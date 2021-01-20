Trump's final mention of the pandemic as president includes racist conspiracy theory, downplayed deaths, and no regrets

President Trump used the past tense to talk about the pandemic in his farewell address to the country, one day after the 400,000th American died of COVID-19. "As bad as the pandemic was," he told his assembled crowd of about 200 supporters, "we were hit so hard like the entire world was hit so hard."
Trump went on to repeat a racist and debunked conspiracy theory about the origins of the virus, calling the "China virus" a "horrible thing that was put onto the world … so be careful, be very, very careful." He additionally claimed that he believed COVID-19 numbers would "skyrocket downward," and that he was leaving the country in "a position like it's never been in before, despite the worst plague to hit since, I guess you'd say since 1917, over 100 years ago" — an apparent reference to the 1918 influenza pandemic.
Trump further acknowledged "the people and families who suffered so greatly" in the pandemic, but stressed he had no regrets about his handling of the outbreak. "We have left it all, as the athletes would say, we have left it all on the field," he said. "We'll never say, in a month, when we're in Florida, we're not going to be looking at each other and saying, 'You know, if we'd only worked a little bit harder…'" Jeva Lange
Traditionally, the outgoing president would welcome the incoming commander-in-chief at the White House on the day of the inauguration. But Trump, who falsely claimed he won the election, won't do so and will refuse to attend Biden's inauguration ceremony. This, according to The Associated Press, will make him the "first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson not to attend his successor's inauguration."
Trump on Tuesday released a pre-taped farewell address, in which he offered "best wishes" and prayers for the "new administration" and for its "success in keeping America safe and prosperous," though he did not name Biden. While Trump isn't attending Biden's inauguration, Vice President Mike Pence is set to be there and will be skipping Trump's farewell event at Joint Base Andrews.
As Trump left the White House for the last time, CNN's Kaitlan Collins noted there was "no sign of" Pence, while NBC's Geoff Bennett pointed to a "striking image": as Trump departed, he wrote, the area on the South Lawn "typically reserved for staffers and supporters" was "completely empty." Brendan Morrow
The inauguration ceremony will feature Lady Gaga singing the national anthem and a musical performance by Jennifer Lopez, as well as a poetry reading from Amanda Gorman, an invocation from former Georgetown University president Father Leo J. O'Donovan, and a benediction delivered by Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman, according to ABC News. Firefighter Andrea Hall will also be leading the pledge of allegiance.
In addition to being broadcast on television by numerous networks, the inauguration will also be available to stream online via Biden's inaugural committee. Watch it live below. Brendan Morrow
President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th U.S. president outside the U.S. Capitol at noon on Wednesday, amid heavy security and hours after President Trump leaves Washington, D.C., for Florida. Biden will start the day with a mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, their spouses, and the top congressional leaders: Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).
The inauguration ceremony will begin at 11:15, and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office at noon, with Biden's hand on his family Bible. Justice Sonia Sotomayor will swear in Harris. While Trump is skipping the inauguration, outgoing Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to attend. The theme of Biden's inaugural address is the aspirational "America United."
After they are sworn in, Biden and Harris will conduct a pass in review of military service members, then lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of The Unknown Soldier. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, all of whom are attending the inauguration, will also take part in the wreath-laying ceremony. Biden and Harris will travel to the White House under escort form every branch of the U.S. military at 3:15 p.m., and Biden is scheduled to start signing a raft of executive orders at 5:15.
Due to security risks and the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no crowd on the mall — there are flags instead — and the traditional inaugural balls have been replaced with a prime time "Celebrating America" TV event hosted by Tom Hanks and featuring top musical acts, from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Biden and Harris will deliver remarks at 8:48. Biden's Inauguration Day is scheduled to end with a 9:55 p.m. appearance on the Blue Room Balcony of the White House with first lady Jill Biden. Peter Weber
"Well, guys, it is the last night of Donald Trump's presidency, and I don't know what tomorrow's gonna feel like," Jimmy Fallon said on Tuesday's Tonight Show. "Probably like that moment when they pull the nasal swab out of your nose." Seriously, "I think everyone's ready for Trump to move on," he said. "This afternoon, even the Lincoln Memorial stood up and helped Trump pack."
The Late Late Show's James Corden was so happy about the imminent end of Trump jokes, he sang about it, channeling Les Misérables with a Broadway cast.
