See More Speed Reads
election 2020
Edit

Philadelphians are already celebrating a Biden victory in the streets

1:04 p.m.

The election isn't over yet, but you wouldn't know it judging by the streets of Philadelphia. On Friday, people flooded the area outside the city's convention center — where the final votes are being tallied — to celebrate what appeared to be the state's decisive blow to President Trump's re-election hopes, with Biden supporters holding signs that read "surrender to democracy" and chanting "Philly rocks."

The celebrations even extended to impromptu dance parties in neighborhoods:

Even the city's mayor seemed to find the city-wide celebrations infectious, telling Trump that he needs to "put his big boy pants on" and "acknowledge the fact that he lost." Jeva Lange

election 2020
Edit

Trump lost 4 of the top 5 boat-owning states

2:21 p.m.
Boat parade!
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

President Trump was really counting on America's boat owners, and it seems they let him sink.

Trump's campaign was driven — err, sailed — by his supporters' boat parades around the country, with the president even zinging Democratic nominee Joe Biden for not having enough boat folks in his camp. But Trump only managed to anchor one of the top boat-owning states in the country, even after winning three of them in 2016.

Florida is home to the most registered boats per capita, followed by Minnesota, Michigan, California, and Wisconsin, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association. Those states are responsible for a third of all boats in the U.S. — about 5 million, the NMMA says. But all the boat parades in the Great Lakes couldn't convince Michigan and Wisconsin to go for Trump again this year, as Trump managed to only narrowly shore up a win in Florida this election around. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Edit

Romney rebukes Trump for 'recklessly' claiming the election was stolen

1:52 p.m.
Mitt Romney
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is the latest Republican to push back against President Trump's baseless assertion that the 2020 election is being stolen as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears on the cusp of a potential victory.

Romney in a statement on Friday said Trump is "wrong" to claim that he is being cheated out of a 2020 election victory, as he did in a White House speech on Thursday while baselessly alleging widespread voter fraud occurred.

"The president is within his rights to request recounts, to call for investigation of alleged voting irregularities where evidence exists, and to exhaust legal remedies — doing these things is consistent with our election process," Romney said. "He is wrong to say that the election was rigged, corrupt and stolen — doing so damages the cause of freedom here and around the world, weakens the institutions that lie at the foundation of the Republic, and recklessly inflames destructive and dangerous passions."

Romney, the only Republican senator to vote to convict Trump in his impeachment trial, had previously urged Americans to "have faith in democracy" and called for "counting every vote." His comments come after another Republican senator, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), on Friday called Trump's remarks from the White House "very hard to watch," adding that "the president's allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are just not substantiated."

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who helped Trump with 2020 debate prep, also said Thursday he hasn't seen any evidence to back up Trump's claims and said of the president's remarks, "all it does is inflame without informing." Brendan Morrow

election 2020
Edit

Trump is reportedly out for revenge against Fox News

1:30 p.m.

A post-presidency Donald Trump is reportedly ready to get back into the industry he knows best.

Trump has not officially lost his re-election bid to Democratic nominee Joe Biden, but election results in critical swing states are certainly indicating he will. And if he is forced out of the White House, Trump wants to take revenge on the network that forecasted his doom before anyone else, ABC News' John Santucci reports.

While most major networks hadn't called Arizona's electoral outcome by Friday afternoon, Fox News was the first to do so early Wednesday morning. The fact that Fox's call eventually left Biden just a few votes away from the presidency reportedly sent Trump into a tailspin of anger. And by Friday, he was reportedly looking for ways to tear Fox News and the Murdoch family apart with some unhealthy competition.

In particular, Santucci reports, Trump is digging up his old plans to launch a "Trump TV" network with a focus on right-wing news and commentary. And Trump reportedly wants to steal some of his strongest allies from Fox — Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson — to headline it.

Trump's network plans aren't really surprising, seeing as his biggest worry in life and in the presidency has always been his ratings. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Edit

Nancy Pelosi formally requests to be House Speaker again

12:05 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) wants another turn at the top.

