election 2020
Commentators marvel at the 'poetry' of Joe Biden potentially winning John McCain's Arizona, John Lewis' Georgia

8:59 a.m.
John MaCain in Arizona in 2008.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

If former Vice President Joe Biden manages to win the election, it could be in a true storybook finish.

Look at Arizona, where votes are still being tallied. While Biden leads the state, President Trump steadily chipped away at his margin overnight. But if Biden does manage to stay ahead, then Arizona — the home state of the late Republican Sen. John McCain, a frequent punching bag of Trump's — could be the state that delivers the death blow to the Trump presidency. "I am sure you are talking to people who are close to John McCain, that it is John McCain's last laugh, if, in fact, his state, his beloved adopted state goes for Joe Biden, his old friend who spoken at his funeral, eulogized him," CNN's Dana Bash noted to Jake Tapper. "Can you imagine the poetry of that if it happens?"

CNN commentator Keith Boykin pointed out on Twitter that Arizona might not be the only poetic victory on the table for Biden. In Georgia, which could be decided by Thursday afternoon, Trump's lead has narrowed to less than 20,000 votes. "Just saw @jaketapper note the irony that John McCain's Arizona may put the nail in the coffin of the Trump presidency," Boykin tweeted. "I would also add [the late Rep.] John Lewis' Georgia. Trump spent his presidency attacking Lewis and McCain, and now their home states hold Trump's fate in their hands."

In some places, the "poetry" of a potential Biden victory has already played out: MSNBC's commentators noted on Morning Joe on Thursday morning that Biden picked up around 9,500 ballots in Wisconsin from the city of Kenosha — a flashpoint this summer, after a 17-year-old Trump supporter there killed two Black Lives Matter protesters — which helped put the former VP over the edge to win the state.

"The irony of it all, the irony of it all," marveled host Joe Scarborough. "Of all the places to put Joe Biden over the top." Jeva Lange

election 2020
YouTube lets One America News video falsely claiming Trump won the election remain up

8:18 a.m.
YouTube
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

YouTube isn't removing a video from the far-right One America News Network falsely claiming President Trump has won the 2020 election.

A video from the pro-Trump network posted on Nov. 4 falsely claims the president "won four more years in office" when the winner of the election has not yet been projected. It cites Trump's supposed victories in several states that have not been called by news networks and some that have been called for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The video also pushes baseless allegations of voter fraud.

But YouTube isn't removing the video, which has amassed over 360,000 views. A spokesperson told CNBC that its policies "prohibit content misleading viewers about voting, for example content aiming to mislead voters about the time, place, means or eligibility requirements for voting, or false claims that could materially discourage voting," but "the content of this video doesn't rise to that level."

YouTube noted that the information in the video is false, though, as it pulled ads from it while telling CNBC the platform doesn't "allow ads to run on content that undermines confidence in elections with demonstrably false information." The video has a label on it saying that "results may not be final," but that's the same label that has also been applied to accurate videos about the election, CNN notes.

As misinformation spreads online following Election Day, Twitter has placed warning labels on numerous misleading tweets including several by President Trump himself, while Facebook has also rolled out labels on Trump posts, including one that notes that the election result isn't final. YouTube previously pulled live streams on election night showing false results, The New York Times notes.

Fadi Quran, campaign director at the progressive nonprofit Avaaz, argued to the Times that "platforms need to quickly expand their efforts before the country is plunged into further chaos and confusion," adding, "it is a democratic emergency." Brendan Morrow

usps controversy
The USPS can't account for 300,000 absentee ballots, but that's probably not as bad as it sounds

8:12 a.m.
Tray of ballots
George Frey/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan was furious Wednesday that the U.S. Postal Service had defied his order to sweep postal processing facilities in 15 states Tuesday to find missing absentee ballots and deliver them on time. The USPS had said in a court document that 300,000 ballots had been scanned into facilities but not scanned out, suggesting they were misplaced.

Instead of complying with Sullivan's order, the USPS kept to its own schedule, raising concerns that tens of thousands of ballots would not be delivered in time to be counted. "It just leaves a bad taste in everyone's mouth for the clock to run out — game's over — and then to find out there was no compliance with a very important court order," Sullivan said. He suggested he would demand a deposition from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Notably, there were 81,000 untraced ballots spread across postal districts in key swing states with a combined 151 electoral votes, The Washington Post reports, though, according to its analysis, the missing ballots "are unlikely to affect the outcome of the presidential race." In many cases, USPS said, the ballots had been hand-sorted and delivered without an exit scan. The USPS did not provide data to indicate how prevalent that practice has been, though it did disclose that 7 percent of ballots in its sorting facilities Tuesday were not delivered in time to be counted.

