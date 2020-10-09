See More Speed Reads
voting in 2020
Federal judge rules Ohio can't limit number of ballot drop boxes in each county

12:56 a.m.
People drop off their ballots in Dayton, Ohio, this April.
Megan Jelinger/AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge on Thursday evening blocked an order from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) that would limit the number of mail-in ballot drop boxes to just one in each county.

LaRose said that he interpreted Ohio law to mean that county election officials could only set up one drop box at their office, and nowhere else, but U.S. District Judge Dan Polster ruled that this unfairly burdens larger counties. "While it may be said that the 7,903 registered voters in Noble County may find a single drop box location sufficient, the record demonstrates that the 858,041 registered voters in Cuyahoga County will likely not," Polster stated. Cuyahoga County had planned to have ballot drop off boxes set up at six different libraries.

Several organizations filed lawsuits to stop LaRose's order, saying that it was unfair to people with disabilities, senior citizens, people without transportation options, and those who live far away from county election offices. LaRose has filed an appeal, and his spokeswoman said that "the place to make changes in how we run our elections is in the statehouse, not the courthouse." Catherine Garcia

COVID in the White House
Trump sounds pretty raspy, coughs in Hannity phone interview

12:41 a.m.

President Trump called into Sean Hannity's Fox News show on Thursday night, and he sounded at times like a 74-year-old man suffering through a respiratory infection.

Trump, who said he tested positive for COVID-19 less than a week ago, then spent four days at Walter Reed hospital, has declared himself cured. "I'm back because I am a perfect physical specimen and I'm extremely young," he said on Fox Business earlier Thursday, adding that he doesn't think he's contagious. Later, in a video he posted to Twitter, he joked, "I'm a senior — I know you don't know that," and again suggested he received a COVID-19 cure.

Trump did make some news on Hannity, though — or at least he appeared to — when he suggested he hasn't been tested since his positive result came back. "The test will be tomorrow," he told Hannity, "because there's no reason to test all the time, but they found very little infection or virus, if any. I don't know that they found any, I didn't go into it greatly with the doctors."

The White House has point-blank refused to say when Trump last tested negative for the coronavirus, and Trump wouldn't tell Hannity, either. Peter Weber

Sigh
Trump slams Gretchen Whitmer for not thanking him after FBI foiled alleged kidnapping plot

October 8, 2020
Donald Trump.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Thursday night had harsh words for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), tweeting that she has done "a terrible job" and should have told him "thank you" after the FBI thwarted an alleged kidnapping plot against her.

In April, Trump tweeted "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" after Whitmer extended a stay-at-home mandate due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not long after, armed protesters entered the Michigan statehouse, with some shouting "Lock her up!" about Whitmer. The FBI revealed on Thursday that several men allegedly discussed kidnapping Whitmer and taking her to Wisconsin, where the governor would "stand 'trial' for treason."

During a press conference, Whitmer said Trump's words only encourage extremists, a statement that apparently offended the president. "The federal government provided tremendous help to the Great People of Michigan," Trump tweeted. "My Justice Department and federal law enforcement announced today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a white supremacist — while Biden and Democrats refuse to condemn antifa, anarchists, looters, and mobs that burn down Democrat run cities." (Whitmer did not directly call him a "white supremacist," and Joe Biden has repeatedly condemned looters.)

Trump tweeted that he does not tolerate "ANY extreme violence. Defending ALL Americans, even those who oppose and attack me, is what I will always do as your president! Governor Whitmer — open up your state, open up your schools, and open up your churches!"

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden also tweeted about the plot, except he praised Whitmer for working to "protect her state from a deadly pandemic." Biden said that when Trump tweeted about liberating Michigan, "that call was heard. He's giving oxygen to the bigotry and hate we see on the march in our country — and we have to stop it." Catherine Garcia

hmmmm
Pence's office says he's healthy, but won't explain why he canceled trip to vote in Indiana

October 8, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence will no longer be flying to Indianapolis on Friday to engage in early voting, and while his office won't say what's behind the cancelation, his spokesman is adamant that Pence is healthy.

