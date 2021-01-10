from the pulpit
In 1st sermon since Senate win, Warnock says U.S. can't change until it faces the 'sickness of our situation'

11:01 p.m.
Megan Varner.
Megan Varner/Getty Images

In his first sermon since winning his Senate race on Tuesday, Rev. Raphael Warnock told worshipers at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta that he wanted to talk to them about "God's victory over violence."

On Wednesday, one day after Warnock was elected Georgia's first Black senator and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff was elected the state's first Jewish senator, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. "Just as we were trying to put on our celebration shoes, the ugly side of our story — our great and grand American story — began to emerge as we saw the crude and the angry and the disrespectful and the violent break their way into the people's house, some carrying Confederate flags, signs, and symbols, of an Old World Order passing away," Warnock, a senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, said.

"They were not protesters, they were rioters, tearing up the people's house and they were handled with the kind of kid gloves with humanity," Warnock continued. "One could not help but juxtapose that to the response to those who were responding this summer to the deaths of George Floyd and the death of Breonna Taylor, those who rose up in peaceful, nonviolent struggle, and were met with brute force."

The United States must face what happened on Wednesday, he said, acknowledging that "we cannot and we will not change until we confront or are confronted by the sickness of our situation. That applies to individuals, that applies to institutions, that applies to nations. You can never get better until you have an actual diagnosis." Catherine Garcia

Drama in D.C.
Attending physician: Lawmakers may have been exposed to COVID-19 during riot

10:10 p.m.
Pro-Trump rioters inside the Capitol.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

In an email sent on Sunday, the attending physician to Congress notified lawmakers that on Wednesday, as they huddled together in a room amid a riot inside the Capitol, they may have been exposed to someone infected with the coronavirus.

The physician, Brian Monahan, wrote that "many members of the House community were in protective isolation in a room located in a large committee hearing space. The time in this room was several hours for some and briefer for others. During this time, individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection."

Two House aides confirmed with The Washington Post that the room in question appeared in a video posted by Punchbowl News on Friday. The clip showed Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) trying to pass out masks to lawmakers without face coverings. Republican Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Michael Cloud of Texas, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania all refused to take one.

Monahan instructed lawmakers to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, wear a mask, and get tested. Since the riot, Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.) and Rep. Charles Fleischmann (R-Tenn.) have announced they tested positive for the coronavirus, but spokesmen for both lawmakers told the Post they were not in the lockdown room.

The riot was a super-spreader event, with Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, saying on Sunday's Face the Nation the crowd "wasn't adhering to what we know are good practices in terms of mask-wearing and other things. I think they deliberately eschewed those things. So, yeah, we're going to see chains of transmission come out of that kind of a gathering, for sure." Catherine Garcia

they're back...
Sex and the City revival And Just Like That... coming to HBO Max

9:14 p.m.
Sarah Jessica Parker.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Sex and the City fans, pour yourself a Cosmopolitan and get ready for the return of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda.

A revival of the hit HBO series, titled And Just Like That..., is coming to HBO Max. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis have signed on to reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York, respectively. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series, will not participate in the project.

The show will focus on the women, now in their 50s, as they live and love in Manhattan. There will be 10 half-hour episodes, with production starting in New York City in late spring, Variety reports.

"I grew up with these characters, and I can't wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor, and the beloved city that has always defined them," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement. The original Sex and the City ran for six seasons, ending in 2004, and spawned two movies. Catherine Garcia

Drama in D.C.
Report: Before riot, NYPD, FBI warned Capitol Police about possibility of violence

8:47 p.m.
A pro-Trump mob at the Capitol on Wednesday.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Prior to Wednesday's riot at the Capitol, the FBI and New York Police Department notified Capitol Police about the possibility of violence, senior law enforcement officials told NBC News.

On Wednesday, President Trump spoke at a rally held to coincide with the tallying of electoral votes. He said supporters should "walk down to the Capitol" where they could "cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we are probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them, because you will never take back our country with weakness." Law enforcement officials familiar with the matter told NBC News intelligence assessments found by saying this, Trump likely got more people to go to the Capitol than might otherwise have gone.

Capitol Police were woefully unprepared for the mob that showed up, and people were able to breach the Capitol. On Friday, Steven D'Antuono of the FBI's Washington field office told NBC News "there was no indication that there was anything [planned] other than First Amendment-protected activity." Several law enforcement officials dispute this, telling NBC News the NYPD sent intelligence packets to agencies — including Capitol Police — "describing extremist rhetoric and threats of violence that appeared on social media in connection with the rally."

