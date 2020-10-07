See More Speed Reads
2020 voting
Record early voting suggests turnout could reach 65 percent

8:10 a.m.
Voters line up
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

More than 4 million Americans have voted already, more than 50 times more than the number that had cast ballots at this point in the 2016 election, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing data from the United States Elections Project.

"We've never seen this many people voting so far ahead of an election," said Michael McDonald of the University of Florida, who administers the project. "People cast their ballots when they make up their minds, and we know that many people made up their minds long ago and already have a judgment about Trump."

The voting pace is setting up what could be record turnout in the showdown between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. McDonald said that with 4 million ballots already in four weeks before Election Day, turnout could reach 65 percent of eligible voters, the highest rate since 1908. Harold Maass

Nobels
2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry won by 2 female scientists for genome-splicing breakthrough

7:15 a.m.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday to two scientists, Emmanuelle Charpentier of France and American biochemist Jennifer A. Doudna, "for the development of a method for genome editing," the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors.

"Using these, researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants, and microorganisms with extremely high precision," the academy explained. "This technology has had a revolutionary impact on the life sciences, is contributing to new cancer therapies, and may make the dream of curing inherited diseases come true."

The "enormous power of this technology means we have to use it with great care," said Claes Gustafsson, chairman of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, but it "is equally clear that this is a technology, a method that will provide humankind with great opportunities."

Charpentier published her discovery about a molecular tool in the Streptococcus bacteria that can cleave DNA in 2011, and she and Doudna refashioned those genetic scissors so they could "cut any DNA molecule at a predetermined site," making it "easy to rewrite the code of life," the academy wrote. "Since Charpentier and Doudna discovered the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors in 2012 their use has exploded."

“I was very emotional, I have to say,” Charpentier said from Berlin, where she works at the Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens. "My wish is that this will provide a positive message to the young girls who would like to follow the path of science, and to show them that women in science can also have an impact through the research that they are performing." Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Late night hosts roast Trump's White House return, from his balcony scene to the 'strongman propaganda'

6:30 a.m.

"After spending four days in the hospital, last night President Trump arrived back at the White House — and it was quite a scene," Jimmy Fallon said on Tuesday's Tonight Show. Climbing 22 stairs then ripping off his mask is "the craziest thing he's ever done on that balcony, and that's the same place where he looked straight into an eclipse."

Trump's balcony scene "was quite a spectacle," but "I gotta say, he might have left the hospital too early," Late Night's Seth Meyers said. "Usually when people breathe like that, it's right before they ask you if you have a cat."

"Trump wanted this to be a show of strength, but moments after taking off his mask, he was clearly struggling to breathe," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. Every bit of his flamboyant return "was just pure strongman propaganda," and "it really seemed like it was propaganda when they released it as propaganda." But Trump is showing signs of normalcy, he said, probably because "he is jacked to the nards on the steroid dexamethasone. Steroids can make you feel invincible."

Dexamethasone also has stranger side effects, too, The Late Show illustrated with help from the "psychosis goldfish."

"Typhoid Donny" is clearly "all hopped up on dexamethasone," since "only an egomaniac on massive amounts of drugs would ever even think to stage" that "dramatic balcony scene," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. But "did you notice how when it was his life in danger, he didn't consult that crazy doctor he retweeted who said COVID came from demon sperm, he didn't pop hydroxychloroquine or inject bleach or bring Diamond and Silk in to sass the virus away. No, he relied on science to save him. Let's not forget that that: When the man wanted to save his own life, he went straight to science, he had 10 doctors pumping his body with every drug available — and we paid for it. I'd say he got his $750 worth of tax money."

"At least now we know how Trump is going to try to spin this whole episode," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "It's not that he was so reckless and ignorant that he got himself and possibly many other people dangerously sick, it's that as a leader, he was brave enough to confront the virus head on."

