Trump campaign is videotaping voters dropping off ballots in Philadelphia

-
Trump campaign is videotaping voters dropping off ballots in Philadelphia7:25 a.m.
-
U.S. reportedly sets new record with over 77,000 COVID-19 cases in 1 day8:34 a.m.
-
Trump 'yet again broke the fact-check meter' in the final presidential debate, while Biden made a 'few gaffes'6:24 a.m.
-
Trump absolutely bombed in CNN's debate watch-party for undecided voters5:03 a.m.
-
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel gratefully recap the final Trump-Biden debate3:58 a.m.
-
The Lincoln Project savages Trump's debate claim that separated migrant kids are 'so well taken care of'1:58 a.m.
-
Biden crushes Trump in all the post-debate snap polls, except one flagged by Sean Hannity1:14 a.m.
-
Pete Buttigieg heatedly defends LBJ's honor after Trump praises his own presidential record on race12:54 a.m.
7:25 a.m.
8:34 a.m.
Trump 'yet again broke the fact-check meter' in the final presidential debate, while Biden made a 'few gaffes'
6:24 a.m.
5:03 a.m.
3:58 a.m.
The Lincoln Project savages Trump's debate claim that separated migrant kids are 'so well taken care of'
1:58 a.m.
1:14 a.m.
Pete Buttigieg heatedly defends LBJ's honor after Trump praises his own presidential record on race
12:54 a.m.