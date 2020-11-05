Commentators marvel at the 'poetry' of Joe Biden potentially winning John McCain's Arizona, John Lewis' Georgia

If former Vice President Joe Biden manages to win the election, it could be in a true storybook finish.

Look at Arizona, where votes are still being tallied. While Biden leads the state, President Trump steadily chipped away at his margin overnight. But if Biden does manage to stay ahead, then Arizona — the home state of the late Republican Sen. John McCain, a frequent punching bag of Trump's — could be the state that delivers the death blow to the Trump presidency. "I am sure you are talking to people who are close to John McCain, that it is John McCain's last laugh, if, in fact, his state, his beloved adopted state goes for Joe Biden, his old friend who spoken at his funeral, eulogized him," CNN's Dana Bash noted to Jake Tapper. "Can you imagine the poetry of that if it happens?"

CNN commentator Keith Boykin pointed out on Twitter that Arizona might not be the only poetic victory on the table for Biden. In Georgia, which could be decided by Thursday afternoon, Trump's lead has narrowed to less than 20,000 votes. "Just saw @jaketapper note the irony that John McCain's Arizona may put the nail in the coffin of the Trump presidency," Boykin tweeted. "I would also add [the late Rep.] John Lewis' Georgia. Trump spent his presidency attacking Lewis and McCain, and now their home states hold Trump's fate in their hands."

In some places, the "poetry" of a potential Biden victory has already played out: MSNBC's commentators noted on Morning Joe on Thursday morning that Biden picked up around 9,500 ballots in Wisconsin from the city of Kenosha — a flashpoint this summer, after a 17-year-old Trump supporter there killed two Black Lives Matter protesters — which helped put the former VP over the edge to win the state.

"The irony of it all, the irony of it all," marveled host Joe Scarborough. "Of all the places to put Joe Biden over the top." Jeva Lange