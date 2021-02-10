nazi war crimes
100-year-old accused Nazi camp guard charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder

2:11 a.m.
The main gate at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp.
Omer Messinger/Getty Images

A 100-year-old German man has been charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder, with prosecutors accusing him of working as a guard at the Sachsenhausen Nazi concentration camp near Berlin from 1942 to 1945.

The man, whose name has not been released due to German privacy laws, is considered fit to stand trial. Last week, a 95-year-old woman who served as secretary to the commandant of the Stutthof concentration camp was charged with 10,000 counts of being an accessory to murder and complicity in attempted murders.

German prosecutors are racing against time in an attempt to investigate war crimes involving camp guards, secretaries, and other people who had low-level positions with the Nazis. The pace began picking up in 2011, when 91-year-old John Demjanjuk was convicted of assisting in the deaths of 28,000 people at the Sobibor concentration camp, where prosecutors say he worked as a guard.

Prior to his conviction, Nazi guards were not typically put on trial, because it was too difficult to find evidence of direct participation in a specific killing. The Demjanjuk case set a precedent that anyone who worked at a camp was aware of what was happening, and could be prosecuted for accessory to murder. Demjanjuk, who denied being the feared guard "Ivan the Terrible," was sentenced to five years in prison, and died in 2012 with his case under appeal.

Prosecutor Thomas Will told The New York Times that his office is using Nazi records to determine whether any former concentration camp guards are still alive. Some of the people who have been put on trial were teenagers during the time of their alleged crimes, and because of that they are now being seen in juvenile court. "The Demjanjuk ruling was very important because it showed that we had some catching up to do," Will told the Times. "It was an initial spark that led us to examine the guards from all of the camps, not just the death camps, under the idea that what took place there could not be overlooked." Catherine Garcia

impeachment round 2
Trump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.

2:51 a.m.
Bruce Castor defends Trump
congress.gov via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump was, by all accounts, furious at his impeachment trial defense team, especially lead lawyer Bruce Castor, panned across the board for his odd, rambling opening statement.

"Cocooned at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump watched as his defense attorneys responded to an emotional presentation by House impeachment managers with a series of dry, technical, and at times meandering arguments about due process and the constitutionality of the proceedings," Politico reports. "As they droned on, he grew increasingly frustrated with the sharp contrast between their muted response and the prosecution's opening salvo."

But Trump, watching the trial on Newsmax, wasn't just dismayed at Castor's low-energy performance and the bad reviews from allies and senator-jurors, Politico reports. Castor declined to use "graphics or a video — tools his TV-obsessed client had hoped to deploy." And the former president was upset Castor "wore an ill-fitting suit and at one point praised the case presented by the Democratic House impeachment managers," The Washington Post adds, even though Trump himself was reportedly also impressed with the impeachment managers and their video presentation.

And Castor notably "did what Trump himself has not: conceded Joe Biden won the presidential election," The Associated Press notes. He called Trump a "former president," said he "was removed by the voters," and argued that Americans are "smart enough to pick a new administration if they don't like the old one, and they just did."

Trump continues to insist falsely that he actually won the election, and this "big lie" — that the election was "stolen" from him — undergirds his entire impeachment trial. Castor was using Trump's status as former president to make his case, rejected by the Senate, that it's unconstitutional to try a president after he leaves office. In fact, "Trump initially pushed his impeachment lawyers to make the baseless case that the election was stolen," the Post reports, "an approach they ultimately rejected while still arguing that the First Amendment protects their client's right to share misinformation and false claims." Peter Weber

Open the vaults!
Biden almost certainly has full access to Trump's secretive calls with Putin, other world leaders

1:23 a.m.
Trump and Putin
Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden and his national security team have several reasons to learn what former President Donald Trump said to Russian President Vladimir Putin in their dozen-plus conversations. One of them is probably curiosity. "Trump closely guarded his private conversations with foreign leaders while in office, going as far as to have some hidden in the [National Security Council's] top-secret codeword system to limit staffers' and even Cabinet members' access and prevent leaks," Politico notes. Americans typically found out about his conversations with Putin from the Kremlin.

But there are also practical reasons, Politico underscores. "Understanding what was said between the two could help illuminate whether Trump ever revealed sensitive information or struck any deals with the Kremlin leader that could take the new administration by surprise."

"It is a national security priority to find out what Trump said to Putin," a former national security official close to Biden told Politico. "Some things, like what happened in some face-to-face meetings where no American translator or note-taker was present, may never be fully known." But other conversations were memorialized in rough transcripts, called "memcons," or memorandums of conversation, and Biden now has full access to them. Probably.

"They don't need our approval to see those," a former Trump White House official told Politico. "Biden owns all the call materials. There is only one president at a time." Another former Trump official argued that the Putin calls should be kept private, but legally that doesn't fly, said Kel McClanahan, executive director of the law firm National Security Counselors. "There is literally no situation, nor could there be, where a former president could keep a sitting president from seeing something."

Then "memcons" are considered presidential records and were transferred to the National Archives and Records Administration, a former Trump White House official told Politico. Biden officials did not disclose if they had seen the call records, but they have also not complained about not having access to them.