"Even in a worst-case scenario where all potentially misplaced ballots in a state are permanently lost, those ballots amount to just a fraction of both current two-party vote margins and estimates of the number of outstanding ballots yet to be tallied," the Post reports. In Georgia, for instance, the maximum 6,624 missing votes represent just 8 percent of the margin between President Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

In other states, though, the number of missing ballots is larger — more than 11,000 in Pennsylvania and 16,000 in Florida — and the untraced absentee votes in Arizona make up 24 percent of the outstanding margin between Biden and Trump, the Post reports. Also, its analysis that "misplaced mail ballots will not be a significant factor in final vote tallies" has the caveat that it might be a factor if "the final presidential vote margins shrink to low three- or four-digit numbers in the coming days." In some states, like Arizona and Georgia that's a distinct possibility. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Election 2020
Late night hosts don't think Trump's stop-the-vote 'power grab' is a winning way to lose the election

5:39 a.m.

"The past 24 hours have been poller coaster of emotions and nausea," Jimmy Kimmel said on Wednesday's Kimmel Live. "You know, I thought if your election lasted more than 48 hours, you were supposed to seek medical attention. ... Why did we believe the polls again?"

"It isn't official yet, but all signs are pointing to a Joe Biden win, everyone seems to know it — everyone except for Donald Trump," Kimmel said. Clearly, "Trump is going to make the end of this as difficult and painful and damaging to this country as he possibly can, because he can't admit he's a loser."

"Come on, it's 2020 — did you really think last night would end up wrapped up with a neat little bow?" Jimmy Fallon asked at The Tonight Show. Biden urged everyone to have patience while all the votes are counted, "but I'm not sure it's one of America's strengths. I mean, if a TikTok video isn't fun in the first three seconds, we're like, nah, next." Meanwhile, he said, "Trump claimed the election is 'a fraud' and 'an embarrassment' and then declared victory. "

"Gosh, I hope this doesn't overshadow me declaring myself People magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive!'" Stephen Colbert joked at The Late Show. Trump declaring victory and saying he'll ask the Supreme Court to stop millions of lawful votes from being counted is "a power grab by a terrified strongman in the dead of night. Classic. If there's anything 2 a.m. is known for, it's desperate moves by sad little men who are afraid to go home feeling like a loser."

The Late Show also turned Trump's premature victory speech into a Sesame Street song.

"Joe Biden looks like he is on pace to become the 46th president of the United States," and "needless to say, Donald Trump was upset," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "Still, can we just take a moment to admit that it is insane that an American president is just demanding that they stop counting votes while he's ahead. This is a textbook authoritarian move, which is impressive coming from a guy who's never read a textbook. And I gotta say, for a guy who hates 'sh-thole countries,' Trump really likes to jack their style. I mean I never thought I'd see the day when someone yelling at me to go back to Africa sounded more like a concern for my rights instead of a threat."

On Full Frontal, Samantha Bee and her cast acted out three election endings, Wayne's World-style. Watch below. Peter Weber

election 2020
Edit

Trump is feeling 'down,' starting to 'see this slip away' from him, CNN's Dana Bash reports

2:19 a.m.

President Trump lost ground in the Upper Midwest on Wednesday as ballots were counted in Democratic strongholds in Michigan and Wisconsin — both of which were called for Democrat Joe Biden — plus Pennsylvania and Georgia. Trump narrowed Biden's lead in Arizona and Nevada, but Pennsylvania alone would make Biden president-elect.

"The president is down — obviously tired, which is understandable, but not feeling all that great, despite the public bluster that we've seen and heard from his campaign, from his children — that the president is seeing what's happening," Dana Bash reported on CNN Wednesday night, citing a person familiar with Trump's feelings. "He is seeing that in some of these key states that will determine whether he is president or not, his lead is shrinking. ... And the sense from the source that I spoke to is that the president is starting to see this slip away. That's the mood of the president. Now, could that change like this with changes in the vote?" she asked, snapping. "Of course."

