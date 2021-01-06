Kim Kardashian is reportedly planning to divorce Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been on the rocks for months now, multiple sources told People, and divorce appears to be imminent.

Kardashian, 40, and West, 43, were married in May 2014 and share four children. A person close to the couple told E! News they've "seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."

While Kardashian has reportedly hired well-known divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, she has yet to actually file the paperwork. West is waiting for her to make her move, a source told People, but he's "okay. He's sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it's coming soon." Another source told E! News Kardashian is "only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out."

Last year was a rough one for Kardashian and West, with the rapper accusing his wife and her mother, Kris Jenner, of trying to have him locked up. In response, Kardashian asked the public to show West compassion, saying that he has bipolar disorder and "anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredible complicated and painful it is to understand." Whatever happens with Kardashian and West, it won't air on Keeping Up With the Kardashians — the reality show that launched Kardashian and her family to stardom is ending in early 2021 after 20 seasons. Catherine Garcia