"Nobody's sick," Press Secretary Devin O'Malley told the Indianapolis Star. "The VP is planning on traveling on Saturday and Monday. We'll have more information on the vice president's schedule next week soon." O'Malley also said Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, both tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Pence had planned on flying into Indianapolis on Friday, then voting in person at the Indianapolis City-County Building before returning to Washington, D.C., in the evening. While his office won't say why the trip was canceled, it did promise that the visit would be rescheduled. Pence spent Thursday on the road, attending rallies in Nevada and Arizona. Catherine Garcia

charges filed
GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy charged with illegal foreign lobbying

October 8, 2020
Elliott Broidy.
AP Photo/David Karp, File

Elliott Broidy, the former national deputy finance chair of the Republican National Committee and one of President Trump's top fundraisers in 2016, has been charged with conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The charges were filed last week, with the federal court filing made public on Thursday. Broidy has been accused of accepting $6 million from an unnamed foreign client and trying to get Trump administration officials to drop an investigation into Malaysian government corruption. Broidy also allegedly attempted to get a Chinese citizen extradited from the United States. In both cases, Broidy was unsuccessful.

Broidy is expected to plead guilty, ABC News reports. A major GOP donor and fundraiser, he stepped down from his Republican National Committee position in April 2018 after it was reported he had an affair with a Playboy model and paid her $1.6 million to stay quiet. Catherine Garcia

COVID in the White House
Trump's physician expects his 'safe return to public engagements' on Saturday

October 8, 2020
Dr. Sean Conley.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Sean Conley, the president's physician, wrote in a memo on Thursday that President Trump has "completed his course of therapy for COVID-19" and will be able to resume "public engagements" on Saturday.

Trump announced early last Friday morning that he tested positive for COVID-19, and later that day, he was hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center. He left the facility on Monday evening, and Conley said that since then, Trump's "physical exam has remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progress of illness. Overall, he's responded extremely well to treatment, without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects."

Conley said Saturday will be "day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the president's safe return to public engagements at that time." The White House has refused to share when Trump's last negative test was taken.

Earlier in the day, Trump declared during an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that he doesn't think he is contagious anymore and he wants to go back to holding rallies with supporters. Catherine Garcia

a home theater near you
Disney to bypass theaters again and send new Pixar film Soul to streaming

October 8, 2020
Soul
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

After Mulan, Disney is sending another major film that was intended for theaters straight to streaming instead.

Disney on Thursday announced that Soul, the latest animated movie from Pixar that was scheduled to be released theatrically this November, will skip U.S. theaters and debut on Disney+ on Dec. 25. The film will still get a theatrical release internationally in markets where Disney+ is not available, Variety reports.

This came after Disney previously debuted its live-action remake of Mulan, which had its planned theatrical release postponed numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Disney+ for an additional $30 fee. This was considered a major experiment in releasing big films at home during the pandemic while theaters aren't reopened everywhere. But Disney won't be repeating the same Mulan release plan with Soul, as according to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will stream on Disney+ for no extra fee. Disney has not revealed how many Disney+ subscribers watched Mulan.

Soul was originally intended to open in theaters in June before being delayed to November. After Christopher Nolan's Tenet, the first major tentpole movie to be released in theaters since the COVID-19 pandemic began, disappointed at the U.S. box office, movie studios have been increasingly delaying films to 2021. The highly anticipated new James Bond film No Time to Die was recently postponed to April 2021 from November 2020, and Regal Cinemas, the second-largest theater chain in America, subsequently announced it will once again close all of its U.S. locations. Disney previously delayed major 2020 films like Marvel's Black Widow to 2021.

The biggest film still scheduled to be released in theaters in 2020 is Wonder Woman 1984, which is slated for Dec. 25. Its director, Patty Jenkins, recently told Reuters that a straight-to-streaming release for the film is not being considered. Jenkins also warned that as a result of the pandemic, "We could lose movie theater-going forever." Brendan Morrow

