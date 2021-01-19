lessons learned
Edit

The SAT is permanently dropping its optional essay and subject tests

11:25 a.m.
Student takes exam.
iStock

The College Board is scrapping its SAT subject tests and the SAT's optional essay, among other new pandemic-induced changes.

COVID-19 has cost the College Board both opportunities to hold its SAT college admissions test as well as incentives for students to take the test as colleges loosen admissions requirements. So in an effort to make the college admissions process more "flexible" and "streamlined," the board is abandoning some of its products while working on a new version of the main SAT students can take entirely online, it said Tuesday.

The pandemic has hit both the SAT and its rival, the ACT exam, hard. While 2.2 million students signed up to take the SAT last year, just 900,000 actually did so, the College Board told The Washington Post. The entrance exams were already in decline before the pandemic as critics examined just how effective they were at determining success in college.

The College Board had already made its essay portion optional in 2014, and said Tuesday that the pandemic had simply "accelerated a process already underway ... to simplify our work and reduce demands on students." After all, its Advance Placement exams weren't that different from the subject tests, and AP courses had grown in popularity over the past few years, College Board CEO David Coleman told the Post. So the subject tests will be dropped immediately, while the essay will be abandoned in June, save for in some states that use it to measure school performance. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

Say what?
Edit

Mike Pompeo claims 'multiculturalism' is anti-American

11:16 a.m.

In a statement posted to his Twitter account on his last full day on the job, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo complained that "censorship, wokeness, political correctness ... all points in one direction — authoritarianism, cloaked as moral righteousness." He continued his diatribe in a caption above the image of the statement. "Woke-ism, multiculturalism, all the -isms, they're not who America is," he wrote, adding that they "distort our glorious founding" and allow foreign enemies to "stoke" societal divisions to weaken the United States.

The debate about political correctness and so-called "cancel culture" is fairly ubiquitous these days, so while his stance on those matters may have elicited some eye rolls, critics were probably not surprised. Describing multiculturalism as anti-American, however, struck a nerve. Some commentators suggested the words were bigoted, while others added that it's Pompeo himself who is distorting America's founding by pushing such an argument. Tim O'Donnell

most sensational
Edit

The Muppet Show is getting a long-awaited streaming release on Disney+

10:42 a.m.

Disney+ is finally ready to play the music and light the lights.

All five seasons of The Muppet Show are coming to Disney+ in February, Disney revealed on Tuesday.

The classic series hasn't been available on streaming, and its fourth and fifth seasons were never even released on DVD. Disney+ is the home of other Muppets content including an exclusive show called Muppets Now, but the original series that debuted in 1976 has been missing from the service since launch.

Disney in its announcement included a statement credited to Kermit the Frog himself celebrating the show's new streaming home, saying, "It's going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more." Kermit added, "As for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: 'Sorry, guys, but ... here we go again."

Disney+ subscribers can meet the Muppets on The Muppet Show on Feb. 19. Brendan Morrow

capitol riot aftermath
Edit

1st Capitol rioter charged with conspiracy, allegedly planned to storm state Capitols too

10:17 a.m.
Capitol attack.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

U.S. prosecutors have imposed the first conspiracy charge against a person who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, The Washington Post reports.

Thomas Edward Caldwell was arrested early Tuesday morning on four federal counts pertaining to the riot, including conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, per the Post. He allegedly organized a group of militia members who attacked the Capitol building, praising their actions in Facebook posts after the event.

Caldwell's group of "eight to 10 individuals" wore "helmets and military-style gear and were seen moving purposefully toward the top of the Capitol steps and leading the move against police lines," the Post reports. He had been planning the siege at least a week earlier, sending a Facebook message on Jan. 1 that showed he was scouting hotels near the Capitol that "would allow us to go hunting at night if we wanted to," the charging affidavit says. He allegedly sent the message to Jessica Watkins, the founder of the "Ohio State Regular Militia" who was arrested last week after participating in the attack.

Caldwell seemingly didn't try to hide his involvement at the Capitol, allegedly sharing video of the attack in the evening of Jan. 6. "We need to do this at the local level. Lets [sic] storm the capitol in Ohio. Tell me when!" Caldwell wrote on Facebook, the FBI says in its charging documents.

Caldwell was allegedly a member of the Oath Keepers, an extremist group that, along with the Three Percenters and Proud Boys, is being investigated for its role in sparking the Capitol attack. Kathryn Krawczyk

impeachment round 2
Edit

Chief Justice John Roberts reportedly wants no part of Trump's impeachment trial

9:53 a.m.
John Roberts.
Senate Television via Getty Images

Constitutionally-speaking, Chief Justice John Roberts is meant to preside over President Trump's impeachment trial, but he apparently wants out, Politico reports.

