a very good job internally of conveying information on test results or Trump's condition, with one official saying they are "glued to Twitter and TV because I have no official communication from anyone in the West Wing." Catherine Garcia

White House: Melania Trump didn't visit husband to avoid exposing Secret Service and medical staff to COVID-19

12:42 a.m.

Doctors and infectious disease experts were highly critical of President Trump's decision to get driven in a hermetically sealed SUV around Walter Reed Medical Center to wave to supporters while he is contagious with COVID-19, endangering his Secret Service detail, photographed wearing the wrong type of personal protective equipment. The Secret Service has noticed.

Somebody at the White House had considered the safety of Secret Service agents. On Saturday, a White House official told NBC News' Peter Alexander that first lady Melania Trump would not leave her isolation in the White House residence to visit her husband because "she has COVID" and "that would expose the agents who would drive her there and the medical staff who would walk her up to him."

The White House defended what spokesman Judd Deere called Trump's "short, last-minute motorcade ride to wave to his supporters outside." Deere told Axios' Alayna Treene, the White House pool reporter on duty, that “appropriate precautions were taken in the execution of this movement to protect the president and all those supporting it, including PPE. The movement was cleared by the medical team as safe to do.” Deere did not, Treene note, "answer additional questions, such as whether the drive-by happened at the president’s request." Peter Weber

Report: Trump kept quiet about 1st positive COVID-19 test

12:04 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Tia Dufour/The White House via Getty Images

When President Trump called into Fox News on Thursday night and confirmed that his close aide Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19, he didn't share with viewers that he also had a positive result from a rapid test and was waiting for the results from a more thorough screening, several people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

Speaking to host Sean Hannity, Trump said he had been tested and would get the results back "either tonight or tomorrow morning." Early Friday morning, Trump tweeted that both he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus.

When Hicks tested positive on Thursday morning, Trump's top advisers wanted to make sure this was kept under wraps, and even his campaign manager, Bill Stepien, didn't find out until it was reported by Bloomberg News on Thursday night, people familiar with the matter told the Journal; Stepien announced on Friday morning that he tested positive for the virus. According to the Journal, Trump told another unidentified adviser that he or she should keep their positive test results to themselves, saying, "Don't tell anyone."

On Thursday afternoon, Trump left Washington for a fundraising event in New Jersey. One official told the Journal the campaign squad was not consulted on whether Trump should attend the event, and the White House has since said the operations team determined it was safe to go, claiming Trump tested negative in the morning. Holding this fundraiser "in spite of knowing that one of the team was infected and had exposed others was a recipe for spreading disease," Lisa M. Lee, a public health expert at Virginia Tech University, told the Journal. Catherine Garcia

SNL's 'Weekend Update' says 'mathematically,' Trump's COVID-19 hospitalization is clearly funny

October 4, 2020

The cold open for this week's Saturday Night Live hinted at joking about President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, when Jim Carrey's Joe Biden wondered if maybe "science and karma could somehow team up to send us all a message about how dangerous this virus can be." "Weekend Update" just went for it.

"I gotta say it's a bad sign for America that when Trump said he tested positive for a virus, 60 percent of people were, like, 'Prove it,'" Colin Jost said.

Michael Che started telling a few jokes, then addressed the elephant in the room: "Okay, look, this is weird. Because a lot of people on both sides are saying there's nothing funny about Trump being hospitalized with coronavirus, even though he mocked the safety precautions for the coronavirus — and those people are obviously wrong. There's a lot funny about this — maybe not from a moral standpoint, but mathematically, if you were constructing the joke, this is all the ingredients you need. The problem is, it's almost too funny, like it's so on the nose. It would be like if I were making fun of people who wear belts and then my pants just immediately fell down."

"Look, I don't want the president to die, obviously," Che said after a few more jokes. "Actually, I wish him a very lengthy recovery." Peter Weber

Report: GOP Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania to retire in 2022

October 4, 2020
Pat Toomey.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) does not plan on running for re-election in 2022, two people with knowledge of the matter told The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sunday.

Toomey, 58, is expected to make a formal announcement on Monday. He is now serving his second term, and won both of his Senate races by narrow margins.

Toomey is the only Republican holding statewide office in Pennsylvania other than judges, and there was talk he might run for governor in 2022, but he's also decided against that, the Inquirer reports. Toomey's office would not confirm or deny the Inquirer's report.

Charlie Gerow, a Republican consultant in Harrisburg, told the Inquirer that Toomey's decision is "incredibly surprising. It throws dozens of wild cards into the mix." With Toomey out of the running, future GOP Senate and gubernatorial primaries will be "a free for all," Gerow said, with "dozens of candidates emerging from the political and business communities. Half the legislature's going to want to run." Catherine Garcia

Campaign: Biden again tests negative for coronavirus

October 4, 2020
Joe Biden.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Sunday tested negative for the coronavirus, his campaign said.

This is Biden's third negative test since last Tuesday's debate, when he shared the stage with President Trump, who announced early Friday morning that he has COVID-19. Biden and Trump were together for 90 minutes, and while they were about 13 feet apart, they did not wear masks during the debate.

Before Trump announced he had the virus, Biden's campaign said the former vice president was regularly tested for COVID-19 but they would release the results only if he tested positive. That changed on Saturday, when the campaign stated that moving forward, it would share the results of all of his tests. Biden took two coronavirus tests on Friday morning, and another one on Sunday morning. On Monday, he is scheduled to head to Florida, where he will participate in an NBC News town hall. Catherine Garcia

