See More Speed Reads
Trump-Biden transition
Edit

Does Trump actually have a plan to reverse the election? Not really, but he reportedly wants the fight.

2:54 a.m.
Trump
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump is refusing to concede that he lost his bid for re-election, at least publicly, but it's not clear he has a coherent — much less viable — plan to reverse the will of the electoral and popular majority that evidently voted him into retirement. Trump and his allies have filed at least 15 legal challenges in Pennsylvania, plus more in Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and Michigan. "Some staffers still believe the election outcome can change with litigation and recounts," The Associated Press reports. "But there is a growing recognition among most that the election is lost and the building will be vacated by Jan. 20."

One White House official told The Wall Street Journal that Trump "understands that the fight isn't winnable but characterized his feelings as: 'Let me have the fight.'" He reportedly thinks he owes it to his supporters and considers the potential damage to his successor payback for the Russia investigations. One potential line of attack Trump's legal team has discussed "would be attempting to get court orders to delay vote certification in critical states, potentially positioning Republican-controlled state legislatures to appoint pro-Trump electors who would swing the Electoral College in his favor," the Journal reports. That end run around voters isn't expected to work.

GOP and Democratic officials in Pennsylvania have already said that's not legal in their state, "legal experts say it is unlikely that judges would block finalizing votes in a state unless evidence exists of widespread fraud," the Journal reports, and "many of the advisers and lawyers said they doubt the effort would succeed and say it is aimed largely at appeasing Mr. Trump, who believes the election was stolen from him and expects his legal team to keep fighting." Trump's campaign has yet to prove any fraud in court, and "his lawyers must walk a precarious line between advocating for their client and upholding their professional oath," AP notes.

A senior Trump campaign official told The Washington Post that their strategy revolves around recounts and messaging about illegal votes, but most Trump aides, advisers, and allies "say there is no grand strategy to reverse the election results," the Post reports. "Asked about Trump's ultimate plan, one senior administration official chuckled and said, 'You're giving everybody way too much credit right now.'" Peter Weber

All over but the shoutin'
Edit

Karl Rove gently explains that Joe Biden beat Trump in Rupert Murdoch's Wall Street Journal

12:50 a.m.

Karl Rove, a Fox News contributor and one of the most prominent Republican strategists, gently told President Trump and his supporters in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Wednesday evening that the presidential race is over and Trump lost. Republicans did much better than expected on Election Day, but "the White House changed hands," he writes. No amount of legal jujitsu will change that, Rove explained:

Mr. Trump is now pursuing legal challenges in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada, and there will be an automatic recount in Georgia, given Mr. Biden's 0.29-point lead there. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is correct that Mr. Trump is "100 percent within his rights" to go to court over concerns about fraud and transparency. But the president's efforts are unlikely to move a single state from Mr. Biden's column, and certainly they're not enough to change the final outcome. [Karl Rove, The Wall Street Journal]

Rove said Biden has insurmountable leads in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia, enough to give him 306 electoral votes, unless Trump can somehow "prove systemic fraud, with illegal votes in the tens of thousands. There is no evidence of that so far." Once Trump's "days in court are over," he added, "the president should do his part to unite the country by leading a peaceful transition and letting grievances go."

Fox News — owned, like the Journal, by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. empire, called the race for Biden on Saturday, but its prime-time opinion hosts have been slow to recognize Trump's defeat. One of them, Fox News regular Geraldo Rivera, also told Trump it's time to move on late Wednesday. Peter Weber

reports
Edit

It's reportedly a bad idea to even mention the name 'Biden' near certain administration officials

November 11, 2020
Robert O'Brien.
Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

Privately, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien is open about President Trump losing the election and the need to start a transition with President-elect Joe Biden, one official told The Daily Beast, but he won't say anything about the matter to Trump's face.

Multiple officials told The Daily Beast that O'Brien has been enabling Trump and his refusal to concede the election. He has urged national security staffers to go along with Trump's false claims about widespread voter fraud, the officials said. O'Brien has also spent the last several months complaining about Mark Esper, who Trump fired as defense secretary earlier this week, and he has supported Trump installing loyalists in top Pentagon positions.

One former national security official told The Daily Beast it's not surprising that O'Brien is behaving this way, as he is a yes man who "does whatever Trump says." Several officials also said the name "Biden" can't be uttered these days, with one national security official claiming that if "you even mention Biden's name ... you'd be fired. Everyone is scared of even talking about the chance of working with the [Biden] transition." A White House official told The Daily Beast — only half kidding — that in the West Wing, you can say Biden's name, but only if "you're talking about who lost the election to the president." Catherine Garcia

Watch this
Edit

Oregon regrettably exploded an 8-ton whale carcass 50 years ago, using 20 cases of TNT. Watch.