Multiple Republican and Democratic sources have reportedly told Politico that Roberts is seeking a way to avoid the job because of how things played out when he oversaw Trump's first impeachment trial last year. Roberts, Politico notes, has worked hard to keep the Supreme Court apolitical during his tenure, so he was reportedly displeased that he "became a top target of the left" during the proceedings. "He wants no further part of this," one source told Politico, although there's been no official word from Roberts' camp about what he'll ultimately do.

Trump's trial is a bit of a constitutional oddity. On the one hand, it's a presidential impeachment, but on the other hand, the trial will take place after he leaves office, which is why there's a chance Roberts may have some wiggle room. Historically, either the vice president or the longest-serving member of the Senate have taken up the mantle for lower-level impeachments, per Politico. That means Vice President-elect Kamala Harris or Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) could be the choice. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

the biden transition
Edit

Biden taps Rachel Levine to become 1st openly transgender federal official confirmed by the Senate

9:42 a.m.
Dr. Rachel Levine
Matt Slocum / ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Joe Biden has announced a historic pick for assistant health secretary.

Biden said Tuesday he'll nominate Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania's secretary of health, to serve as assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services. This makes her "poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate," Biden's transition noted in a statement.

Levine is leading Pennsylvania's COVID-19 response, and "as she sought to contain the pandemic with aggressive social distancing rules, it also made her the target of more frequent abuse," The Washington Post wrote.

"Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic — no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability — and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond," Biden said in a statement. "She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration's health efforts."

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also praised Levine as "a remarkable public servant with the knowledge and experience to help us contain this pandemic, and protect and improve the health and well-being of the American people." Brendan Morrow

Trump's goodbye
Edit

Trump's White House staff and alumni are reportedly using the same excuse to skip his big sendoff

9:09 a.m.
Trump at Joint Base Andrews
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Anthony Scaramucci was right: The White House appears to be having trouble rounding up a sizable crowd for President Trump's official send-off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday.

"In what looks like a desperate attempt to build a crowd for the crowd-obsessed president, an email has been making the rounds to current and former White House officials inviting them, and as many as five plus-ones, to Trump's elaborate exit ceremony," Politico reported Tuesday morning. "The go-to excuse for skipping out has been the 6 a.m. call time at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. But truly, many just don't want to be photographed sending off their former boss."

Trump's current staffers have a good reason to avoid their outgoing boss. "Former White House officials and campaign staffers who would typically land plum jobs in corporate America after serving their time are now out in the cold," Politico says. One former White House official who got out early put it this way: "No one wants to touch them, they're just toxic." Another former Trump aide, pointing to the fallout from the Jan. 6 insurrection, was more blunt, telling Politico: "They're f---ed."

Trump will be the first president since Andrew Johnson, another member of the tiny impeached president club, to skip the inauguration of his successor. "Johnson snubbed Ulysses S. Grant in 1869," The Washington Post notes. Peter Weber

terminated
Edit

Mets GM fired for sending explicit texts to female reporter

8:34 a.m.

Jared Porter has been fired as general manager of the New York Mets after a report that he sent a female reporter unsolicited explicit texts in 2016.

Mets owner Steve Cohen announced Tuesday that Porter has been terminated as general manager just over one month after he was hired. His firing came in the wake of a report from ESPN on Monday describing how in 2016, Porter sent "explicit, unsolicited texts and images to a female reporter," culminating in him sending "a picture of an erect, naked penis." At the time, Porter worked as director of professional scouting for the Chicago Cubs.

The woman, according to the ESPN report, was a foreign correspondent reporting on Major League Baseball, and she and Porter began communicating "casually" at first. But ESPN writes that Porter soon started "complimenting her appearance, inviting her to meet him in various cities and asking why she was ignoring him," sending explicit photos even after she stopped responding.

Porter previously acknowledged to ESPN that he texted with the woman but claimed the "more explicit" photos he sent "are not of me" but were "kinda like joke-stock images." He reportedly apologized in 2016 after the woman told him the messages were "extremely inappropriate."

ESPN says it initially obtained the texts in 2017 and interviewed the woman but didn't report the story then because she feared professional repercussions. She has since left journalism and told ESPN, speaking on the condition of anonymity, that her "number one motivation is I want to prevent this from happening to someone else."

Mets president Sandy Alderson previously told ESPN that Porter has "acknowledged to me his serious error in judgment, has taken responsibility for his conduct, has expressed remorse and has previously apologized for his actions." The woman told ESPN, though, that she "never really got the notion that he was truly sorry." Read the full report at ESPN. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.