The Late Late Show's James Corden turned Trump's "maybe I'm invincible" boast into a Paul McCartney song. Watch below. Peter Weber

Point FDA
White House approves new COVID-19 vaccine standards after FDA publishes them anyway

3:56 a.m.
FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn and Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The White House on Tuesday, in an apparent reversal, approved stringent new Food and Drug Administration guidelines for emergency use approval of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Trump administration was widely reported to have rejected the new guidelines Monday night, citing purported opposition from drugmakers and questioning whether the new standards were necessary. But President Trump had openly criticized the guidelines, which, now in force, will make it difficult but not impossible for a vaccine to get approval before Election Day.

The White House cleared the new standards shortly after the FDA unilaterally published them as part of its briefing materials for an upcoming meeting of its outside vaccine advisory committee, The Washington Post reports. Pfizer also endorsed the guidelines earlier on Tuesday, becoming the last U.S.-backed drugmaker with a late-stage vaccine to publicly signal support. The new standards aren't notably different from other vaccine approval standards, and the FDA created them in part to raise public confidence in COVID-19 vaccines amid politicization from the White House.

"The bottom line is, FDA is going to stick to the objective criteria that they outlined in the guidance, the [advisory committee] is going to support those principles, and the sponsors are going to adhere to them," former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said Tuesday at a symposium on vaccines and scientific integrity. "There are few moments I can think of where so much political dust was created by political officials for so little actual practical effect — and perhaps negative effect."

Trump still tweeted his disapproval Tuesday night, tagging FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn: "New FDA Rules make it more difficult for them to speed up vaccines for approval before Election Day. Just another political hit job!" Peter Weber

COVID in the White House
Trump's tweeting has been unusually erratic, and even some aides question if it's the COVID drugs

3:13 a.m.

President Trump, quarantined with COVID-19 in the White House residence and reportedly badgering staff to let him return to the Oval Office, was unusually active on Twitter late into Tuesday night, tweeting and retweeting dozens of times about Hillary Clinton and Russia, even moving markets by ending coronavirus stimulus negotiations — before apparently reversing himself hours later.

Observers, many of them critical of Trump, were frankly flummoxed.

There was one frequently suggested explanation, though: Is Trump juiced on steroids?

Speculation also swirled inside the eerily empty White House, where some staff members wondered whether "Trump's behavior was spurred by a cocktail of drugs he has been taking to treat the coronavirus, including dexamethasone, a steroid that can cause mood swings and can give a false level of energy and a sense of euphoria," The New York Times reports.

The revelation Sunday that Trump was being treated with dexamethasone immediately raised red flags among medial experts, in part because it suggested Trump's condition was worse than the nebulously upbeat assessments from White House physician Sean Conley, but also because of the "concerning side effects, ranging from blood clots, blurred vision, and headaches to 'psychic derangements,' such as insomnia, mood swings, and 'frank psychotic manifestations,'" The Washington Post notes, citing the drug label.

Dexamethasone's side effects also include "grandiose delusions," New York notes, but pulmonologist Dr. Bryan McVerry, who co-authored a recent study on steroid treatments for COVID-19 patients, said "increased energy" is more typical. Asked if Trump's "erratic" tweeting could be a side effect, McVerry told New York it's not clear if Trump is still on dexamethasone, but "getting doses of steroids can certainly sort of activate you and energize you, so to the extent that he's feeling better and activated and energized as a result of that, I suppose it's possible."

Whatever the cause, the Post reports, "several former administration officials said they were appalled at the president's conduct over the past few days," one of them describing Trump's decision to leave the hospital for a drive-by of supporters "so monstrously wrong," probably "the most appalling thing I've seen a president do for a political stunt," and "genuinely unhinged." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Maryland 7-year-old is helping get essentials to people in need across the U.S.

2:08 a.m.

Cavanaugh Bell is only in the second grade, but he's already doing his part to make the world a kinder place.

