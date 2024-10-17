What's happening at the North Korea border?

Tensions rise as hermit kingdom blows up 'symbolic' roads after accusing Seoul of flying drones over Pyongyang

A TV in Seoul showing a news broadcast of North Korea blowing up parts of northern side of inter-Korean roads
South Korea said the explosions had not caused any damage on its side of the border, but the roads represented hopes of reunifying the peninsula
(Image credit: Kim Jae-Hwan / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)
By
published

North and South Korea have traded blows, with Kim Jong Un's regime blowing up roads connecting it to the south and Seoul firing from its side of the border in retaliation. The tit-for-tat came as the North accused its neighbour of engaging in "grey zone" drone operations over Pyongyang.

The violence marks "an escalation of hostility" on the Korean peninsula, where tensions were already "at their highest point in years", said the BBC.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

