See More Speed Reads
Shut it down
Edit

California pulls 'emergency brake' on reopening as coronavirus spreads uncontrolled

4:32 p.m.
Coronavirus testing in California.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Monday he's pulling the "emergency brake" as the coronavirus pandemic spreads uncontrolled across the state.

After California's total coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million, most counties will return to the state's most restrictive reopening tier, Newsom announced. That means restaurants, churches, and gyms will have to shut down their indoor operations entirely, while other businesses will have to cut their capacities. California also joined Oregon and Washington on Friday in implementing a travel advisory telling residents to avoid traveling and quarantine if they do.

As the average daily case counts in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. returned to early-pandemic highs, the area also implemented a range of new restrictions. Starting Monday, Virginia restricted both indoor and outdoor gatherings to 25 people and cut capacity at businesses. Maryland's most populous counties surrounding D.C. capped indoor gatherings at 10 people and outdoor gatherings at 25.

Philadelphia meanwhile shut down indoor dining, museums, and gyms, and restricted private gatherings as people failed to wear masks and properly socially distance in the city. Michigan, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, and Washington also implemented new restrictions over the weekend as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations skyrocket to new records across the country. The U.S. has regularly seen more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, and that number is only continually growing. Kathryn Krawczyk

new records
Edit

Dow Jones, S&P 500 reach record highs after Moderna's vaccine news

5:48 p.m.
New York Stock Exchange
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both rose to record highs on Monday following more great news about a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The Dow climbed 471 points to close at 29,950.44, while the S&P 500 rose 1.2 percent to 3,626.91, CNN and The Associated Press report. The new record highs were reached after Moderna announced that data suggested its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is nearly 95 percent effective, better than experts had been anticipating.

The Dow came close to hitting 30,000 for the first time ever, and it broke its previous closing record of 29,551.42, which was set in February before the markets started to sink as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, AP notes. Stocks also rallied last week after Pfizer unveiled data suggesting its own COVID-19 vaccine candidate is also more than 90 percent effective.

At the same time, Bloomberg writes that as COVID-19 cases climb in the U.S., "concerns about a sustainable economic recovery persist." But Capital Economics economist Neil Shearing wrote on Monday, per CNN, "Markets are focused on the increasing likelihood of a vaccine breakthrough." And Principal Global Investors chief strategist Seema Shah noted, per The Wall Street Journal, "2020 is a year we won't ever forget and yet somehow equity markets have completely erased it from their memory." Brendan Morrow

data dangers
Edit

U.S. military reportedly bought location data from Muslim prayer and dating apps used by nearly 100 million people

5:36 p.m.
Person uses cell phone.
iStock/Chainarong Prasertthai

The U.S. military can seemingly locate millions of people around the globe, all thanks to a collection of "innocuous-seeming apps" that often have nothing to do with one's location, Vice News reports.

The military uses, or has used, two data streams embedded within hundreds of apps to obtain the location of devices around the world, Vice reports via public records, interviews with developers, and technical analysis. Apps embed a chunk of code sharing users' location with data firms, and are in turn paid for sharing that data. Contractors — or in this case, the military — can then buy access to this data.

U.S. Special Operations Command, which leads counterterrorism efforts worldwide, bought access to the Locate X data stream from a company called Babel Street, and used it "to assist on overseas special forces operations," Vice reports. The other data stream comes from a company called X-Mode, which is embedded in a step counting app, a Muslim dating app, and one used for tracking storms; X-Mode's CEO recently said it can track 65 million people worldwide.

The most popular among those apps is Muslim Pro, which helps Muslims pray and has been downloaded over 98 million times, Vice reports. That's especially "notable considering that the United States has waged a decades-long war on predominantly Muslim terror groups in the Middle East," Vice details, and because the U.S. military has used location data sourced elsewhere to map drone strikes.

Muslim Pro did not respond to Vice's request for comment. X-Mode said its partner apps are required to obtain consent from users before their location data is shared — though Vice found some of these privacy disclosures a bit "lackluster." Read more at Vice News. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Edit

Georgia recount reportedly finds more than 2,600 ballots that weren't tallied

5:24 p.m.
Georgia election recount.
Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Georgia's recount may have given President Trump a slight boost, but not nearly enough to affect the presidential election's outcome in the state, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday.

