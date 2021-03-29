charges filed
Ghislaine Maxwell faces new sex trafficking charges

March 29, 2021
Ghislaine Maxwell.
Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors on Monday filed sex trafficking charges against Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, accusing her of grooming a 14-year-old girl to perform "sexualized massages" for Epstein in the early 2000s.

Maxwell was previously charged with assisting Epstein in recruiting, grooming, and sexually abusing girls, but that indictment did not include sex trafficking accusations. The new indictment alleges that Maxwell knew the 14-year-old was under 18 when she began grooming her, and after the girl performed massages on Epstein, Maxwell or other Epstein employees gave the minor hundreds of dollars in cash. Prosecutors said Maxwell and Epstein also pushed the girl to recruit other young women to give Epstein sexualized massages.

Maxwell was arrested last summer, and pleaded not guilty to the initial charges; she is being held in jail without bail, with her trial scheduled to begin in July. Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender, was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking minors. He died a month later in his New York jail cell, with the medical examiner ruling his death a suicide. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Boy digging for worms in his backyard discovers ancient fossil

1:02 a.m.

Sid Singh Jhamat was hoping to dig up some worms in his backyard, but instead, he uncovered a fossil that is estimated to be between 251 million and 488 million years old.

Jhamat, 6, lives in Walsall, England, and he told PA Media he expected to dig up insects and maybe some pieces of pottery or brick. Jhamat was "really excited" when he came across what he thought was a rock shaped "a bit like a horn," and his dad, Vish Singh, quickly took a picture of the object and posted it to a Facebook group for fossil enthusiasts.

It turns out the rock is actually a horn coral, and the members estimated it is likely a Rugosa coral from the Paleozoic era that is at least 251 million years old. Singh told PA Media it's been said that "you can find fossils anywhere if you look carefully enough, but to find a significantly large piece like that is quite unique." Catherine Garcia

Capitol siege aftermath
Dallas man charged over Capitol siege arrested wearing 'I Was There, Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021' T-shirt

12:26 a.m.
Capitol Siege
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

When law enforcement officers arrested Garret Miller at his Dallas home on Jan. 20 for his actions during and after the Capitol siege, he was wearing a T-shirt with "Take America Back," a picture of former President Donald Trump, and the words "I Was There, Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021," federal prosecutors said in a court filing Monday. Miller also called for the "execution" of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and the lynching of a Black Capitol Police officer, the filing said.

A grand jury in February indicted Miller on 12 counts, including civil disorder, death threats, trespassing, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. He has not yet had a chance to enter a plea, but he has a virtual court hearing scheduled for Thursday on whether he should remain in pre-trial detention. Miller is currently being detained in Oklahoma City pending transfer to Washington, D.C. His transfer is on hold because he broke his collarbone playing soccer in a Dallas jail.

"Like many of the more than 300 people facing federal charges in connection with the siege, Miller thoroughly documented and commented on his actions that day in a flurry of social media posts," The Associated Press reports. After he posted a selfie of himself in the Capitol, for example, he told a friend on Facebook he "just wanted to incriminate myself a little lol."

In the days after Jan. 6, Miller tweeted "Assassinate AOC" at Ocasio-Cortez, prosecutors say, and in a Jan. 10 Instagram post, he said the unidentified Capitol Police officer who fatally shot rioter Ashli Babbitt should be executed on TV. Miller was obsessed with identifying the officer, and he eventually blamed a Black officer, posting his photo on Facebook. He said on Instagram the officer is "a prize to be taken," adding "He will swing. ... I had a rope in my bag on that day," prosecutors said. In a Jan. 18 Facebook conversation, he repeatedly advocated murdering the officer, saying at one point, "We going to get a hold of him and hug his neck with a nice rope."

A search of Miller's home found two ropes, several firearms, body armor, ammunition, and a crossbow, the filing says. Peter Weber

wildfires
Mount Rushmore closed as South Dakota firefighters battle multiple wildfires

March 29, 2021
Mount Rushmore.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Two wildfires near Rapid City, South Dakota, forced the closure of Mount Rushmore on Monday, as well as the evacuation of hundreds of residents.

