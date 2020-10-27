See More Speed Reads
2020 World Series
Dodgers beat Rays, win 1st World Series title since 1988

October 27, 2020
The Dodgers celebrate winning the World Series.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night, giving the team its first MLB championship in 32 years.

With the Rays ahead 1-0 in the sixth inning and Tampa Bay pitcher Blake Snell with nine batters struck out, manager Kevin Cash decided to pull him out of the game. The Dodgers quickly turned things around, batting in two runs. Mookie Betts hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, giving the Dodgers a cushion and 3-1 lead.

This is the Dodgers' seventh World Series title in franchise history, with the team winning once while in Brooklyn. It was an out-of-the-ordinary season, shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic. Catherine Garcia

Vin Scully congratulates Dodgers on World Series win — and asks fans to celebrate responsibly

12:32 a.m.

Vin Scully, the beloved former voice of Dodgers baseball, tweeted his congratulations to the team after their World Series win on Tuesday night, and also shared a message to the fans.

Scully, who called his last Dodgers game in 2016 after 67 seasons with the team, was called in to give a gentle reminder to fans who might use the victory as a reason to get rowdy. Immediately after the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1, winning the series in six games, the team tweeted out a video of Scully asking fans to commemorate the occasion safely.

"The word is out, the Dodgers are world champions and I know you want to celebrate like everybody else, but let's do it properly, let's do it the way the Dodgers did, with pride in their selves and pride in our great city," Scully said. "Let's show the rest of the country that we know how to celebrate the proper way. So congratulations to the ball club, congratulations to you, and now together, let's celebrate the right way in honor of our city and of the Dodgers. Go Dodgers!" Catherine Garcia

Kim Kardashian mocked for 'humbly' boasting about renting a private island to escape COVID for her birthday

October 27, 2020

In these polarized times, a week before a bitterly fought presidential election (that her husband may or may not be competing in), Kim Kardashian West unified the country by tweeting about how she celebrated her 40th birthday. Kardashian West, "feeling so humbled and blessed" to be alive, decided she "couldn't think of a better way to spend" her birthday "than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today," she tweeted. And they spent it on a private island, pretending "things were normal just for a brief moment" in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The replies to Kardashian West's party recap included lots of suggestions she is wildly out of touch and might want to learn to "read the room," calls for wealth redistribution, and several reminders of what her sister, Khloe, said when she cried over lost earrings.

But mostly, people had some fun at her expense, with island-based and other favorite pop culture references.

Kardashian West wasn't totally oblivious to how her birthday celebration might come across. "We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach, and so much more," she tweeted. "I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is." Peter Weber

Early voting sites in Florida GOP strongholds to close early due to hurricane

October 27, 2020
People wait in line to vote in Westchester, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

With Hurricane Zeta expected to hit the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, three counties in this conservative region will shorten their early voting hours, a move that could hurt the GOP.

Escambia, Okaloosa, and Santa Rosa counties are all Republican strongholds, Politico reports, and are expected to easily go for President Trump. But Florida is a swing state, and Republicans have been counting on getting voters to cast their ballots early in person, as more Democrats are returning their ballots by mail.

In Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, early voting hours are normally from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but because of Zeta, the voting sites will close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday before reopening at 11 a.m. on Thursday, assuming there is no extensive damage caused by the storm. In Okaloosa County, early voting sites will close two hours early on Wednesday and open two hours later than normal on Thursday.

"It's an abundance of caution for us," Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux told Politico. "Hurricane Sally just in September weakened a bunch of trees and power lines, so we need to be careful, but I do think we will get back up and running quickly." Following Hurricane Michael in 2018, which hit the Panhandle a month before Election Day, then-Gov. Rick Scott (R) extended early voting hours. Catherine Garcia

Melania Trump hits the campaign trail, says the president has 'a very big heart'

October 27, 2020
Melania Trump.
Gabriella Audi/AFP via Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump had nothing but praise for her husband on Tuesday, telling a crowd in Atglen, Pennsylvania, that President Trump is "tough, successful, and fair" and "sees potential in everyone he meets, no matter their gender, race, religion, or sexual orientation."

