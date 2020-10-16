9 Democratic Senate challengers break state — and national — fundraising records

Maine's Democratic Senate candidate just set a fundraising record in her race to unseat a Republican — and she's not the only one.
Sara Gideon brought in $39.4 million in the third fundraising quarter of 2020, more than quadrupling Sen. Susan Collins' (R-Maine) haul from July to September. It's a record amount raised by a Senate candidate over a single quarter in Maine, and would've been a national single-quarter record if another Democratic challenger didn't already break it.
Before this year, Beto O'Rourke held a single-quarter record $38 million raised in his 2018 Senate race against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Jaime Harrison dwarfed that, announcing last week he had raised $57 million in Q3 as he tries to beat Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Mark Kelly, the Democrat running against Sen. Martha McSally (D-Ariz.), also surpassed the old record with $39 million raised. Amy McGrath, a retired Marine fighter pilot, meanwhile shattered her state record in Q3, bringing in $36.9 million to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).
Iowa Democrat Theresa Greenfield also set a state record with $28.7 million to fight off Sen. Joni Ernst. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) raised a record $26.8 million to double Sen. Steve Daines' Q3 haul. Cal Cunningham nearly quadrupled his fundraising from the quarter before to bring in $28.3 million in Q3 as he runs against Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.). Georgia's Jon Ossof raised a state record $21.3 million to replace Sen. David Perdue. And former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper brought in $22.6 million as he fights Sen. Cory Gardner — nearly five times what he raised the previous quarter.
The Cook Political Report has deemed Iowa, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, and South Carolina's Senate races toss-ups, as well as both Senate races in Georgia. Hickenlooper and Kelly are favored to win in Colorado and Arizona. McConnell's seat is meanwhile still likely to stay in his hands. Kathryn Krawczyk
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) says he voted for Ronald Reagan — not in 1980, but in 2020.
The Republican governor on Friday revealed to The Washington Postthat rather than voting for either President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden in this year's election, he has cast a write-in vote for former President Reagan.
"I know it's simply symbolic," Hogan told the Post. "It's not going to change the outcome in my state. But I thought it was important to just cast a vote that showed the kind of person I'd like to see in office."
In 2016, Hogan also didn't vote for either of the two major candidates, instead writing in his father, former congressmember Larry Hogan Sr. At the time, a Hogan spokesperson said he was "extremely disappointed in the candidates from both major parties" and decided to write in the "person who taught him what it meant to hold public office with integrity."
Hogan since then has criticized Trump and in July wrote a scathing op-ed blasting the president's COVID-19 response, saying that the United States "ended up with such a patchwork response" to the pandemic after it became clear to governors that "waiting around for the president to run the nation's response was hopeless."
As far as who he picked for his write-in vote this year, Hogan told the Post that Reagan is "my hero in politics," adding, "Reagan was the guy. I marched around as a college kid on the floor of the convention with a Reagan hat and a Reagan sign."
Pfizer could apply for emergency use authorization for its potential COVID-19 vaccine next month, its CEO says.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Friday provided an update on when the company may potentially seek emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, should it prove to be safe and effective.
"In the instance of emergency use authorization in the U.S. for a potential COVID-19 vaccine, FDA is requiring that companies provide two months of safety data on half of the trial participants following the final dose of the vaccine," Bourla explained. "Based on our current trial enrollment and dosing pace, we estimate we will reach this milestone in the third week of November."
Bourla added that "assuming positive data, Pfizer will apply for emergency authorization use in the U.S. soon after the safety milestone is achieved in the third week of November."
With this announcement, The New York Times noted that Pfizer was "ruling out President Trump's assertion that a vaccine would be ready before Election Day." The CEO of Moderna, another company that has a potential COVID-19 vaccine in development, recently told the Financial Times it would likely not have enough data to seek FDA emergency use authorization until at least Nov. 25. At the time of those comments, the Financial Times wrote that this meant that Trump's "most realistic hope of a pre-election vaccine" would be from Pfizer.
Bourla also reiterated on Friday that Pfizer may know whether its vaccine is effective by the end of October, although the data required to make this determination "may come earlier or later based on changes in the infection rates." Brendan Morrow
When the history of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is written, "2020 will emerge as perhaps the darkest chapter in its 74 years," ProPublica reports in a long, detailed look at how "an agency that eradicated smallpox globally and wiped out polio in the United States" became "a target of anger, scorn, and even pity."
Amid a once-in-a-century pandemic, the CDC was largely neutered through unprecedented and injurious political interference from a White House determined to prioritize President Trump's message over public health, ProPublica and The Associated Press document. CDC Director Robert Redfield was browbeaten into submission, and world-renowned CDC disease warriors who needed a street fighter got instead "the nicest grandfather you can imagine," a senior health official told ProPublica.
