North Korea is funding its nuclear program with hacked cryptocurrency, other cyber-theft, U.N. panel reports

North Korea largely self-isolated after the global COVID-19 pandemic hit, curbing its elaborate sanctions-evading means of bringing in hard currency. And with those financial lifelines shut off, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has relied on government hackers to upgrade his country's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, a United Nations panel reported to the U.N. Security Council on Monday, according to a confidential report obtained by The Associated Press, CNN, and Reuters.
The panel of outside experts charged with monitoring U.N. sanctions on North Korea found that Pyongyang's "total theft of virtual assets from 2019 to November 2020 is valued at approximately $316.4 million." Among the suspected cyber-theft, the panel said, it's investigating a September hack against a cryptocurrency exchange that siphoned off about $281 million, plus a $23 million hack the next month.
North Korean intelligence's Reconnaissance General Bureau evidently conducted "malicious" activities, including "operations against financial institutions and virtual currency exchange houses," plus "attacks on defense companies," the panel found. And with these ill-gotten gains, North Korea "produced fissile material, maintained nuclear facilities, and upgraded its ballistic missile infrastructure" while continuing "to seek material and technology for these programs from overseas."
The U.N. Security Council has imposed stringent sanctions on North Korea since 2006, in response to the country's first nuclear test explosion. North Korea showed off new weapons last year. The panel of experts, which updates the Security Council about twice a year, suggested new sanctions on a quartet of North Korean men. "It's unclear when this report will be released," CNN reports. "Previous leaks have infuriated China and Russia, both members of the U.N. Security Council, leading to diplomatic standoffs and delays." Peter Weber
Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt Red has been hit by a cyberattack.
The Polish video game developer announced Tuesday that an "unidentified actor gained unauthorized access to our internal network," collecting data and leaving a ransom note. "To our best knowledge," the internal systems that were compromised didn't contain players' personal data, it said.
"We will not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of the compromised data," CD Projekt said. "We are taking necessary steps to mitigate the consequences of such a release, in particular by approaching any parties that may be affected due to the breach."
The attack comes after CD Projekt came under fire in December over the launch of its highly-anticipated game Cyberpunk 2077, which was riddled with glitches on consoles to the point that it was pulled from PlayStation's online store and refunds were offered. The developer apologized over the launch, vowing to fix the issues and telling players it "should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One." According to CNBC, CD Projekt shares fell 4.5 percent on Tuesday following the cyberattack news and are down over 30 percent since the launch of Cyberpunk 2077.
CD Projekt Red also shared the ransom note it received, which warns that "if we will not come to an agreement, then your source codes will be sold or leaked online and your documents will be sent to our contacts in gaming journalism," and "investors will lose trust in your company and the stock will dive even lower." The developer says it has approached law enforcement. Brendan Morrow
A World Health Organization expert said Tuesday that the coronavirus probably didn't leak from a Chinese lab, and most likely spread to humans from some other species, The Associated Press reports. WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek made the statement in a summary of a WHO team's investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.
A WHO team visited the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first COVID-19 cases were reported in December 2019, after months of resistance from the Chinese government. China has denied the virus could have leaked from a lab, and suggested, without evidence, that it might have originated elsewhere and reached Wuhan, possibly in imported frozen food packaging. China still won't agree to a fully independent investigation. Harold Maass
That large range is due in part to income from up to four months before Trump and Kushner joined the Trump administration, and partly because their income was reported in broad ranges, CREW noted. Ivanka Trump reported more than $13 million in income from her stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., which CREW calls "the locus of influence peddling in the Trump administration." The "the defining scandal of her time in office," though, is the 28 or more foreign trademarks approved for Ivanka Trump, more than half from China, while she served in the White House, often granted after beneficial actions by the Trump administration, CREW says.
Oddly, the Chinese government approved 16 new trademarks for Ivanka Trump, and Canada approved another one, months after she announced that her lifestyle brand was shutting down. Trump said in a 2018 government disclosure that "all operations" of her namesake business "ceased on July 31, 2018," CREW reports, but "we discovered that she still made up to $1 million from it in 2019 despite the fact that she claimed it no longer existed."
The group also pointed to likely conflicts of interest with Ivanka Trump working on the federal Opportunity Zones program in 2018, even as her husband owned a significant financial stake in a company, Cadre, that offers Opportunity Zones investment vehicles. Kushner's controversial stake in Cadre was valued at between $5 million and $25 million when he entered the White House and $25 million to $50 million when he left, CREW said. Peter Weber
The U.S. recorded fewer than 100,000 COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Monday, the first time the country has dipped below that number since Nov. 2. The numbers vary by which organization is counting and when they post the data — Johns Hopkins University counted just under 90,000 new cases Monday, The New York Timesreported 92,603, and the COVID Tracking Project listed 78,000 new cases — but all counts are marked improvements after a post-Thanksgiving surge.
While the weekend effect is most often reflected in Monday data, today's number of COVID-19 cases is still the lowest since Oct 27. pic.twitter.com/QoIdQCEQQ2
The number of Americans hospitalized with the coronavirus has also fallen, hitting its fifth day below 90,000 on Monday, The Wall Street Journal reports, and the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units fell to the lowest level since Nov. 20. The seven-day average of new cases has fallen 36 percent across the U.S., and "most of the nation is seeing rapid improvement," the Times reports. But "deaths remain extremely high." The Times counted "at least 1,547 new coronavirus deaths" Monday while Johns Hopkins, as of early Tuesday, listed 1,596 deaths. More than 465,000 Americans have died from the disease.