The House maintained its Democratic majority after Tuesday's election, albeit losing a few seats along the way. And as it became more likely Democratic nominee Joe Biden would become the president as well, Pelosi formally launched her campaign to remain Speaker of the House.

Pelosi, the first and only woman to serve as House Speaker, sent a letter to her re-elected colleagues on Friday outlining the party's agenda for its next two years in the majority. She promised to push for "lower health care costs, bigger paychecks, and cleaner government," including by enacting a national coronavirus testing plan and voting rights legislation as soon as possible. And at the end, Pelosi formally requested support from congressmembers to be re-elected speaker for another term, with regard to all the "diverse viewpoints" she promised to "respect" along the way.

Pelosi didn't mention her leadership ambitions in a Friday press conference. She instead focused on how "we did not win every battle" in regard to retaining House seats, "but we did win the war" in maintaining control and electing Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Edit

Fox News anchors reportedly instructed not to call Biden president-elect, even if the network projects his win

11:22 a.m.
The News Corp. building
Kevin Hagen/Getty Images

Fox News anchors are reportedly being told not to refer to former Vice President Joe Biden as the president-elect, even if the network projects that he has been elected president.

The network has told anchors to "stay away" from referring to Biden using that term should Fox News call the race in his favor, telling them to instead use language like saying Biden has "enough electoral votes to win the presidency," CNN reports. One memo from Fox tells anchors to emphasize the legal efforts from President Trump's campaign in key states, saying, "We will report both sides until there is further guidance."

The CNN report says that it's possible this instruction could change but notes that the network referred to President Trump as the president-elect of the United States the day after the 2016 presidential election.

No major news networks have called the presidential race yet, but were Fox News to project Biden as the winner in Pennsylvania, it would also be projecting him as the winner of the race overall. The network was previously the first to project Biden as the winner in Arizona, but as of Friday morning, other news networks still say that race is too close to call. Trump was reportedly so upset by Fox's Arizona projection that he called up Fox owner Rupert Murdoch to complain.

Following CNN's reporting about Fox's memos advising against calling Biden the president elect, CNN's Jake Tapper on Friday called on Fox reporters to ignore the "crazy instruction" and said that those who follow it "might as well hand in your press credential at the same time because you can't be taken seriously as a journalist." Despite the reported instruction, though, Fox News' Chris Wallace on Friday morning said that by this Sunday, "We may be talking about Biden as the president-elect." Brendan Morrow

Update: A Fox News spokesperson on Friday denied that there have been any "network wide memos or editorial guidance" from the network on the subject.

election 2020
Edit

Georgia's secretary of state promises a recount

10:56 a.m.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden may be in the lead in Georgia, but a win is still uncertain — and likely will be for a while.

After close to three days of counting votes in the traditionally red state, Biden's vote tally exceeded President Trump's for the first time. And with just a small number of ballots left to count, it seems the Democrat will remain on top. Still, Biden's tiny lead will certainly be subject to a second look, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) said Friday in announcing a recount.

Raffensperger's announcement isn't surprising given that with just a small number of votes left to count at 10:30 a.m. EDT, Biden only had a 1,579-vote lead over Trump. That's less than a 0.1 percent advantage. Candidates can request a recount if the margin between the candidates is less than 0.5 percent, as can election superintendents. And given that Trump's campaign has challenged vote counting in every close state so far, it's likely it'll demand recounts wherever it can as well. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Edit

Biden campaign jokes the government 'is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House' if Trump refuses to concede

10:52 a.m.
Joe Biden.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

As it looks increasingly likely that former Vice President Joe Biden will win Pennsylvania, and therefore the election, the Trump campaign has signaled that the president doesn't plan to concede even if a loss is decisive. On Friday, the Trump campaign went as far as to issue a statement reiterating its belief that "the election is not over."

But even as some have fretted about what might happen if Trump ultimately refuses to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, the Biden campaign seems unperturbed. "As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election," the campaign wrote Friday, adding that "the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House."

Still, there are downsides to Trump refusing to concede. Read more about what that would mean for Biden here at The Week. Jeva Lange

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.