But Corden did have "one more day" of Trump jokes. Trump declining to meet with Biden or attend his inauguration is "a real break with tradition, but it will ring in a new tradition of me not caring where Trump is or what he's doing," he said, following up with a joke about Biden's advanced age. "The last time a president skipped the inauguration was in 1869 — and Joe Biden said he didn't approve of it back then, either."
Late Night's Seth Meyers was on the same page: "President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be escorted into Wednesday's ceremony by drum lines from the alma maters. Harris, of course, attended Howard University, while Biden went to the University of Bedrock." That was a Flintstones joke. "We're gonna be fine in a Biden administration," he laughed. "In her farewell message yesterday, first lady Melania Trump said the last four years have been 'unforgettable.' 'Challenge accepted,' said Maker's Mark."
"It's the end of an error," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "It feels like the night before my wedding and my divorce, all rolled into one." He graded Trump on his campaign promises, predicted dark futures for him and his coterie, and wondered if being president was worth all the humiliation and disgrace for Trump. "For him it probably was," he concluded. But "this is not how Donald Trump wanted to go out. He was planning a procession and a flyover; instead he got an insurrection and a comb-over."
"Tonight is the last show we'll do during the presidency of He Who Shall Remain Shameless," Stephen Colbert celebrated at The Late Show. "It has been interesting, in the same way that riding in a car going over a cliff is thought-provoking." Still, "throughout all the craziness and threats to everything we hold sacred, there was one hero who kept our country together, and that's you, the American people," he said. "In the end, democracy kicked his ass all the way back to Florida. And in this case, I, for one, will never be sick of winning." Peter Weber
On the last night of his presidency, only a few hours after delivering an enervated farewell address, Donald Trump reminded us why he is one of the most bizarre characters in recent American political life by releasing his final list of pardons.
Trump pardoned some 73 persons on his way out the door and commuted the sentences of 70 others. Some of those on the receiving end of his clemency were famous. Most were not. There are not many lists on which Lil Wayne and Kodak Black will appear alongside Steve Bannon and various disgraced former Republican party officials. I was pleased that Kwame Kilpatrick, the former mayor of Detroit whose sentence of 28 years in prison speaks more to the selective outrage of white suburban housewives in his home state than to the severity of his crimes, will be leaving prison soon.
Many of the comparatively unknown persons were obviously deserving: felons who had served their time honorably and devoted their lives to good works. Others, including the bird killer James E. Johnson, the Israeli spy Aviem Sella, three members of a clan of fraudulent South Dakota beef sellers, and many others guilty of financial crimes, seem more questionable. The strangest addition of all was that of Robert Bowker, who pled guilty three decades ago to the crime of illegally transporting 28 snakes owned by Rudy "Cobra King" Komarek to a reptile house in Miami. It appears that the aforementioned monarch offered Bowker a bribe of exactly 22 alligators, albeit one that he did not accept.
Perhaps even more interesting were those whose names did not appear on the list. Trump did not, as some expected, issue pardons to Republican members of Congress for the non-existent crime of challenging the Electoral College results in a handful of states, nor did he extend them to members of his family. Most important, he did not force the interesting constitutional question of a self-pardon, likely because the legal action to which he is most vulnerable will come either from state governments or from the United States Senate, from neither of which a pardon would have shielded him. Matthew Walther
About 45 minutes after Trump's scheduled departure, President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and their spouses will attend church services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, according to Biden's first official presidential schedule. Biden and Harris will be sworn in at noon, then they'll review military forces in a pass in review, lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and finally head to the White House, where Biden is scheduled to start work at 5:15 p.m.
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris really did create a playlist of 46 songs for Wednesday's inauguration of the 46th president. Stephen Colbert's Late Show made some changes to the playlist Tuesday night. It's "a well-rounded mix of classic hits and in no way a cryptic jab at the outgoing administration" nor "a thinly veiled putdown of the soon-to-be ex-president," The Late Show insists. "These songs were selected on their musical merits, not because when read sequentially, they taunt the man who tried to destroy our democracy."
In the real world, President Trump is "particularly upset that Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks, and other stars agreed to perform as part of Biden's inaugural celebrations," after Trump's "harsh rhetoric, hard-line immigration policy, and other stances during the 2016 campaign led Hollywood to largely boycott his inauguration," The Washington Post reports. Trump is "a believer in the power of being associated with marquee names," so the snubs apparently stung hard. In comparison, a fake playlist would probably just pinch. Peter Weber