And the calls may not end up being all that illuminating, former senior Trump advisers told Politico, noting that Marina Gross, who acted as Trump's interpreter on many of his interactions with Putin, "told associates that listening to their conversations often felt like eavesdropping on two friends chatting in a bar." Read more at Politico. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Students fight food insecurity in their community by opening a free grocery store

12:53 a.m.
A person holds a box of groceries.
iStock

The students at Linda Tutt High School in Sanger, Texas, are doing their part to make sure no one in their community goes hungry.

In November, the school opened an on-site grocery store, with students safely doing the shopping for customers and bringing the groceries out to cars. Instead of cash, people make their purchases with points. Points are based on the number of people in a family, but for students, they can get bonus points by committing acts of kindness. "I get a joy out of it," junior Preston Westbrook told the Houston Chronicle. "It's one of the things I have a passion for, to help out. Everything from stocking the store and giving groceries to people."

Principal Anthony Love said when he was first approached about starting a student-run grocery store, he thought it was "a great idea, because it doesn't take long to see all the positive impacts that this program can have on others in the community." From fresh food to canned goods, the shelves are stocked with items that help families in need of extra assistance during the pandemic. Right now, more than 130 families are regulars at the grocery store, and organizers hope to start helping even more people in the near future. Catherine Garcia

impeachment round 2
Watch Day 1 of Trump's 2nd impeachment trial in 270 seconds or less

February 9, 2021

The Senate began its second impeachment trial of Donald Trump on Tuesday, but senators really only had to decide one question: Do they have the constitutional authority to try a former president who committed the act he was impeached for while still in office? Six Republicans joined all 50 Democrats to say yes, meaning the trial will continue. Getting to that vote took four hours of arguments, though, plus one graphic 13-minute video of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. If you did not watch the first day of the trial, Politico recapped it in 3 minutes flat.

The Washington Post added a bit more detail in its 274-second summation.

And for your amusement and elucidation, the Post also put together just over a minute of odd comments by Trump's lead impeachment lawyer, Bruce Castor. Trump is reportedly irritated with Castor and the terrible reviews he got from senator-jurors and Trump's TV allies alike. Peter Weber

impeachment round 2
Trump was reportedly not impressed by his impeachment lawyer's performance

February 9, 2021
Donald Trump.
Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Add former President Donald Trump to the list of people puzzled, perplexed, and perturbed by his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor's performance on Tuesday.

During a rambling opening argument, Castor praised the House impeachment managers and barely mentioned whether it is unconstitutional to hold a trial for a president once they are out of office. Trump was apoplectic, people familiar with the matter told CNN and The New York Times, and while his spirits were slightly lifted when his other attorney, David Schoen, attacked Democrats during his remarks, Trump was still furious when the proceedings were finished for the day.

Some people close to Trump defended Castor, saying that after the House managers showed raw footage of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, he needed to "lower the temperature." Castor and Schoen only had about a week to prepare their opening arguments, coming on board after several members of Trump's original legal team abruptly quit.

With the impeachment trial, Trump can see the type of attorneys who are now willing to defend him, one adviser told CNN, and he better hope this isn't a glimpse into his legal future. "Trump is f--ked if anyone ever charges him," the adviser said. "No one wants to work with him." Catherine Garcia

you can't make this stuff up
One of Trump's impeachment lawyers filed a lawsuit against him in 2020

February 9, 2021
Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

This time around, they're on the same side, but it was a different story in 2020, when Michael van der Veen, one of former President Donald Trump's impeachment lawyers, sued him.

In August, van der Veen filed a lawsuit against Trump, the U.S. Postal Service, and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on behalf of an independent political candidate in Pennsylvania. The suit alleges that changes were made at the USPS to make it harder for people to vote by mail during the pandemic. Trump, the suit says, made "repeated claims" that mail-in voting is "ripe with fraud" but had "no evidence in support of these claims."

Based in Philadelphia, van der Veen is the co-founder of a law firm that specializes in personal injury suits. In December, the firm hired Bruce Castor, who signed on last month to serve as one of Trump's impeachment lawyers. Castor and Atlanta-based lawyer David Schoen delivered opening arguments at Trump's Senate impeachment trial on Tuesday, and van der Veen joined them in signing impeachment filings that argue Trump was free to claim election laws were changed illegally to taint the election, The Washington Post reports.

Van der Veen, who did not respond to the Post's requests for comment, has donated to Democratic politicians in the past, including Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon. She told the Post she would love to know if Trump realizes he hired someone who filed a lawsuit against him last year, adding, "It does seem a little out of character for the former president to embrace someone who so recently sued him." Catherine Garcia

new year new name
Aunt Jemima rebranded as Pearl Milling Company

February 9, 2021
Aunt Jemima syrup bottles.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Aunt Jemima brand has a new name: the Pearl Milling Company.

In June, Quaker Oats said it was giving the brand a new name and logo because "Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype." The Aunt Jemima image went through several iterations, and the original depiction was of a minstrel character. Products with the new name and logo will hit store shelves this summer.

In a statement released Tuesday, PepsiCo, the parent company of Quaker Oats, said the Pearl Milling Company was founded in 1888 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and "was the originator of the iconic self-rising pancake mix that would later become known as Aunt Jemima." Pearl Milling Company said in its own statement customers and employees helped decide the name, and it was "developed with inclusivity in mind." Catherine Garcia

