After studying in secret, Illinois dad surprises family by graduating from college

When Mike Loven went back to school in 2016, he decided to keep it under wraps. Last fall, he finally revealed the secret, letting his Grand Canyon University Alumni shirt do the talking.

Loven, 47, lives in Machesney Park, Illinois, and owns a staffing company. At the same time he enrolled at Grand Canyon University, his daughter, Taleigh Loven, 23, was also attending the school. They weren't the only college students in the family — Loven's wife, Carrie, and 25-year-old son, Austin, were earning their degrees at other universities.

Loven told Good Morning America he wanted to surprise his family, and decided he would let them know about his return to college once he graduated. They didn't suspect a thing — when he worked on his homework, they thought the spreadsheets were for his company, not an accounting class. In October, Loven earned his bachelor's degree in finance and economics, while Taleigh received her degree in psychology.