Commentators marvel at the 'poetry' of Joe Biden potentially winning John McCain's Arizona, John Lewis' Georgia

Commentators marvel at the 'poetry' of Joe Biden potentially winning John McCain's Arizona, John Lewis' Georgia8:59 a.m.
YouTube lets One America News video falsely claiming Trump won the election remain up8:18 a.m.
The USPS can't account for 300,000 absentee ballots, but that's probably not as bad as it sounds8:12 a.m.
Late night hosts don't think Trump's stop-the-vote 'power grab' is a winning way to lose the election5:39 a.m.
Trump is feeling 'down,' starting to 'see this slip away' from him, CNN's Dana Bash reports2:19 a.m.
Here's what would happen during a Wisconsin recount2:16 a.m.
A bipartisan gang of politicians read mean tweets about themselves for Jimmy Kimmel1:07 a.m.
Trump is very unlikely to win the election in court, legal scholars explain12:31 a.m.
