defending the defense bill
Senate overwhelmingly advances defense bill that will rename Confederate bases, squashing Trump's chances of a veto

11:54 a.m.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The GOP-held Senate is handing President Trump a defeat that's not going to go over well with his base.

The Senate voted 84-13 on Friday to defeat a filibuster holding up passage of the $741 billion defense bill, which includes a provision that mandates removing Confederate names from military bases. A Senate vote later Friday to officially pass the bill will be similarly overwhelming, CNN's Manu Raju reports, invalidating President Trump's promise to veto it.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) had filibustered the National Defense Authorization Act, passed every year to fund the Pentagon, over provisions that would make it harder for Trump to reduce troops in Afghanistan and Germany, Military Times reports. He also clotheslined a stopgap funding measure meant to prevent a government shutdown for another week as Congress continues to debate coronavirus relief and a government funding bill. The House has already overwhelmingly passed both the stopgap measure and the defense bill.

Trump has been pledging for months that he'd reject the defense bill if it included a provision to rename military bases named after Confederate leaders. Discussions over renaming the bases swelled over the summer during protests against police brutality and America's systemic racism. Trump has insisted that the Confederate names actually represent America's "history of winning, victory, and freedom," despite basic facts about the Civil War that would suggest otherwise. Kathryn Krawczyk

lightspeed
Disney stock reaches new high after major film and TV announcements

12:44 p.m.

Disney just detailed a massive slate of new projects headed to theaters and streaming, sending its stock climbing to new heights.

The company on Thursday held a key presentation for investors that ran through upcoming films and television shows in the works from franchises like Marvel and Star Wars, many of which will be originals to its streaming service, Disney+. Clearly, the presentation went over well with investors, as by Friday morning, Disney shares had risen 11 percent to reach a new high, CNN reports. Disney's market cap also surpassed $300 billion for the first time, according to The Wrap. And CNN notes the company's stock is up almost 20 percent in 2020, despite losing billions of dollars amid its theme parks being closed.

"If Disney's investor day was designed to please investors, I'd say that strategy worked," CNN's Frank Pallotta observed.

Disney during the presentation revealed that in the coming years, its streaming service will see the release of 10 Star Wars and 10 Marvel shows, including spinoffs of the hit series The Mandalorian, not to mention 15 Disney live-action and animated shows and 15 live-action and animated films.

In the wake of the bombshell decision from Warner Bros. to debut its movies in theaters and streaming simultaneously, Disney made clear it's still committed to movie theaters. Marvel said the upcoming blockbuster Black Widow remains set for theatrical release this May, while a new Star Wars feature film from Patty Jenkins called Rogue Squadron, and a new Marvel Fantastic Four movie, were among the new film projects unveiled.

Still, the importance of Disney+ to the company's future was heavily emphasized throughout the presentation, and Disney said it now expects to have between 230 million and 260 million Disney+ subscribers by 2024. Its previous subscriber goal for 2024 was between 60 million and 90 million — and just over a year after launching, it's already at 86 million. Brendan Morrow

across the pond
The EU's ambitious new coronavirus relief package is a stark contrast to U.S. gridlock

11:13 a.m.
EU leaders.
JOHANNA GERON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The many countries of the European Union have managed to do what the United States can't.

On Friday, EU leaders agreed to not only pass a $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief package, but to also include a groundbreaking pledge to cut carbon emissions in half. Meanwhile, Congress in the U.S. is in its sixth month of debating a coronavirus package, and could be headed for a total government shutdown as soon as next week.

It took just a two-day summit for the EU's 27 member states to agree on a major climate change proposal that includes cutting carbon emissions by 55 percent by the end of 2030, as compared to 1990 levels. Even coal-reliant countries like Poland were persuaded to agree to the goal after previously holding out. The U.S. under President Trump pulled out of the base-level climate change Paris Agreement. President-elect Joe Biden has promised to rejoin the pledge, and has focused his first conversations with world leaders on climate change.

In the U.S., the House on Wednesday passed a one-week funding bill to ensure the government didn't shut down on Friday. But the Senate has yet to agree to it, thanks to a holdout from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Paul filibustered a unanimous vote to proceed on the stopgap funding measure, only saying he would back down if the GOP Senate allowed for a final vote on the National Defense Authorization Act on Monday, Politico reports. Paul has a history of forcing shutdowns, holding up a funding bill in 2018 as he attempted to cut government spending.

Congress has also spent months failing to agree to a new coronavirus relief bill, with only a very faint light at the end of the tunnel as Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) unite over stimulus checks. Kathryn Krawczyk

escalation
Manhattan prosecutors are reportedly 'significantly escalating' their investigation into Trump

10:25 a.m.
Donald Trump
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

An investigation into President Trump being conducted by Manhattan prosecutors is reportedly "significantly escalating."

