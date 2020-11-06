Philadelphians are already celebrating a Biden victory in the streets

-
Philadelphians are already celebrating a Biden victory in the streets1:04 p.m.
Trump lost 4 of the top 5 boat-owning states2:21 p.m.
Romney rebukes Trump for 'recklessly' claiming the election was stolen1:52 p.m.
Trump is reportedly out for revenge against Fox News1:30 p.m.
Nancy Pelosi formally requests to be House Speaker again12:05 p.m.
Fox News anchors reportedly instructed not to call Biden president-elect, even if the network projects his win11:22 a.m.
Georgia's secretary of state promises a recount10:56 a.m.
Biden campaign jokes the government 'is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House' if Trump refuses to concede10:52 a.m.
