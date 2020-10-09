Federal judge rules Ohio can't limit number of ballot drop boxes in each county

-
Federal judge rules Ohio can't limit number of ballot drop boxes in each county12:56 a.m.
-
Trump sounds pretty raspy, coughs in Hannity phone interview12:41 a.m.
-
Trump slams Gretchen Whitmer for not thanking him after FBI foiled alleged kidnapping plotOctober 8, 2020
-
Trump's Rose Garden video is a very believable '80s infomercial in new Lincoln Project adOctober 8, 2020
-
Pence's office says he's healthy, but won't explain why he canceled trip to vote in IndianaOctober 8, 2020
-
GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy charged with illegal foreign lobbyingOctober 8, 2020
-
Trump's physician expects his 'safe return to public engagements' on SaturdayOctober 8, 2020
-
Disney to bypass theaters again and send new Pixar film Soul to streamingOctober 8, 2020
