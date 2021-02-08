Strangers work together to reunite man with the wallet he lost in Antarctica 53 years ago

When Paul Grisham returned home to California from Antarctica in 1968, he left one thing back on "The Ice," as he called the continent: a brown wallet, which held his Navy ID, driver's license, beer ration punch card, a recipe for homemade Kahlua, and a card with instructions on what to do in case of a chemical weapons attack.
Last week, the battered wallet made its way back to Grisham, a former Navy meteorologist who spent 13 months in Antarctica as part of Operation Deep Freeze. Now 91, Grisham said he actually forgot that he lost his wallet while serving, but does remember other aspects about his time in Antarctica. During the coldest months, the temperature would drop to -65 degrees, and because supplies couldn't be dropped off due to the ice, everyone had to eat canned food. The only entertainment was at a two-lane bowling alley, and shortwave operators had to help people communicate with loved ones back home.
In 2014, a building at McMurdo Station, the southernmost town on Earth, was demolished, and during the process Grisham's wallet were found behind a locker. It made its way to Stephen Decato and Sarah Lindbergh, a father and daughter in New Hampshire who try to track down service members with their lost belongings. They got in touch with Bruce McKee of the nonprofit organization Spirit of '45, who in turn contacted the Naval Weather Service Association, of which Grisham is a member.
"I have a deep love for those that serve and their stories," McKee told the San Diego Union-Tribune. "Something such as an old wallet can mean so much to someone with the memories that item holds." Grisham was amazed that so many people worked together to get the wallet to its rightful owner, saying he was "blown away" by their detective work. Catherine Garcia
The House impeachment managers in former President Donald Trump's imminent Senate trial, federal prosecutors charging more than 185 people who participated in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, and lawyers defending those suspects appear to agree that Trump bears singular responsibility for instigating the assault. If 17 Republican senators agree and vote to convict Trump of "inciting an insurrection," the former president will stand convicted and likely be barred from holding federal office again. The trial starts this week.
As far as the merits go, federal "court documents show that more than two dozen people charged in the attack specifically cited Trump and his calls to gather that day in describing on social media or in conversations with others why they decided to take action by coming to Washington," The Washington Post reports. "Some defense attorneys have echoed those arguments, saying that those who participated in the attack were doing so at the behest of Trump."
"But for the president, they would not have walked down Pennsylvania Avenue," Al Watkins, defending "QAnon shaman" Jacob Chansley, told the Post. "They believed the president was going with them. They thought they were helping the president save our country." A.J. Kramer, chief of the Federal Public Defender's Office for Washington, said he expects numerous attorneys for Capitol rioters to argue that Trump "told them to march up Pennsylvania Avenue, and he'd be leading them, and he's the commander in chief of the military and the nation's top law enforcement officer."
You can read more about what Trump and the Capitol insurrectionists said before and during the assault, and preview likely legal arguments, at The Washington Post. Peter Weber
Frank Rothwell's fundraiser for Alzheimer's research also put him in the record books.
Rothwell, 70, lives in Oldham, England. To raise money for Alzheimer's Research UK, Rothwell rowed 3,000 miles solo across the Atlantic Ocean, leaving the Canary Islands on Dec. 12 and arriving in Antigua on Saturday. He is now the oldest person to ever take on this feat, and also raised more than £640,000 ($878,761), with Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation doubling the first £500,000 ($686,532) in donations.
Crossing the finish line was a "completely euphoric moment," Rothwell told PA Media, and while it took six weeks to cross the ocean, he had been preparing and training for 18 months. He was inspired to raise money for Alzheimer's Research UK after seeing his brother-in-law battle the disease, and said he is grateful for "everyone who has reached into their pockets and donated. Having the support from so many means the world to me." Catherine Garcia
Eastern Congo is experiencing its fourth Ebola outbreak in less than three years, and Minister of Health Eteni Longondo says officials are working quickly to try to "eradicate the epidemic as soon as possible."
Health officials said a woman died of Ebola on Feb. 3 in the town of Butembo, in North Kivu province. The woman had felt sick for several days before getting tested, Longondo said, and died in the hospital before her results came back. Officials cautioned that it is still unknown how she contracted Ebola, but she is the wife of a survivor.
Ebola is highly contagious and can spread through bodily fluids. It was first discovered in Congo in 1976, and there have been 12 outbreaks since, including one that began in the summer of 2018 and ended last June. That outbreak in eastern Congo left 2,299 people dead.
Researcher Jason Kindrachuk told The Associated Press that while knowing about an outbreak in the early stages can help, "back-to-back Ebola outbreaks and COVID-19 has stretched Congo's health systems to the limit and this could put far greater strain on an already exasperated system." Catherine Garcia
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were victorious on Sunday night, winning Super Bowl LV by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes — two to Rob Gronkowski and another to Antonio Brown — as he led his team to victory. This was Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance and seventh win, his first away from the New England Patriots. He was also named MVP. Tampa Bay's first — and before Sunday night, only — Super Bowl win came in 2002.
This was a much anticipated game, as fans wanted to see Brady go against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs won last year's Super Bowl, but they had a disappointing showing this time around, with Mahomes held scoreless for only the second time in his career. He finished 26 of 49 for 270 yards passing and 33 yards rushing. Catherine Garcia
At least nine people are dead and 140 missing after part of a glacier in the Himalayas broke off on Sunday, causing water, debris, boulders, and mud to surge down into villages in the Indian state of Uttarakhand.
More than 2,000 people are part of the search and rescue effort, trying to get to villagers who are under the debris. A hydroelectric plant was destroyed while another that was under construction was damaged; authorities said 12 workers at the site have been rescued and 30 remain trapped.
Dinesh Negi lives in the village of Raini, and told The Associated Press that when a piece of the Nanda Devi glacier snapped off on Sunday morning, "We heard a bang, which shook our village. We knew something wrong had happened. We could see the fury of the river." Water trapped inside the glacier was released when it cracked open.
Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct professor at the Indian School of Business, has worked with the United Nations to study global warming, and told AP this "looks very much like a climate change event as the glaciers are melting due to global warming." Catherine Garcia
The Weeknd, accompanied by dancers in red suits with bandaged faces, performed a medley of his hits during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
The singer started the show off with a rendition of "Starboy," and followed up with some of his biggest songs, including "Can't Feel My Face," "Blinding Lights," and "I Feel It Coming." As promised, there were no surprise or special guests. Watch some of the highlights below. Catherine Garcia
For this year's big game, 25,000 ticketed fans were allowed to watch in person from the stands and suites, including 7,500 vaccinated health-care workers. The NFL sold the 30,000 cardboard cutouts for $100 each.
At the start of the game, #SuperSpreaderBowl was trending on Twitter, with users questioning the decision to allow tens of thousands of people inside the stadium amid a pandemic. Around the stadium, there were signs up reminding people to stand at least six feet apart. Reutersreports that while most fans were wearing masks, they were not as good about social distancing near the concession stands.