The fatality numbers are falling, but "January's disastrous spike in cases led to a surge in deaths," USA Today reports. "The country has been averaging about 3,000 reported deaths per day for a month, and in the week ending Sunday, the U.S. reported 22,121 deaths. That first week of deaths in February is greater than the number of deaths reported in all of June 2020."
On a more positive note, 9.8 percent of Americans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, and 2.9 percent are fully vaccinated, The Washington Post reports. An average of 1.46 million shots are being administered each day, and the number topped 2 million on Saturday. Ten states have vaccinated more than 10 percent of their populations, the Journal reports, led by Alaska (15 percent), West Virginia (12.2 percent), and New Mexico (12 percent). Peter Weber
Mary Wilson, the singer who co-founded legendary Motown group The Supremes, died unexpectedly at her home near Las Vegas on Monday night, according to her longtime publicist, Jay Schwartz. She was 76, and no cause of death was disclosed. Schwartz said a public memorial will be held later this year.
Wilson was just 15 when she formed The Primettes with Florence Ballard, Diana Ross, and Betty McGlowan. The group, with Barbara Martin replacing McGlowan, signed with Motown as The Supremes on Jan. 21, 1961. After Martin's departure in 1963, and with a new songwriting team of Brian and Eddie Holland and Lamont Dozier, the group embarked on a heady rise to stardom, scoring 12 No. 1 pop hits, including "Where Did Our Love Go," "Stop! In the Name of Love," "Baby Love," "I Hear a Symphony," "You Keep Me Hanging On," and "You Can't Hurry Love."
"If Ross became renowned as the group's international superstar and Ballard, who died prematurely at the age of 32 in 1976, came to be memorialized as its tragic figure, Wilson was its steady, omnipresent, and outspoken driving force," Variety reports. Motown chief Berry Gordy replaced Ballard with Cindy Birdsong in 1967, and Ross departed for a solo career in 1970.
Wilson stayed with the group until its 1977 farewell show in London, and she released a handful of solo albums and wrote four books, including Supreme Glamour, released in 2019, the same year she competed in Dancing With the Stars. Her first book, 1986's Dreamgirl: My Life As a Supreme, dug into her contentious relationship with Ross.
Two days before her death, Wilson released a video in which she talked about plans to celebrate the 60th anniversary of The Supremes, teased interviews she had already recorded about singing in the segregated South, and announced plans to release solo material from the 1970s. "Hopefully some of that will be out on my birthday, March 6," she said.
Wilson was born in Greenville, Mississippi, in 1944, but her family moved to St. Louis then Chicago before sending her, at age 3, to live with her aunt and uncle in Detroit. She is survived by two children, Turkessa and Pedro, from her marriage to Pedro Ferrer, a Dominican businessman and former Supremes manager, and seven grandchildren. A third child, Rafael, was killed in 1994 when Wilson's Jeep flipped. Wilson and Ferrer divorced in 1981. Peter Weber
President Biden and his aides have made it very clear he has no intention of commenting on, or even paying much attention to, former President Donald Trump's second Senate impeachment trial, which begins Tuesday. When reporters asked Biden how and whether Trump should be held accountable for his role in the Jan. 6 violent siege of the U.S. Capitol, he replied, "We'll let the Senate work that out." Politicosummed up Biden's Trump impeachment strategy as: "Sit back and STFU."
Biden allies explained to Politico and The Washington Post that the White House sees no upside, political or practical, in weighing in on Trump's impeachment. Biden is focused — and wants to be seen focusing — on taming the COVID-19 pandemic, notably pushing through his $1.9 billion coronavirus stimulus bill.
Ignoring the Senate trial also echoes how Biden's team dealt with what Politico calls "Trumpian distractions" on the campaign trail, and, the Post notes, it "creates contrast with Trump, who at times appeared to weigh in on every controversy facing the country" and frequently watched TV during work hours. Besides, it's unlikely anything Biden says would tip the scales toward conviction, which requires 17 Senate Republicans to break with the former president. More broadly, Biden has indicated he wants to move past the Trump era.
Still, "it is unclear if the White House will, or even can, be as removed from this political drama, as Biden and his aides suggest," the Post reports. "No sitting president has ever had to contend with the impeachment trial of his predecessor unfolding during his own presidency, let alone in the crucial opening weeks that often present the best opening for getting things done."
The closest any president has come to that quandary is Gerald Ford, who replaced President Richard Nixon after he resigned rather than face impeachment and likely removal from office, Timothy Naftali, a historian who has written about impeachment and served as director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Museum and Library, told the Post. "Ford needed to find a way to turn the page."
"I understand why Gerald Ford did what he did. But I think there was a cost to turning the corner as quickly as he did," Naftali added. "And I worry that, through an understandable concern about the pandemic, Joe Biden may be turning the corner too quickly." Peter Weber
The Justice Department on Monday dropped an unprecedented civil lawsuit filed in October against Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, an ex-friend and aide to former first lady Melania Trump.
Wolkoff's book, Melania and Me, was published in September. The tell-all includes details on Trump's relationship with her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump, her complaints about decorating the White House for Christmas, and her thoughts on migrant children being separated from their parents as part of the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy. The Justice Department claimed that Wolkoff's book violated a non-disclosure agreement she signed, and asked for all of Melania and Me's profits to go into a government trust.
In a Monday court filing, the Justice Department did not explain why it was dropping the case, and an official would only tell Politico that the department "evaluated the case and concluded that dismissal without prejudice was in the best interests of the United States based on the facts and the law."
The lawsuit was filed during the tenure of former Attorney General William Barr, and critics said he appeared to be taking on the role of Melania Trump's personal lawyer and fixer. "This is a complete abuse of the Justice Department to pursue this case for personal reasons," attorney Mark Zaid tweeted at the time. "And it's legally unenforceable." Catherine Garcia