November 11, 2020

Oregon highway workers had to find a way to dispose of the rotting carcass of a 45-foot-long, eight ton whale in Florence, the closest beach town to Eugene, on Nov. 12, 1970. They decided to obliterate it using 20 cases — half a ton — of dynamite. "The hope was that the long-dead Pacific gray whale would be almost disintegrated by the blast, and that any small pieces still around after the explosion would be taken care of by seagulls and other scavengers," explained KATU's Paul Linnman, in what New York Times reporter Mike Baker calls "surely one of the greatest local TV news segments of the century." And not because things went as planned. Watch below. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

A record 145,835 new coronavirus cases reported in U.S. on Wednesday

November 11, 2020
A woman wearing a mask walks in New Jersey.
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

On Wednesday, 145,835 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the U.S., a new single-day record, The Washington Post reports.

More than 64,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized across the country, and nearly 3,000 are on ventilators. There has also been a sharp increase in the daily number of deaths, with at least 1,408 people dying on Wednesday, including a record number in Minnesota, Alabama, and Tennessee. "The cat's already out of the bag," Albert Ko, an infectious disease physician at the Yale School of Public Health, told the Post. "We're having widespread transmission. It's going to get worse, certainly, for the next month."

Health experts warn that because of the holidays and colder temperatures, the number of cases will likely increase dramatically, as people ignore advice and gather in larger groups inside. "The worst of this crisis is playing out in the next six to eight weeks," David Rubin, director of PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told the Post. "The irony is, this is the time we most need our public leadership. Right now." President Trump is not focusing on the coronavirus pandemic, instead spending his days tweeting baseless claims about widespread voter fraud.

Hospitals across the United States are preparing for a surge in patients, moving doctors to different department and hiring traveling nurses. Most are still dealing with not having enough personal protective equipment like masks and gloves, and that's "a grave concern," Janis Orlowski, chief health care officer at the Association of American Medical Colleges, told the Post. "When we first saw the pandemic start in the spring, it was on a rolling basis — some cases in Washington, others in New York. Now we're seeing increases everywhere. We are seeing hospitals being strained across the country. What we're seeing is not only burnout but a lot of complications having stress on medical professionals for an extended period of time." Catherine Garcia

Biden White House
Edit

Biden's White House chief of staff pick calls new role 'the honor of a lifetime'

November 11, 2020
Ron Klain and Joe Biden.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden announced Wednesday night that he has chosen Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff, saying Klain has been "invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together," including during the 2009 economic downturn and 2014 Ebola outbreak.

After graduating from Harvard Law, Klain joined Biden's Senate team in 1989. Klain has spent the last several decades active in Democratic politics, and he was "Ebola czar" for former President Barack Obama during his second term.

In a statement, Biden said Klain's "deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again."

Klain called it an "honor of a lifetime to serve President-elect Biden in this role, and I am humbled by his confidence." On Twitter, he thanked people for their "kind wishes" and said he "will give my all to lead a talented and diverse team in a Biden-Harris" White House. Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Edit

Biden reportedly picks Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff

November 11, 2020
Ron Klain.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has selected Ron Klain to be his White House chief of staff, several people with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times.

Klain is a lawyer who served as "Ebola czar" during former President Barack Obama's second term, leading efforts to guide the country through an outbreak of the disease. In the late 1980s, after graduating from Harvard Law, Klain went to work for Biden, then a senator representing Delaware, and they have remained close confidants ever since.

Biden could publicly name Klain as his chief of staff as early as Thursday morning. The president-elect is expected to announce several top White House staffers in the next few days, but advisers say he likely won't share his Cabinet picks until closer to Thanksgiving. Catherine Garcia

election 2020
Edit

Arizona's GOP AG says election was fair, and if there was a 'conspiracy, it apparently didn't work'

November 11, 2020

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) shot down conspiracy theories surrounding the state and how it ran its election, telling Fox Business host Neil Cavuto on Wednesday afternoon that "if indeed there was some great conspiracy, it apparently didn't work."

As of Wednesday morning, President-elect Joe Biden leads President Trump by fewer than 13,000 votes in Arizona, with less than 50,000 votes left to count. Brnovich said that Democrats lost some races and Republicans won, and "it came down to: people split their ticket. People voted for Republicans down-ballot, and they didn't vote for President Trump or [GOP Sen.] Martha McSally. So, that's the reality."

Brnovich said his office received 1,000 complaints about Sharpies being used on ballots, which is legal. People said the Sharpies ruined their ballots, but Brnovich said "we looked into it. We were able to determine that did not affect anyone's vote. They also did a random audit of 2 percent of the precincts, and it came back 100 percent that there wasn't any statistical anomalies or errors."

Trump's re-election team filed a lawsuit claiming that votes cast in person were "incorrectly rejected" by poll workers, and a Maricopa County Superior Judge is set to review evidence in the case on Thursday. Brnovich said in this situation, "we are literally talking about less than 200 votes that are in question. Even if was possible that those votes flip, those 200 votes, I do not think it will make a difference in Arizona, just because of the number." Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.