See More Speed Reads
it's almost time
Edit

Time reveals the 4 finalists for Person of the Year 2020

10:51 a.m.
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Ahead of Time's 2020 Person of the Year announcement, the final four contenders have been revealed.

The magazine on Thursday announced the finalists for Person of the Year, which highlights "the person who affected the news or our lives the most, for better or worse." The first two finalists were President-elect Joe Biden and President Trump. Time previously named Trump the 2016 Person of the Year, while former President Barack Obama earned the title both in 2008 and again in 2012.

The other two finalists, though, are not just one person. Also in the mix is "frontline health care workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci," while the fourth and final contender is the "movement for racial justice" sparked by the killing of George Floyd in police custody.

Last year, Time selected Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as Person of the Year, while in 2018, the Person of the Year was "The Guardians," a group of journalists including Jamal Khashoggi. Time also went with more than one person for Person of the Year in 2017 by amid the #MeToo movement selecting "The Silence Breakers," those who spoke up about sexual harassment and assault.

Time is set to reveal its Person of the Year pick on Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC. Brendan Morrow

it didn't work
Edit

Senate Democrats reportedly staged an intervention around Dianne Feinstein's mental 'deterioration'

10:35 a.m.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Dianne Feinstein's (D-Calif.) has long been seen as "the epitome of a female trailblazer in Washington," leading a rush of new female leadership in the Senate and, until recently, heading the powerful Judiciary Committee, Jane Mayer writes in The New Yorker. But recent public and private episodes have raised concerns about her mental fitness, and have some Senate insiders convinced she should step down.

Reflecting a "humiliating" incident where Feinstein asked the exact same question of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey twice in a row, people familiar with the senator say "her short-term memory has grown so poor that she often forgets she has been briefed on a topic," Mayer writes. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) reportedly had "several serious and painful talks with Feinstein" and tried to get her to "step aside on her own terms." But, problematically, "Feinstein seemed to forget about the conversations soon after they talked," Mayer writes. Even attempts to enlist help from Feinstein's husband didn't help. "It was like Groundhog Day, but with the pain fresh each time," one Senate source said.

Some former Feinstein aides contended "rumors of her cognitive decline have been exaggerated," and recount how other male senators have been allowed to stay in office long past their mental peak, Mayer writes. Feinstein and Schumer's offices declined to comment.

Feinstein did step down from heading the Judiciary Committee in November, after her handling of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing led to a rise in support for the then-nominee. Ahead of the New Yorker report on Wednesday, Senate Democrats quietly approved rule changes to pave the way for Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) to head the committee, The Washington Post reports. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) reportedly wanted the spot, seeing as Durbin is already the party's whip. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Another 853,000 Americans filed jobless claims last week, more than expected

9:59 a.m.
Labor Department
ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

The latest total of new jobless claims has come in higher than expected, making for the worst week in almost three months.

The Labor Department on Thursday said 853,000 Americans filed first-time jobless claims last week, up 137,000 from the previous week's revised level of 716,000. This was more than the 730,000 claims economists had been expecting, and it was the highest weekly total since Sept. 19, CNBC reports.

The rise came amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States and after the U.S. on Wednesday set a new record for daily coronavirus deaths with more than 3,000 in a single day. The numbers also come after the Labor Department last week released a disappointing jobs report showing that only 245,000 jobs were added in November, whereas economists expected 440,000.

"Last week's [monthly] jobs report showed a rapid deceleration in the recovery in November, and surging UI claims only add to the picture of a slowing recovery this winter," Glassdoor senior economist Daniel Zhao said, CNN reports. "The worsening economic data raises the specter of a double-dip recession. Despite the prospects of widespread vaccine availability by next summer, weak economic data now puts increasing pressure on Congress to extend additional relief to bridge Americans over the next few months." Brendan Morrow

but wait there's more!
Edit

Taylor Swift is releasing a 2nd surprise 2020 album called Evermore

8:57 a.m.

Evidently, just one surprise 2020 album wasn't enough for Taylor Swift.

Swift revealed Thursday she's about to drop another surprise album, her second to be released this year after Folklore. This one is called Evermore, and Swift described it as Folklore's "sister record." It's set to be released at midnight.

"To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs," Swift tweeted. "To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in."

This comes less than five months after the release of Folklore, which dropped on July 24 after Swift announced it just one day earlier. The album went on to become the first of 2020 to sell a million copies in the United States, and Rolling Stone recently named it the best album of the year.

Evermore's standard edition will have 15 tracks, and there will be two bonus tracks on the deluxe physical edition, Swift said. A music video for one of the songs, "Willow," will also be released at midnight. On Twitter, Swift commented on the release of a "sister record" as being unusual for her.

