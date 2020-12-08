See More Speed Reads
attacked
Firm that's 'usually the first call for cyberattack victims' says it was hacked

5:32 p.m.
FireEye offices in Milpitas, Calif
AP / Ben Margot

Cybersecurity firm FireEye has disclosed it was the victim of cyberattack it believes to have been carried out "by a nation with top-tier offensive capabilities."

The firm made this announcement on Tuesday, with CEO Kevin Mandia saying in a blog post that "we were attacked by a highly sophisticated threat actor, one whose discipline, operational security, and techniques lead us to believe it was a state-sponsored attack." The attacker "primarily sought information related to certain government customers," the firm said. Fireye is "usually the first call for cyberattack victims the world over," The New York Times' Nicole Perlroth wrote.

Though FireEye didn't identify a suspect, the Times reports that the information provided pointed to Russian intelligence agencies, and according to The Wall Street Journal, investigators see Russia as "the most likely culprit."

Mandia said the firm, which is investigating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, found the attackers "accessed certain Red Team assessment tools." Such tools are "used by cybersecurity companies to probe the defenses of their customers and identify possible vulnerabilities that can be attacked," the Journal reports. FireEye hasn't seen evidence that an attacker used the stolen tools, and it has "prepared countermeasures that can detect or block the use" of them, it said.

But former NSA hacker Patrick Wardle explained to the Times that "hackers could leverage FireEye's tools to hack risky, high-profile targets with plausible deniability." Brendan Morrow

filling the cabinet
Biden reportedly chooses Rep. Marcia Fudge as HUD secretary

5:48 p.m.
Rep. Marcia Fudge.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) has reportedly been chosen to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Fudge and her colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus have been pushing her as the next head of the Department of Agriculture. But as of Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden has chosen her for a different role, two people with knowledge of the decision tell Politico.

Politico's report comes after House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), a chair of Biden's inaugural committee, said Tuesday that Fudge may not be USDA head, but that she "will be" in Biden's Cabinet. Clyburn had been "aggressively" lobbying for Fudge to have a Cabinet position, Politico writes.

Fudge told Politico last month that Black people usually don't get to have top Cabinet positions. "As this country becomes more and more diverse, we're going to have to stop looking at only certain agencies as those that people like me fit in,” she said. "You know, it's always 'we want to put the Black person in Labor or HUD.'"

Given that Fudge has a spot on the House's Agricultural Committee, she was pushing to lead the USDA. But Biden is reportedly leaning toward bringing back Obama Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack instead. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Supreme Court denies GOP request to block Pennsylvania election certification

5:32 p.m.
Supreme Court building.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request from Pennsylvania Republicans, including Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.), to block the Keystone State from certifying its presidential election results.

Legal losses have become common for President Trump and his allies as they seek to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory, but this one is significant, since it's the first election-related dispute to reach the high court since the race was called.

It's not exactly clear what each individual justice thought of the plaintiffs' final brief, but there were no public dissents, and the decision to reject it — which was revealed via a one-line order — reportedly took just 34 minutes to make, indicating there was little drama.

There have been claims from both Trump supporters and critics alike that, with the balance of the court tilting conservative, the justices could, in fact, find a way to flip the results. That idea was always likely extreme, but some analysts argue the latest ruling makes them look even more hyperbolic. Tim O"Donnell

Wow
1 in every 22 Americans has tested positive for coronavirus

5:20 p.m.
Coronavirus testing.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. is undoubtedly the world's coronavirus hotspot, and it's only getting worse.

As of Tuesday, the U.S. has seen more than 15 million people test positive for COVID-19. In other terms, one in every 22 Americans has tested positive for the virus, USA Today notes.

America's coronavirus cases account for more than a fifth of the 68 million cases that have been reported around the world, even though the U.S. makes up just about 4 percent of the world's population. It has the highest case count by far of any country, vastly exceeding India and China — countries that have more than a billion people each.

The U.S. has also recorded more than 285,000 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, also representing the highest count in the world. That's close to a fifth of the world's 1.55 million coronavirus deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United Kingdom started vaccinating residents on Tuesday, and the U.S. could be on track to begin doing so this week, if the Food and Drug Administration issues emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine candidates. Still, it is expected to take months before every American who wants a vaccine can get one. Kathryn Krawczyk

biden-harris transition
Biden cites Gen. Austin's experience pulling troops out of Iraq as major reason for his defense nod

5:03 p.m.
Joe Biden and Lloyd Austin.
AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images

With some questions arising across the political spectrum about his decision to tap a recently retired general to lead the Defense Department, President-elect Joe Biden penned a piece for The Atlantic explaining his choice Tuesday.

Biden looked back on his experience overseeing the drawdown of American troops in Iraq in 2010, when Gen. Lloyd Austin commanded forces in the country. "General Austin got the job done," Biden wrote. "He played a crucial role in bringing 150,000 American troops home from the theater of war. It required Austin to practice diplomacy, building relationships with our Iraqi counterparts and with our partners in the region. He served as a statesman, representing our country with honor and dignity and always, above all, looking out for his people."