In March, Trump's hardline immigration czar Stephen Miller urged the CDC to use its quarantine powers to shut the U.S.-Mexico border to all migrants, then had a Health and Human Services Department lawyer send a draft proposal to Dr. Martin Cetron, the CDC's veteran director of global migration and quarantine. "Cetron refused to sign off on the order," ProPublica reports, furiously telling a colleague "it's just morally wrong to use a public authority that has never, ever, ever been used this way." When Cetron refused, ProPublica notes, "Redfield signed the order."
Even before COVID-19, the Trump administration broke longstanding norms, naming a political appointee CDC chief of staff. But that appointee, Kyle McGowan, "went native" and "became increasingly protective of the CDC's senior scientists," ProPublica reports. "McGowan reached his breaking point when Redfield asked him to stop the deportation of a dog," Socrates, brought home by a Peace Corps volunteer without a verified rabies shot. The volunteer's social media campaign caught the White House's attention.
As the pandemic raged, "McGowan spent an hour and a half on the phone with the HHS general counsel and other senior officials to figure out how to make an exception for a dog," ProPublica reports. "All the while, he told colleagues, his mind kept returning to the fact that the same administration was using the CDC's quarantine power to deport thousands of children at the border with Mexico." McGowan resigned in August.
The White House replaced him, AP reports, with two political operatives whose main task is "keeping an eye on Dr. Robert Redfield."
Twitter after drawing criticism by blocking a story from the New York Post about former Vice President Joe Biden's son is making some key policy changes.
The company this week prevented users from tweeting an article with unconfirmed allegations about Biden and his son Hunter,which the outlet claimed was based on alleged emails purportedly obtained from a laptop dropped off at a repair shop and that ended up in the hands of President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani. Twitter said the article violated its hacked materials policy, which "prohibits the use of our service to distribute content obtained without authorization."
The step was controversial especially among Republicans including President Trump, and days later, Twitter's Vijaya Gadde has announced "we have decided to make changes" to this policy on hacked materials after "reflecting on" the "significant feedback." Now, Gadde said, Twitter will "no longer remove hacked content unless it is directly shared by hackers or those acting in concert with them," and the company will also label tweets with these links to "provide context" rather than blocking them.
"We want to address the concerns that there could be many unintended consequences to journalists, whistleblowers and others in ways that are contrary to Twitter's purpose of serving the public conversation," Gadde said.
This was a "stunning policy reversal" from Twitter, The Washington Post wrote, although according to the Post, the Hunter Biden story in question will remain blocked by Twitter based on a different policy preventing private information from being shared.
Facebook had also taken action against the Hunter Biden story, saying it would reduce its distribution before it could be reviewed by fact-checkers. But Twitter's block drew far more criticism, and Senate Republicans subsequently announced they planned to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Dorsey earlier this week admitted the company's communication around the New York Post block was "not great." Brendan Morrow
A Defense Department study released Thursday concluded that passengers faced little risk of catching the coronavirus on a packed commercial flight. Researchers concluded that a passenger wearing a surgical mask continuously would have to sit next to an infectious passenger for 54 hours to get a dangerous level of exposure through the air. The threat of infection is greatly reduced because of the way air is circulated and filtered on airliners.
The study used a mannequin expelling simulated virus particles, and researchers conceded that this method of measuring the threat of aerosol exposure had its limitations. Still, Vice Adm Dee Mewbourne said, "the results showed an overall low exposure risk from aerosolized pathogens like COVID-19 on these aircraft." Harold Maass
Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged Houston software executive Robert Brockman with multiple counts of tax evasion, money laundering, and wire fraud for allegedly hiding $2 billion in income over 20 years. Officials say the case is the largest criminal tax evasion prosecution in U.S. history, The Wall Street Journal reports. Brockman, 79, is chief executive of automation software company Reynolds & Reynolds Co., but the charges stem from his investment in a private equity fund managed by Vista Equity Partners and its founder, billionaire Robert Smith.
Smith, 57, reached a plea deal with prosecutors, admitting to willfully evading $43 million in federal taxes, agreeing to pay $139 million in fines and back taxes, and cooperating with the investigation. In return, he won't be prosecuted. Brockman is the sole investor in Vista's first private equity fund. His investment helped Smith become the wealthiest Black man in the U.S. Smith announced last year that he would pay off all student loans for the 2019 graduates of Morehouse College.
The alleged tax evasion by Brockman and Smith was "brazen, intentional, and significant," said Jim Lee, chief of criminal investigations for the Internal Revenue Service. "These allegations should disgust every American taxpayer as well, because the law applies to all of us when it comes to tax and paying our fair share."
Brockman pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released on a $1 million bond. Reynolds & Reynolds noted in a statement that Brockman's alleged crimes were comitted "outside of his professional responsibilities with Reynolds & Reynolds." Peter Weber