"In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released," she wrote. "There was something different with Folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning."

Swift added, "I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

FDA approves at-home COVID-19 test kit that doesn't require a prescription

8:16 a.m.
Food and Drug Administration
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a COVID-19 test kit for use at home with no need for a prescription.

The FDA announced Wednesday it has granted emergency use authorization to LabCorp's Pixel COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit, which is the first such at-home coronavirus test kit that doesn't require a prescription, CNN and The Washington Post report.

"While many home collection kits can be prescribed with a simple online questionnaire, this newly authorized direct-to-consumer collection kit removes that step from the process, allowing anyone to collect their sample and send it to the lab for processing," Dr. Jeff Shuren, the director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said.

A nasal swab sample can be self-collected using the kit and sent to LabCorp for testing, with positive results being provided over the phone and negative results being provided either through email or an online portal, the FDA said. Previously, the FDA granted emergency use authorization to the Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, but that requires a prescription, CNN notes.

"With this authorization, we can help more people get tested, reduce the spread of the virus and improve the health of our communities," LabCorp Diagnostics Chief Medical Officer and President Dr.
Brian Caveney said.

LabCorp said the kit is available through its website to adults and that this FDA approval will allow it to "potentially distribute the kit through retail channels" as well. Brendan Morrow

SpaceX
Edit

SpaceX Starship test flight ends in a fiery crash

2:08 a.m.

SpaceX's Starship rocket had a successful launch from Texas on Wednesday afternoon, but exploded after a crash landing.

Still, SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted that the test flight was a success, and the company was able to get all the data it needed. "Mars, here we come!" he added. Musk has said he wants the rocket to be used to take passengers to the moon and ultimately Mars, and hopes to launch an unmanned mission to the Red Planet by 2024.

No one was on board the ship during Wednesday's test flight, which lasted nearly seven minutes. Prior to the launch, SpaceX said the goal of the test flight was to get Starship up to an altitude of 41,000 feet, while also seeing how the rocket's three engines performed and the overall aerodynamic entry capabilities, ABC News reports. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Researchers 'cautiously optimistic' they've found a new whale species off Mexico

12:31 a.m.

While on the lookout for beaked whales, researchers may have discovered an entirely new species of the animal.

Last month, the team, led by the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, was tracking beaked whales near Mexico's San Benito Islands, when suddenly "these animals popped to the surface right next to the boat," Jay Barlow, a marine mammal biologist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, told Reuters. "It was just a phenomenal encounter. It's very rare to see even a beaked whale, and to find a friendly group of beaked whales, it's even rarer."

The researchers took several pictures of the whales and recorded their acoustic signals, and found that their teeth were unusually placed and their calls were different from other beaked whales. The team also took water samples, which are now being analyzed to see if there are skin cells that can be tested, confirming whether the whales are a new species.

There are now 23 known beaked whale species, and Barlow is "cautiously optimistic" that there will soon be 24. "It is a huge animal, the weight of a Clydesdale horse," he said. "Imagine something that big in the terrestrial realm going undiscovered. But there's a lot of mysteries in the sea." Catherine Garcia

a very Covid Christmas
Edit

Mississippi governor says his holiday parties are still on

December 9, 2020
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) on Wednesday said he will still hold holiday parties at his home this month for friends, family, and lawmakers, despite the coronavirus surge in his state.

There are 122 members of the Mississippi House of Representatives and 52 members of the Senate, and he will have separate parties for both chambers. Reeves told WAPT he has invited "primarily friends and family to a couple of events, but also those individuals that are statewide leaders or agency heads or certainly leaders in the House and Senate." Many of them "will choose not to come, which is certainly their prerogative," he added, "but we'll certainly open the mansion to no more than 10 people indoors," with the rest congregating outside. He also said everyone at his parties will be required to wear a mask while inside.

As of Wednesday, there have been 170,672 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mississippi, with 4,041 deaths. Over the last month, the state's seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has increased from 804 to 1,931, and there are now 1,125 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Mississippi Health Department is advising residents to avoid gatherings that include people outside of their immediate family or household.

In July, there was a coronavirus outbreak in the Mississippi statehouse, with 30 legislators and 11 others testing positive for COVID-19. State Rep. Chris Bell (D) told WAPT he was invited to one of the holiday parties at the governor's mansion, but RSVPed no. Over the summer, lawmakers didn't follow recommendations to socially distance and avoid gatherings of 50 or more people, and Bell said he has "the same concerns today with respect to this Christmas party." Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.