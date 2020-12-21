See More Speed Reads
Virginia removes Robert E. Lee statue from U.S. Capitol

6:56 p.m.
The statue of Robert E. Lee in the U.S. Capitol as it is removed from the building.
Jack Mayer/Office of Governor of Virginia, File

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that stood in the National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol for 111 years was removed on Monday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said.

Each state can place two statues in the collection, and Virginia contributed the Lee figure. In its place, Virginia plans on installing a statue of civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns, who led a student strike in 1951, calling for equal education at her Virginia high school. Her case was consolidated into the Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka lawsuit, which led to the Supreme Court ruling in 1954 that racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional.

In a statement, Northam said the "Confederacy is a symbol of Virginia's racist and divisive history, and it is past time we tell our story with images of perseverance, diversity, and inclusion. I look forward to seeing a trailblazing young woman of color represent Virginia in the U.S. Capitol, where visitors will learn about Barbara Johns' contributions to America and be empowered to create positive change in their communities just like she did."

The House approved legislation over the summer to remove Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol, but the Senate has not taken up the bill. In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the removal of Lee's statue is "welcome news," adding that the halls of Congress "are the very heart of our democracy, and the statues within the Capitol should embody our highest ideals as Americans." Catherine Garcia

John Mulaney reportedly checks into rehab

6:16 p.m.
John Mulaney
Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Philly Fights Cancer

Comedian John Mulaney is receiving an outpouring of support from fans as he reportedly checks into rehab.

The stand-up comic over the weekend checked into a rehab facility in Pennsylvania for 60 days to receive treatment for alcohol and cocaine addiction, Page Six reported on Monday. The news was confirmed by People.

Mulaney, a former writer for Saturday Night Live, has previously spoken about his struggles with sobriety, opening up in an 2019 interview with Esquire and explaining that he stopped drinking and doing cocaine when he was 23.

"I went on a bender that weekend that was just, like, fading in and out of a movie," Mulaney told Esquire. "It was just crazy. ... I was like, 'You're f---ing out of control.' And I thought to myself, 'I don't like this guy anymore. I'm not rooting for him.'"

Mulaney has also spoken about this in his stand-up, during his special New in Town referencing that he "used to drink, then I drank too much, and I had to stop."

Page Six quoted a source as saying that Mulaney's "friends and family are happy that he's finally getting some help and focusing on his health," adding, "His fans know he's struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately he has struggled again during the pandemic."

The news was quickly followed by Mulaney's fans wishing him well on social media, and The Athletic's Molly Knight wrote, "Much love to John Mulaney and anyone else struggling with addiction right now. There is hope and there is help. Please don't feel embarrassed asking for it." Brendan Morrow

Anti-lockdown protesters attempt to break into Oregon statehouse

5:54 p.m.

Protesters demonstrating against pandemic restrictions and closures gathered outside the Oregon Capitol building in Salem on Monday, with some individuals attempting to break through a glass door after police declared an unlawful assembly as state lawmakers met inside for a special legislative, Oregon Public Broadcasting reports.

Footage captured by Sergio Olmos, a reporter for OPB, showed a mid-sized crowd gathered around a side entrance to the statehouse. A few people tried to bust through the glass either by kicking it or driving a metal instrument through it. Some of their fellow protesters can be heard urging them to stop, while others egged them on.

Eventually, the protesters wound up in a standoff with police who formed a riot line before ultimately moving away as the crowd moved back toward the capitol. Watch more of Olmos' footage in this twitter thread. Tim O'Donnell

Fauci to receive Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday

5:13 p.m.
Dr. Anthony Fauci
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has received a COVID-19 vaccine dose, and Dr. Anthony Fauci is among the health officials next in line.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Tuesday will receive a dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, as will Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins, and frontline workers, Politico reported on Monday.

Azar confirmed the plans in a tweet, saying "we believe it's important to publicly receive the vaccine as part of our efforts to demonstrate that these vaccines are safe and effective." Numerous officials have previously received a vaccine dose in public including Vice President Mike Pence and Biden. Biden received the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, afterward telling Americans they have "nothing to worry about" and should get the vaccine when they can.

Politico reports that Fauci "and other NIH scientists spent last week waiting for updates on when they'd get the vaccine" while Pence and members of Congress got theirs, and the "NIH as of Friday had yet to receive a single shipment of the vaccine." The Moderna vaccine Fauci and the other officials are set to receive was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday, becoming the second COVID-19 vaccine to be approved in the United States. Brendan Morrow

Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers

4:49 p.m.