A senior FBI official told NBC News that before the rally, the agency learned "credible and actionable information about individuals who were planning on traveling to the protests who expressed a desire to engage in violence." Agents visited more than a dozen extremists already under investigation, and were able to discourage them from going to D.C.

Frank Figliuzzi, a former FBI assistant director, told NBC News there is no domestic terrorism statute, so the FBI has fewer legal avenues to monitor suspects. Unless there is a criminal investigation into a specific individual or organization, "the FBI is not permitted to look and monitor the very same things that you and I can look at on Twitter and Parler," he said. Read more at NBC News. Catherine Garcia

impeachment round 2
Pelosi says House 'will proceed' with legislation to impeach Trump

7:21 p.m.
Nancy Pelosi.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday evening notified her colleagues that the House "will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the floor" on Monday.

"In protecting our Constitution and our democracy, we will act with urgency, because this president represents an imminent threat to both," Pelosi wrote in her letter to House Democrats. "As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this president is intensified and so is the immediate need for action."

Pelosi said that before introducing an article of impeachment against President Trump, the House will seek a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, giving him 24 hours to respond.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) tweeted that Pelosi's sequencing "is correct. Impeachment is one of the gravest powers of Congress. It should always be our last option. If [Trump] doesn't resign or if [Pence] doesn't invoke the 25th Amendment, then we will impeach. Tomorrow we introduce the article of impeachment."

Earlier Sunday, Lieu said more than 190 House Democrats have signed onto an article of impeachment accusing Trump of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol on Wednesday. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) have both called on Trump to resign, with Toomey saying he thinks "the president has disqualified himself from ever, certainly, serving in office again. I don't think he is electable in any way." Catherine Garcia

Sunday shows
D.C. mayor asks DHS to enhance, extend inauguration ceremony security

2:42 p.m.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser wants her city to be better prepared for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20 than it was last Wednesday when a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the United States Capitol, resulting in five deaths.

On Sunday, Bowser sent acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf a letter asking the department to extend the National Special Security Event period set to cover the Inauguration between Jan. 19-21, to Jan. 11-24. She also wrote that D.C. is requesting a pre-disaster declaration, which would "expedite and enhance" federal assistance, adding that she is urging federal agencies, including the Pentagon and the Justice Department, to coordinate with Congress and the Supreme Court so they can establish a federal force deployment strategy, freeing up the Metropolitan Police Department to "focus on its local mission."

Finally, Bowser asked the Department of the Interior to cancel or refuse to grant "any and all" public gathering permits in the nation's capital during the potentially extended security event period. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Republicans maintain Trump's pre-election behavior wasn't harbinger of Capitol riot

2:07 p.m.

Although former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is shocked by the deadly riot that took place at the United States Capitol on Wednesday, he's standing by the reasoning that informed his earlier prediction that President Trump would leave office "presidentially." Mulvaney wasn't defending Trump's actions — in fact, he resigned as envoy to North Ireland over the president's handling of the incident — but he doesn't think he should have seen it all coming.

Mulvaney told NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday that while it may be easy for people who have always opposed the president to criticize his supporters for lack of foresight, he had seen a very different president during his time in the White House. Mulvaney did let Trump off the hook a little, as well, stating that what really surprised him was the fact that people took Trump's "fiery" rhetoric literally. "The country is different than I expected," he said.

Not everyone is buying Mulvaney's argument, but Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) also thinks Trump underwent a sea change after Election Day. Toomey, who endorsed Trump's re-election bid and voted for him, has recently emerged as one of the GOP's stronger Trump critics, and has called on him to resign following the riot. But his comments suggest he doesn't consider the turn of events to have been inevitable. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Clyburn suggests House may wait to send Trump impeachment article to Senate until after Biden settles into office

1:22 p.m.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday that even if, as he expects, Congress introduces and votes on an article of impeachment against President Trump this week, they may not send it to the Senate right away.

For starters, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has indicated that, because Congress is on recess, the upper chamber wouldn't be able to hold a trial until the afternoon of Jan. 20, which theoretically would be after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as Trump's successor. Clyburn's concern with that timeframe isn't related to Trump being out of office, though. Instead he's concerned it would distract Congress from important tasks during the early stages of Biden's presidency, which is why he thinks the House may consider sending the article to the Senate after the first 100 days of the new administration are up.

However, there's no historical precedent for impeaching an ex-president, so while there are legal scholars who think Trump could be subject to impeachment post-presidency, the question could lead to a lengthy court battle, pushing the congressional process even further down the road. Tim O'Donnell