The office of Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has "stepped up its efforts" to investigate Trump's business conduct, in recent weeks "significantly escalating" the probe by interviewing employees of lender Deutsche Bank and insurance broker Aon, The New York Times reported on Friday. The prosecutors have reportedly issued new subpoenas and questioned witnesses before a grand jury for investigative purposes.

The Manhattan state prosecutors have sought Trump's tax returns as they look into potential financial misconduct, including "possible insurance, tax and bank-related fraud in the president's corporate dealings," according to the Times. In 2019, Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen while testifying before Congress accused the president of having "inflated his total assets when it served his purposes" and "deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes." Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

While noting it's not clear if any charges will ultimately be brought, the Times wrote that this was the "latest indication that once Mr. Trump leaves office, he still faces the potential threat of criminal charges that would be beyond the reach of federal pardons." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

election rejection
Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations

9:53 a.m.
Sen. Ted Cruz.
GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Some Republican senators are using their unfounded election fraud claims as an excuse to muddy President-elect Joe Biden's transition.

Biden has spent the past few weeks since the election filling out his Cabinet, hoping quick confirmations will help him get a quick start on reversing President Trump's policies. But "as long as there's litigation ongoing, and the election result is disputed, I do not think you will see the Senate act to confirm any nominee," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told Axios.

The Senate typically starts hearing from an incoming president's Cabinet nominees before Inauguration Day, allowing them to more quickly be confirmed and start work as soon as a new president is sworn in and can formally nominate them. That's especially essential during a pandemic — something retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) noted to Axios on Friday.

But much of the Republican Senate and House have yet to acknowledge Biden's win. More than 100 of those congressmembers joined Texas' lawsuit Thursday aimed at overturning the election results in four states that went for Biden. The lawsuit alleges Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin improperly changed voting rules in the 2020 election, but is unlikely to succeed in the Supreme Court, not least because several states included on the suit made similar changes by the same means.

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) meanwhile wants a chance to challenge Biden's nominees on their credentials, particularly his controversial Defense Secretary pick retired Gen. Lloyd Austin. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
Azar says 1st U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations could begin Monday or Tuesday

8:20 a.m.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it will "rapidly work toward" authorizing Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, potentially meaning Americans could start receiving it as soon as Monday or Tuesday.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told Good Morning America on Friday that the FDA has informed Pfizer "they do intend to proceed towards an authorization for their vaccine," and so "we should be seeing the authorization" within days. FDA officials in a statement confirmed the agency "will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization" of the vaccine.

Azar also told GMA that as a result, "We could be seeing people getting vaccinated Monday, Tuesday of next week."

This comes after an independent advisory panel on Thursday voted to recommend that the FDA provide emergency authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine. The FDA was expected to follow this recommendation. Pfizer said in November that a final analysis of its phase three trial showed the vaccine is 95 percent effective, with no "serious safety concerns" reported.

The vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech was previously approved in the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Canada and Bahrain. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Australian developers scrap COVID-19 vaccine candidate after false positives on HIV tests

1:53 a.m.
CSL vaccine developers in Australia.
Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The Australian developers of a coronavirus vaccine candidate announced on Friday the project has ended after several trial participants falsely tested positive for HIV.

The vaccine candidate was being formulated by the University of Queensland and the Australian biotech company CSL, and was still in its Phase 1 trials. In a statement, CSL said none of the 216 trial participants reported experiencing any serious side effects, and while the vaccine was shown to have a "strong safety profile," the antibodies generated interfered with HIV diagnosis, leading to the false positives.

"Follow up tests confirmed that there is no HIV present, just a false positive on certain HIV tests," CSL said. "There is no possibility the vaccine causes infection."

The vaccine's "molecular clamp is made from a HIV protein, which on its own is harmless," Adam Taylor, a research leader in emergency viruses at Griffith University's Menzies Health Institute, explained to CNN. "The molecular clamp stabilizes the coronavirus spike protein and presents it to the body in a way that promotes a good immune response. This is why the clamp technology is so vital."

The Australian government had hoped that the University of Queensland and CSL vaccine would be available by mid-2021, and ordered 51 million doses of the vaccine. The country has already ordered 73.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca and Novavax vaccines, and Australian Minister for Health Greg Hunt said it now plans on ordering 31 million additional units from the companies. Catherine Garcia

honors
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris named Time's 2020 Person of the Year

1:08 a.m.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are Time's 2020 Person of the Year, the magazine announced Thursday night.

Time says the Person of the Year is someone who "affected the news or our lives the most, for better or worse." 2020 was tumultuous and brutal, "a year without measure," Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said, and Biden and Harris "show where the nation is heading: a blend of ethnicities, lived experiences, and world views that must find a way forward together if the American experiment is to survive."

They were chosen for the honor because they changed "the American story," Felsenthal said, demonstrating that "the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division" and sharing "a vision of healing in a grieving world."

The other finalists were President Trump, "the movement for racial justice," and a combination of frontline health workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert. Trump was Time's 2016 Person of the Year. Catherine Garcia