Additionally, the next secretary of defense "will need to immediately quarterback an enormous logistics operation to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines widely and equitably," Biden noted, and Austin's experience in charge of the "largest logistical operation undertaken by the Army in six decades" would likely help make that process smoother.

Biden did acknowledge the concerns about granting another waiver to a retired general — military personnel are supposed to wait seven years before becoming secretary of defense, and Austin only left in 2016 — just a few years after an exception was made for retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, but he argued it's warranted "given the immense and urgent threats our nation faces," which he believes Austin is "uniquely matched" to meet. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus stimulus update
White House now reportedly pushing for $600 stimulus checks

4:17 p.m.
Treasury checks.
Jeff Fusco/Getty Images

The White House is reportedly on board with adding stimulus checks to the next COVID-19 relief bill, albeit not very big ones.

As of Tuesday, White House officials are pressing Senate Republicans to add $600 checks to the coronavirus relief bill currently being laid out in Congress, two people tell The Washington Post. The provision is popular among Democrats and an increasing number of Republicans, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and a bipartisan group didn't include it in their stimulus proposals.

Congress granted $1,200 checks to Americans making under $100,000 back in March, but have yet to pass another round of direct payments since. The House, Senate, and White House also haven't agreed to a coronavirus relief package to replace the one that expired at the end of July, and now finally seem on track to pass something before the year ends. Leading Democrats are on board with a $908 billion package bipartisan senators drew up last week, while Trump has backed McConnell's smaller package.

Regardless of which package moves forward, neither includes direct checks to Americans yet. President Trump has privately supported sending out checks up to $2,000, one person in direct communication with him told the Post. But White House officials have reportedly since settled on $600, and are throwing that proposal into the mix of provisions about state and local funding, small business relief, and more under debate this week. Kathryn Krawczyk

ethiopia conflict
Ethiopian security forces reportedly shot at U.N. staffers in Tigray

3:57 p.m.
U.N. flag.
LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

Throughout its conflict with the Tigray region over the last month, the Ethiopian government has maintained the situation is an internal matter, often rebuffing third party help. Last week, though, the country did sign a deal with the United Nations, allowing access to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Tigray. But on Tuesday, an Ethiopian official said security forces shot at U.N. staffers who, he claimed, "indulged themselves in a kind of adventurous expedition." It does not appear any of the staffers were physically harmed, and they were reportedly released after being detained.

The official, Redwan Hussein, said the staffers broke two check points and entered areas that are off-limits under the agreement, even as the U.N. continues to seek unfettered and neutral access in the region. Going off script, he suggested, therefore chipped away at Ethiopian sovereignty. "No entity, multilateral or unilateral, is supposed to plant the government," Redwan said Tuesday. "We, the government, would call the shot."

A spokesman for the U.N., Stephane Dujarric, said the report about the shooting was alarming.

U.N. security teams evaluating Tigray also said they've observed troops wearing Eritrean uniforms on the ground, indicating the conflict may have become regional, Bloomberg reports. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed denied that, claiming the Tigray People's Liberation Front — rivals with both Eritrea and Abiy's government — put together uniforms resembling those of Eritrea's army to frame the neighboring country. Verifying either account has been difficult, as has been the case throughout the conflict. Read more at The Associated Press and Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

the flynn saga ends
Judge dismisses Flynn case after pardon — but says it doesn't make him innocent

3:26 p.m.
Michael Flynn.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Flynn's criminal case has finally come to a close — but it doesn't seem to be in the way District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan would've liked.

After President Trump pardoned the retired general and former national security adviser, Sullivan on Tuesday dismissed the case as "moot." The decision comes after the Justice Department tried to get Sullivan to drop the case altogether — something he said he likely wouldn't have done without the pardon.

Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his discussions with a former Russian ambassador. But Flynn later requested Sullivan throw out his conviction because prosecutors had attempted to entrap him. The DOJ then dropped the charges against Flynn in what a court-appointed judge-advocate called a "corrupt and politically motivated favor," though Sullivan still had the final say over whether he would actually drop the case.

Trump essentially forced Sullivan's hand with his pardon, Sullivan acknowledged in a Tuesday filing. After all, Trump's "extraordinarily broad" pardon "applies not only to the false statements offense to which Mr. Flynn twice pled guilty in this case," but also applies to anything else he may be charged with regarding the Mueller probe, Sullivan writes. But "Trump's decision to pardon Mr. Flynn is a political decision, not a legal one," Sullivan added, meaning that the pardon "does not, standing alone, render [Flynn] innocent of the alleged violation." And if the case had proceeded, Sullivan cast doubt on whether he would've dismissed it, calling the DOJ's reasoning for requesting the dismissal "dubious" considering Trump's heightened interest in the case. Kathryn Krawczyk

