Federal judge rules Ohio can't limit number of ballot drop boxes in each county

A federal judge on Thursday evening blocked an order from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) that would limit the number of mail-in ballot drop boxes to just one in each county.

LaRose said that he interpreted Ohio law to mean that county election officials could only set up one drop box at their office, and nowhere else, but U.S. District Judge Dan Polster ruled that this unfairly burdens larger counties. "While it may be said that the 7,903 registered voters in Noble County may find a single drop box location sufficient, the record demonstrates that the 858,041 registered voters in Cuyahoga County will likely not," Polster stated. Cuyahoga County had planned to have ballot drop off boxes set up at six different libraries.

Several organizations filed lawsuits to stop LaRose's order, saying that it was unfair to people with disabilities, senior citizens, people without transportation options, and those who live far away from county election offices. LaRose has filed an appeal, and his spokeswoman said that "the place to make changes in how we run our elections is in the statehouse, not the courthouse." Catherine Garcia