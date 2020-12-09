Bernie Sanders calls White House's $600 stimulus check proposal 'crap'

As of Tuesday, the White House is pushing to include stimulus checks in the next coronavirus relief package, albeit smaller checks than supporters would like. But it's also not looking to restore boosted unemployment benefits, which expired in July — implying that the proposed $600 stimulus checks are some kind of concession to Democrats, NBC News' Benjy Sarlin notes.

A negotiating problem here is that giving checks to people is popular across parties, but R's are treating it as a concession to D's that must be offset. The easy answer for both sides is probably to blow past the arbitrary $900b limit and include it, or just do another bill. https://t.co/R1ko5WQiJH — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) December 9, 2020

In reality, several Republican senators support stimulus checks of at least $1,200, most notably Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). But he said Tuesday that he sees the White House's proposal as more of a launching point, telling Politico that he expects President Trump would back $1,200 checks for individuals and $2,400 for couples.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) put the disconnect in harsher terms on Wednesday, telling MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle that "when we go to war" or look for "tax breaks for billionaires," "there's endless amounts of money." But "when children are going hungry in America today, suddenly we don't have enough money." "It's crap," Sanders succinctly said, affirming that he'd stay in Washington through Christmas if that's what it took to get bigger checks to Americans. Kathryn Krawczyk