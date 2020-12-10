Time reveals the 4 finalists for Person of the Year 2020

Ahead of Time's 2020 Person of the Year announcement, the final four contenders have been revealed.

The magazine on Thursday announced the finalists for Person of the Year, which highlights "the person who affected the news or our lives the most, for better or worse." The first two finalists were President-elect Joe Biden and President Trump. Time previously named Trump the 2016 Person of the Year, while former President Barack Obama earned the title both in 2008 and again in 2012.

The other two finalists, though, are not just one person. Also in the mix is "frontline health care workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci," while the fourth and final contender is the "movement for racial justice" sparked by the killing of George Floyd in police custody.

Last year, Time selected Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as Person of the Year, while in 2018, the Person of the Year was "The Guardians," a group of journalists including Jamal Khashoggi. Time also went with more than one person for Person of the Year in 2017 by amid the #MeToo movement selecting "The Silence Breakers," those who spoke up about sexual harassment and assault.

Time is set to reveal its Person of the Year pick on Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC. Brendan Morrow