CNN also reports that Trump is frustrated that his legal challenges appear to be going nowhere. The president spent his day "angrily calling these Republican governors but casting doubt on the legal strategy that he has told his own aides to pursue," CNN's Kaitlin Collins reported from the White House. "And of course if you talk to the campaign aides who are working on this, some of them obviously do not believe some of these lawsuits will be successful."

Biden's team, meanwhile, is "still projecting confidence about his standing" in Arizona, and "still remain confident" about winning Pennsylvania, CNN's Arlette Saenz reported from Delaware. Peter Weber

election 2020
Edit

Here's what would happen during a Wisconsin recount

2:16 a.m.
Claire Woodall-Vogg collects absentee ballot information in Milwaukee.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is the projected winner of Wisconsin, but with only 21,000 or so votes currently separating him from President Trump — a lead of about 0.6 percentage points — the Trump campaign has said it will file for a recount of the ballots.

Under Wisconsin state law, The Washington Post explains, if the margin between two candidates is less than 0.25 percent, the state will automatically hold a recount and pay for it. If the margin is less than 1 percent, the candidate can ask for a recount, but their campaign has to foot the bill. In 2016, when Trump won Wisconsin by 22,748 votes, Green Party nominee Jill Stein paid almost $3.5 million for a full state recount.

Counties in Wisconsin have until Nov. 17 to tally the results and submit them to the state. A candidate has until 5 p.m. on the first business day after the state received the final results from all 72 counties to request a recount. Once the Wisconsin Elections Commission okays the recount, it must start by 9 a.m. on the third day after it was ordered.

Counties receive checklists and instructions — put some ballots through machine tabulators and count others by hand, for example — and have 13 days to finish the recount. Winnebago Deputy Clerk Julie Barthels told the Post that in 2016, her county had to recount more than 84,000 ballots by hand, and there were 40 people working on the task at once. "It went very smoothly, and we are hoping this one will be the same," she said.

It isn't likely a recount of the votes would significantly change the state of the race in Wisconsin, experts said, and the Post notes that in 2016, Hillary Clinton gained 713 votes in the recount and Trump received 844 more, slightly expanding his margin of victory. Catherine Garcia

last night on late night
Edit

A bipartisan gang of politicians read mean tweets about themselves for Jimmy Kimmel

1:07 a.m.

The day after a divisive election that revealed a country split sharply along partisan, demographic, and geographical lines, Jimmy Kimmel Live showed leading politicians reading mean tweets about themselves, perhaps suggesting self-deprecation as a way to bridge America's political chasm. Not all the politicians reacted to the mean tweets with the grace of celebrities, musicians, and athletes, but you do get a real sense of their personality and sense of humor. Watch below. Peter Weber

election 2020
Edit

Trump is very unlikely to win the election in court, legal scholars explain

12:31 a.m.

President Trump's campaign filed a flurry of lawsuits Wednesday, asking federal and state courts to disqualify ballots in one way or another in key states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia. "Most experts think their prospects are dim, even with the Supreme Court dominated by conservatives," the Los Angeles Times reports.

Courts have traditionally been wary of undoing an election once the votes have been counted, and the Trump campaign has not provided persuasive reasons for judges to stop ongoing counts of legally cast ballots. "You need a legal violation to go to court," former White House counsel Donald McGahn told the Times. "It depends on state law and on the facts."

"A lawsuit without provable facts showing a statutory or constitutional violation is just a tweet with a filing fee," Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, told ProPublica. So far, judges have "actually demanded facts and haven't been ruling on all-caps claims of fraud or suppression," he added. "They haven't confused public relations with the predicate for litigation, and I would expect that to continue."

Fox News anchors Bret Baier and MacCallum also seemed skeptical when White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tried to make the Trump campaign's case on Wednesday:

There are likely to be recounts in very close states, like Georgia, Wisconsin, or Pennsylvania. But "recounts rarely change the vote totals very much," University of Kentucky law professor Joshua Douglas told ProPublica, nor do challenges to the validity of ballots.

And if Trump wants a bailout from the Supreme Court, he isn't helping his cause by publicly suggesting the conservative justices will ride to his rescue, University of Chicago law professor David Strauss tells the Times. "He has the same attitude toward the Supreme Court that he has toward the rest of the government — that it works for him, not for the American people. It is hard to see how anyone who cares about the court, on any side of the political spectrum, would not cringe and find those comments of Trump's to be very disturbing." Peter Weber