The Maryland resident started a nonprofit called Cool & Dope after being told by several organizations that he was too young to be a volunteer. Earlier this year, he used his $600 life savings to make care packages for more than 125 senior citizens in his neighborhood, so they didn't have to risk catching coronavirus at the grocery store. This summer, Bell raised money and held drives to get essentials like hygiene and cleaning products, clothes, diapers, and nonperishable food to the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

Bell told People he saw Pine Ridge while on a road trip in 2018, after his family drove for "miles and miles and there was straight-up nothing. I was like, 'Well, maybe we should do something for them since they're in the middle of nowhere.'" He dropped off his first load of supplies in July, and is preparing to make another delivery before winter. "I'm just trying to make them have a big fat smile on their faces," Bell said.

Bell aims to spread positivity, and Alice Phelps, a member of the Pine Ridge community, told People he's doing exactly that. The 7-year-old "believes he can save the world, and I believe him," she said. "He just carries that, 'Well, no problem, let's do it,' and he doesn't see anything as a challenge, so I love that innocence about him." Bell said he wants people to know that they can "have an impact no matter their age — no matter if you're 8, 10, or even my grandma's age, 74 — you can do anything." Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
102-year-old woman who has never missed an election puts on PPE to send in her ballot

1:11 a.m.
Bea Lumpkin mails her ballot.
Facebook/Chicago Teachers Union

Bea Lumpkin has voted in every election since 1940, and nothing was going to stop her from casting a ballot in 2020.

The 102-year-old retired teacher from Chicago put on personal protective equipment (PPE) and took a short walk to a neighborhood mailbox, where she had her grandson take a photo showing her about to drop off her ballot. "If I could come out at the age of 102 and face a pandemic [to vote], nobody should have an excuse," Lumpkin told Good Morning America.

The photo of Lumpkin was shared by the Chicago Teachers Union and quickly went viral, with people praising Lumpkin for doing her civic duty. "There's a lot at stake," she said. Lumpkin thinks the next generation will turn out at the polls to push forward change, telling GMA, "I have a lot of confidence in the young people." Catherine Garcia

Rest in peace
Johnny Nash, singer-songwriter of 'I Can See Clearly Now,' has died at 80

12:52 a.m.

Johnny Nash, the singer, songwriter, and producer of the enduring 1972 hit song "I Can See Clearly Now," died Tuesday. He was 80 and died from natural causes at home in Houston, his son, Johnny Nash Jr., told The Associated Press.

By the time Nash recorded his signature song, reportedly written as he was recovering from cataract surgery, he had already "lived several show business lives," AP reports, including teenage crooner, R&B singer, movie actor, record executive, and early booster of reggae and its leading light, Bob Marley. Nash met Marley and fellow Wailers Peter Tosh and Bunny Livingston on a trip to Jamaica in 1968, helped sign the group to his JAD Records label, and brought Marley on tour to London in the early 1970s. His cover of Marley's "Stir It Up" helped bring reggae to an American audience, and the two collaborated on a song, "You Poured Sugar On Me."

Nash's last album, Here Again, came out in 1986. Always private, he withdrew entirely from the music business by the 1990s, moved to a ranch in Houston with his family, and managed rodeo shows.

John Lester Nash Jr. was born in Houston in 1940, sang in church, and had is own show on Houston television at age 13, gaining a national audience after a few years with appearances on "The Arthur Godfrey Show." He was married three times, and he's survived by his wife, Carli Nash, and two children, Johnny Nash Jr. and daughter Monica.

In the late 1990s, Nash told The Gleaner in Jamaica that he had "achieved gratification in terms of the people I've had the chance to meet," and "a lifetime body of work I can be proud of is more important to me" than a Grammy or other "things of that nature."

"I Can See Clearly Now" sold more than a million copies, spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in 1972, and has been covered by a broad array of musical legends. You can watch Nash perform the song, dubbed "2 minutes and 48 seconds of undiluted inspiration" by Robert Christgau, below, from 1973. Peter Weber