The recount uncovered more than 2,600 ballots in Georgia's Floyd County that weren't initially tallied, which could give Trump about 800 new votes, Floyd County's Republican Party chair Luke Martin told the AJC. President-elect Joe Biden's lead in the state is currently around 14,000, so those votes seemingly won't alter the result, especially since Martin said that while the uncounted ballots are "very concerning" there does not appear to be a "widespread issue." Martin added that he's "glad the audit revealed" the missing votes.

Elections officials in Floyd County haven't directly addressed the news, but the elections board chair reportedly did "tentatively" confirm to The Rome News-Tribune that around 2,500 more votes were recorded during the recount than on election night. The AJC reports the issue is related to an optical scanner that stopped working after a few weeks of early voting. Martin said county election officials were supposed to rescan all paper ballots on that machine, but about half of them weren't recorded. It's unclear if the problem was the result of human error or technical difficulties. Read more at The Atlanta Constitution-Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Hate Crimes
Edit

Anti-Hispanic, anti-Semitic hate crimes rose in 2019, FBI data shows

4:54 p.m.
FBI logo.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Hate crimes rose again in the United States in 2019, data released by the FBI on Monday shows.

Overall, there were 7,314 reported hate crimes last year, including 527 incidents in which Hispanic people were targeted, a 9 percent increase from 2018. That marks the fourth straight year that anti-Hispanic hate crimes have risen.

Additionally, religious-based hate crimes rose by 7 percent, with a majority of those targeting Jews and Jewish institutes. In 2019, there were 935 anti-Semitic hate crimes, compared to 835 from the year before.

The number of hate crimes against Black Americans remained high at 1,930, but did drop slightly from the year before, while The Associated Press notes that anti-LGBTQ hate crimes dropped by one from the year before.

The data presented by the FBI makes it clear that hate crimes are serious issue in the U.S., but it may not reveal the full scope, since thousands of police departments do not share hate crime statistics with the Justice Department every year. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

game plan
Edit

Biden says if Trump administration doesn't coordinate with his transition team, 'more people may die'

4:40 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden is calling for access to the Trump administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, saying "more people may die" if there's no coordination with his transition team.

During an address on Monday, Biden celebrated the "great news" that COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer appear to be more than 90 percent effective, but said "the sooner we have access to the administration's distribution plan, the sooner this transition would smoothly move forward." As President Trump continues to refuse to concede the 2020 presidential election, Biden's transition team "does not have access to the administration's COVID-19 data and vaccine distribution plans," CNN reports.

Asked what is the biggest threat of Trump obstructing a smooth transfer of power, Biden said, "More people may die if we don't coordinate." It's crucial for his transition team to know what the "game plan" is for the "huge undertaking" of vaccinating over 300 million Americans, he added.

"If we have to wait until January 20th to start that planning, it puts us behind, over a month, month and a half," Biden said. "And so it's important that there be coordination now, now or as rapidly as we can get that done."

Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff pick, previously emphasized the importance of the transition being able to access the administration's vaccine distribution plan, saying, "Our experts need to talk to those people as soon as possible so nothing drops in this change of power we're going to have on January 20th." And asked on Sunday whether it would be best if health officials could begin working with Biden's team, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CNN "of course" it would be, adding, "That's obvious." Brendan Morrow

troop withdrawal
Edit

Trump is reportedly aiming to pull more troops from Iraq, Afghanistan before he leaves office

3:45 p.m.

President Trump is reportedly preparing to issue a formal order to cut the number of U.S. troops before he leaves office in January, Bloomberg and CNN report.

Per CNN, the order could come as soon as this week, and the Pentagon has reportedly notified military commanders to get ready for the withdrawal. There are around 4,500 troops in Afghanistan and 3,000 in Iraq; Trump is reportedly aiming to get the number down to 2,500 in each country.

Trump has repeatedly promised a complete withdrawal throughout his presidency, so, CNN suggests, while he was successful in scaling back, he will likely fall short of his main goal. Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

'he will bring laughter into our hearts soon'
Edit

Sinbad is on the 'road to recovery' after a recent stroke

2:11 p.m.
Sinbad
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Sinbad is "beginning his road to recovery" after a recent stroke, according to his family.

In a statement to The Associated Press, the comedian's family on Monday said that "it is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke." They went on to express optimism over his recovery.

"Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations," the family's statement said. "While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon."

In addition to his stand-up comedy, Sinbad, whose real name is David Adkins, is also known for shows like The Sinbad Show, A Different World, and Rel, as well as films like Jingle All the Way, Good Burger, and First Kid. His family thanked fans "in advance for your love and support," asking for "continued prayers for his healing" and that "you please respect our privacy during this time." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.