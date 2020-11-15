See More Speed Reads
happening in Peru
Peru's interim president steps down after 5 days

9:38 p.m.
Peru's presidential palace.
Luka Gonzales/AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday, Manuel Merino became the interim president of Peru, and on Sunday, he stepped down, following days of unrest and the deaths of two protesters.

Last Monday, former President Martin Vizcarra was removed from office by legislators who accused him of having "moral incapacity" and alleged that while serving as a governor, he accepted bribes; Vizcarra denied the claim. Vizcarra served as president for two years, and ran on a platform of fighting corruption. Half of the lawmakers serving in Peru's legislature are now being investigated or under indictment for everything from money laundering to homicide, NPR reports.

Merino had been the head of Congress, and when he became interim president, he faced pushback from citizens who believed he was only there because of a coup. Merino called for unity and urged people to vote in April's presidential election, but protesters quickly filled the streets for Peru's biggest demonstrations in decades, NPR reports. In addition to two protesters who were killed by police on Saturday, more than 100 demonstrators have been injured and several dozen are missing.

By Sunday, most of Merino's Cabinet had resigned and Congress asked him to leave office. The next president will be Peru's fifth in five years. On Twitter, Vizcarra said he deeply regretted that protesters had been killed, saying their deaths were due to "the repression of this illegal and illegitimate government." He also shared his condolences to "the relatives of these civil heroes who, exercising their right, came out in defense of democracy and in search of a better country." Catherine Garcia

election 2020
Trump campaign drops part of Pennsylvania election lawsuit

10:20 p.m.
People count ballots in Allegheny County.
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

President Trump's campaign on Sunday dropped part of its lawsuit that is attempting to stop Pennsylvania from certifying its election results.

In a revised filing of the lawsuit, Trump's attorneys took out accusations that election officials unlawfully kept observers with the campaign from being able to watch as votes were counted. Trump and his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, had claimed that because of this, more than 600,000 votes cast in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia needed to be invalidated.

Now, the lawsuit focuses on an allegation that because some Democratic-leaning counties let voters correct errors made on mail-in ballots, this was an advantage not given to Republicans, The Washington Post reports. Cliff Levine, an attorney representing the Democratic Party, said "just a handful of ballots" were affected, and this would have "absolutely no impact on the total count or on [President-elect] Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump."

In response, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar (D) requested, again, that the lawsuit be dismissed. Catherine Garcia

The final frontier
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts to International Space Station

8:26 p.m.

SpaceX on Sunday night launched four astronauts to the International Space Station, the first operational flight of the Dragon spacecraft.

Last week, NASA certified the Dragon as the first privately owned and operated spacecraft to be used for human spaceflight.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with astronauts Michael Hopkins, Shannon Walker, and Victor Glover of NASA and Soichi Noguchi of Japan's JAXA space agency on board. It will take about 27.5 hours for the crew to reach the International Space Station, where they will stay for six months. The astronauts will join two Russians and one American already at the ISS. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. surpasses 11 million confirmed coronavirus cases

7:41 p.m.
People wearing masks walk through Times Square.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On Sunday, the United States recorded its 11 millionth coronavirus case, having hit 10 million cases just six days ago.

The first coronavirus case in the United States was reported in Washington state on Jan. 20. More than 54 million coronavirus cases have been recorded worldwide, with 1.3 million deaths, including 246,000 in the U.S.

With winter approaching, the coronavirus is spreading faster than it has at any time since the beginning of the pandemic, The Associated Press reports, with the number of daily deaths also on the rise, although not yet hitting the record levels reached during the spring.

On Sunday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) announced further restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus in her state. Starting Wednesday, for three weeks high schools and colleges must suspend in-person classes and restaurants and bars must stop offering eat-in dining. Casinos and movie theaters have also been ordered to temporarily shut down. Catherine Garcia

green jacket
Dustin Johnson notches Masters crown with record score

3:22 p.m.

It was about time.