Texas does not plan on following a federal advisory panel's recommendation that essential workers and people over age 75 should be next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines after health care workers and long-term care facility residents, the state's health and human services department announced Monday.

Instead, people in Texas who are over 65, as well as adults of any age with certain medical conditions considered coronavirus co-morbidities will receive priority. The department's announcement says the decision was reached after a state-level expert panel decided the "most vulnerable populations" should be protected as soon as possible, though it will likely be a few weeks before the state is done with the initial phase of vaccinations.

There has been debate about who should receive shots next, with some arguing data clearly identifies age as one of the most significant factors in disease severity. But others believe the federal recommendation is the right call, since essential workers are at greater risk of coming into contact with the virus and don't have the luxury of working from home. Tim O'Donnell

Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine on TV: 'There's nothing to worry about'

4:19 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden has received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on live TV, and he's calling on all Americans to do so when they can.

The president-elect on Monday received a shot of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in Delaware, becoming the latest politician to do so after Vice President Mike Pence received the vaccine publicly on Friday. Officials have been getting the vaccine, which requires a second dose, on camera to help boost confidence among Americans that it's safe and effective. Biden's wife, Jill Biden, also received a dose of the vaccine on Monday.

"I'm doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared, when it's available, to take the vaccine," the president-elect said. "There's nothing to worry about. I'm looking forward to the second shot."

After receiving the vaccine, Biden also praised scientists and frontline workers, saying "we owe these folks an awful lot," and he added that the Trump administration "deserves some credit for getting this off the ground." He also said, however, "this is just the beginning," noting it will "take time" to get the general population vaccinated and urging Americans to avoid traveling for the upcoming holiday season as COVID-19 cases surge in the United States.

Although Pence received a COVID-19 vaccine dose on Friday, it's unclear when President Trump will do so. Meanwhile, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, NBC News reports, is expected to receive the vaccine next week. Brendan Morrow

5 surprising things tucked into Congress' nearly 6,000-page spending bill

4:09 p.m.

The most significant aspect of Congress' omnibus spending bill is the $900 coronavirus relief package embedded within it, but there are a few surprising add-ons — as there usually are in such legislation — tucked into the nearly 6,000-paged text.

One item that snuck in there was the proposed creation of two new Smithsonian museums, one focused on women's history, and the other for the proposed "National Museum of the American Latino." Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) had previously blocked standalone bills that would have funded them.

The package also contains proposed legislation that would change how drugs are regulated in horseracing, a murder hornet eradication program, and a continued ban on federal funding for the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now, an organization that hasn't existed for years. That language has apparently appeared quite frequently in bills over the last few years, and some Republican lawmakers reportedly think it may just keep getting copy-and-pasted by aides.

The sovereignty of Tibet, Taiwan, and Hong Kong also received frequent mention, which, in other words, means the bill includes language hinting at opposition to potential Chinese encroachment on those places. One item that's been garnering a lot of attention concerns the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. Several observers pointed out that while that may seem unnecessary or even silly at first glance, especially because it seems out of place in a bill primarily focused on pandemic relief, it actually addresses a significant geopolitical issue. Tim O'Donnell

Pro-Trump media outlets apparently scramble to ward off lawsuits after pushing election conspiracies

2:21 p.m.

Last week, Fox Business ran a pre-taped segment during Lou Dobbs' show that appeared to debunk the unfounded claims made by some of the network's hosts about corrupted voting machines in November's election. The segment re-aired during Jeanine Pirro's show Sunday. And Newsmax, one of President Trump's favorite outlets, began covering its tracks recently, as well. Much to the chagrin of some of its fans, the network put a page on its website "clarifying" its election conspiracy theory coverage, airing a similar segment on TV, as well.

Ben Smith, The New York Times' media columnist, and others have suggested the shift is related to legal threats from voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion that are alleging defamation. Fox, Smith writes, should take the threat seriously, but it can probably handle drawn-out, expensive litigation, and — despite the opinion of certain hosts — the network, as a whole, doesn't seem too interested in remaining in Trump's good graces these days anyway.

The lawsuits could, however, be "existential" for smaller outlets like NewsMax or One America News Network, which would like to transform into a "Trump TV" of sorts going forward, Smith writes. To do that, he says, they'll need big-time investors, but legal action could scare off potential buyers.

It's too early to tell how the potential cases would turn out, but the legal experts Smith spoke to think they have legitimate standing. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