Trump, she continued, is "a man who has a very big heart and a great sense of humor. Donald loves helping people, and he loves seeing those around him, and his country, succeed."

This was the first lady's first solo campaign event for 2020, and she was joined by former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. The event was held in a converted barn usually used for wedding receptions, USA Today reports, with several hundred people in attendance. There was little social distancing, but most people did have on masks.

Trump applauded the president for working "hard to keep people informed and calm" and said his impeachment was "a sham." She also accused Democrats and the media of working together to "all but destroy our traditional values," and claimed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will push a "socialist agenda." Catherine Garcia

Trump seemingly downplays Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot during Michigan rally

October 27, 2020
Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump went after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) multiple times during a rally in Lansing on Tuesday, and the crowd responded by chanting, "Lock her up!"

Earlier this month, the FBI and Michigan law enforcement announced they had foiled a plot by several men to kidnap Whitmer, with the extremists allegedly wanting to try her for "treason." Trump told the crowd in Lansing that he doesn't think Whitmer "likes me too much," adding, "I'm the one, it was our people that helped her out with her problem."

He went on to suggest that the kidnapping plot wasn't that big of a deal: "I mean, we'll have to see if it's a problem. Right? People are entitled to say maybe it was a problem, maybe it wasn't. It was our people — my people — our people that helped her out. And then she blamed me for it. She blamed me and it was our people that helped her. I don't get it. How did you put her there?"

Trump and Whitmer have been highly critical of each other amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the governor wrote in a piece for The Atlantic published on Tuesday that "every time the president ramps up this violent rhetoric, every time he fires up Twitter to launch another broadside against me, my family and I see a surge of vicious attacks sent our way. This is no coincidence, and the president knows it. He is sowing division and putting leaders, especially women leaders, at risk. And all because he thinks it will help his re-election." Catherine Garcia

In Georgia, Biden promises to 'restore our soul' and unify country

October 27, 2020
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday said that while "anger and suspicion is growing and our wounds are getting deeper," he will bring Americans together and "restore our soul and save this country."

With one week to go until the election, Biden traveled to Warm Springs, Georgia, to make his pitch to supporters at a drive-up rally. He is trying to flip Georgia blue, and hopes the state will back a Democrat for the first time since 1992.

Former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt sought treatment for his paralysis in Warm Springs, and Biden said the town is "a reminder that though broken, each of us can be healed. That as a people and a country, we can overcome a devastating virus. That we can heal a suffering world. That yes, we can restore our soul and save our country."

Biden lost his optimistic tone when talking about President Trump, and slammed him for claiming the nation is turning a corner on the coronavirus, despite a record number of cases. "The tragic truth of our time is that COVID has left a deep and lasting wound in this country," Biden said. Trump, he continued, has "shrugged. He's swaggered. And he's surrendered.' Catherine Garcia

Climate scientists throw cold water on 'Arctic methane bomb' report

October 27, 2020

A research team made a worrisome discovery off the Siberian coast, The Guardian reports. The scientists say they believe they are first to uncover observational evidence that frozen methane deposits in the Arctic Ocean have started to be released after determining that methane levels at the ocean's surface were four to eight times higher than expected.

The deposits are considered "sleeping giants of the carbon cycle" and could theoretically expedite climate change, given that methane has a warming effect 80 times stronger than carbon dioxide over a 20 year period, The Guardian notes. But while the discovery sounds alarming, it's also been met with skepticism from some climate scientists.

Gavin Schmidt, a climatologist and director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, argued there is no evidence Arctic methane had a "big effect" even in earlier periods when the region was warmer than it is now.

The scientists who made the discovery, meanwhile, have acknowledged their work is preliminary, and said the scale of methane releases will not be confirmed until they return and analyze the data. Either way, "there is unlikely to be any major" climate effect "at this moment," Swedish scientist Örjan Gustafsson, told The Guardian from the research vessel. But he did maintain his stance that "the process has now been triggered." Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