Dustin Johnson cruised to his first ever green jacket on Sunday in record-breaking fashion, capping off an impressive four-day performance at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National in Georgia.

Johnson shot a 4-under 68 on the final day, giving him a record-low 268 — two below the mark set by Tiger Woods in 1997 and tied by Jordan Spieth in 2015 — over the four days of play. Australia's Cameron Smith and South Korea's Sungjae Im tied for second, but finished five strokes back. Johnson's lead was commanding for most of the tournament, but Im and Smith did cut it to one and two strokes, respectively, at different points.

Johnson is considered one of the most talented golfers in the world, but major championships have been fairly elusive for the 36-year-old, who had won one U.S. Open before Sunday's victory at Augusta. Johnson's Masters history was defined by a slew of close calls — he finished in the top 10 each of the last four years, including a tie for second in 2019 — before he got over the hill. Read more at ESPN. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Sanders confident Biden administration 'will be advocating' for progressive policies

2:35 p.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) sat down with President-elect Joe Biden and his campaign team in the lead up to the general election to find some common ground on progressive policies that he has pushed during his time in the Senate and his own presidential bids, and he said Sunday that he expects the Biden administration will stick to those agreements once the White House transition is official in January.

But CNN's Jake Tapper asked Sanders how he expects some of those policies to come to fruition if the Republican Party staves off Democratic challengers in the upcoming Georgia Senate runoffs and maintains a majority in the upper chamber. Sanders didn't directly answer that question, but instead expressed his belief that Georgia remains in play for Democrats, telling Tapper that young and working class voters showed out in big numbers for Democrats in November and could do so again in January, increasing the party's chances of obtaining a 50-50 split in the Senate. As Sanders sees it, those voters would embrace a more progressive platform, as well. Watch the rest of Sanders' State of the Union interview below. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Biden's chief of staff pick expects him to campaign in Georgia ahead of Senate runoffs

1:49 p.m.

Democrats in Georgia have said they'd prefer for President-elect Joe Biden to focus on the White House transition and send surrogates like former President Barack Obama to actively campaign for Democratic Senate candidates John Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, both of whom are gearing up for January runoffs against Republican incumbents that will seal the fate of the upper chamber. One of Ossoff's advisers, for instance, told Politico earlier this week that the best thing Biden can do is avoid getting into a fight with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), whom he may have to work closely with in the future should the GOP hold the Senate, and "restore faith in the presidency" while "the worst thing to happen is if it gets partisan in D.C. again."

But Ron Klain, Biden's pick to be White House chief of staff, told NBC's Chuck Todd during Sunday's edition of Meet the Press that the president-elect will likely travel to Georgia to campaign for Ossoff and Warnock ahead of the vote.

Ossoff, for his part, had nothing but praise for Biden and said he thinks there's a whole lot of enthusiasm for the president-elect in Georgia that will feed into the Senate race, so perhaps he's on a different page than his aforementioned adviser. Tim O'Donnell

climate and immigration
Biden will reportedly try to infuse climate research into DHS decision-making

12:26 p.m.
DHS logo.
PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images

It's unclear to what extent President-elect Joe Biden will be able to overhaul the Department of Homeland Security, but he's going to try to do just that, The New York Times reports. It won't all be about reversing or scaling back President Trump's immigration policies, however — there are reportedly aspects of the department Biden will try to revamp and bolster, as well.

For example, the Times reports a group of volunteers that includes ex-Obama administration officials is helping with the DHS transition by focusing on infusing climate change research into future departmental decision-making. The new administration would try to use that research to "shape natural disaster response and resilience to assist the Coast Guard as it patrols the Arctic" and predict places that may be the source of migration waves based on environmental effects.

"If you look at what's going on in the world now, in addition to border security and [Transportation Security Administration] airline issues, you have a pandemic and an unprecedented hurricane season," Michael Chertoff, a homeland security secretary in the George W. Bush administration, told the Times, adding that Biden will take a "broader-based, more strategic approach" to the department. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