The Schroeder Road fire is burning west of Rapid City, and has scorched around 1,000 acres. Roughly 250 firefighters are battling the blaze, which is driven by winds of 50 to 72 mph. Fire officials said two homes and several outbuildings have been destroyed, with 400 residents evacuated. This is a "very active and dangerous scene," the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said in a press release, and people are being asked to stay away from the area.

A fire southwest of Rapid City has burned 75 acres, and although this fire prompted the closure of Mount Rushmore, the blaze is not threatening the monument, Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said. Officials said they do not yet know the cause of the fires, and are concerned that due to the high winds, they could quickly spread. Catherine Garcia

Senate 2022
Alaska state official announces run for Murkowski's seat, hires Trump campaign alums

March 29, 2021
Kelly Tshibaka.
AP Photo/Mark Thiessen

Several people who worked on former President Donald Trump's unsuccessful re-election bid are joining the effort to possibly unseat one of Trump's most vocal Republican critics, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).

On Monday, Alaska Commissioner of Administration Kelly Tshibaka announced that she is stepping down in order to run for Murkowski's seat in 2022. In a video, Tshibaka criticized Murkowski for voting to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, saying it was "so out of touch" to try and "remove Donald Trump from office, even after he was already gone."

Murkowski, a moderate Republican whose father was also a senator and governor of Alaska, filed a statement of candidacy in early March, but has not said that she will definitely run again next year. Murkowski got under Trump's skin with her impeachment vote, and earlier this month he told Politico he would visit Alaska next year to campaign against the "disloyal" and "very bad" Murkowski.

Tshibaka has hired multiple people from Trump's orbit to help with her campaign, including former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, former deputy campaign manager Justin Clark, former battleground states director Nick Trainer, and former communications director Tim Murtaugh. Alaskan political consultant Mary Ann Pruitt, a senior member of Murkowski's 2016 re-election effort, has also joined Tshibaka's campaign.

Under Alaska's new ranked-choice voting system, the top four finishers in next year's all-party primary will move on to the general election. Murkowski lost the 2010 Republican primary but won the election as a write-in candidate. Catherine Garcia

green energy
Biden administration announces plan to boost offshore wind power

March 29, 2021
Offshore wind turbines in the UK.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

As part of efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions, the Biden administration announced a plan on Monday to designate an area between New Jersey and New York as a priority offshore wind zone, accelerate permits for proposed wind projects along the Atlantic, and provide $3 billion in federal loan guarantees for offshore wind projects.

The plan also calls for the installation of 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind turbines by 2030, which could power 10 million homes and cut 78 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually. White House officials said that workers will be needed to develop these offshore wind facilities, and the plan creates 44,000 new jobs directly and another 33,000 indirectly.

There are now only two small offshore wind facilities in the U.S., and Gina McCarthy, the White House's national climate adviser, said this "new, untapped industry" will "create pathways to the middle class for people from all backgrounds." Catherine Garcia

Suez Canal
Investigation underway into how massive ship got stuck in the Suez Canal

March 29, 2021
The Ever Given is refloated.
Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images

The Suez Canal reopened on Monday evening after crews, with the help of tides, were able to free the Ever Given, a massive container ship that was stuck in the canal for almost a week.

On March 23, amid a sandstorm, the Ever Given crashed into the canal's bank. With the ship stuck, hundreds of other vessels were unable to go through the canal, costing companies billions of dollars a day. Ships go through the Suez Canal because it offers the shortest shipping route between Asia and Europe, and dozens of vessels decided to take the alternate route around the Cape of Good Hope, adding 3,100 miles to their journeys.

The high tide early on Monday helped salvage teams dislodge the Ever Given's bow, and the ship was successfully refloated by the evening. Lt. Gen. Osama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said ships are going through the canal again and the 224,000-ton Ever Given is being inspected for damage.

Rabei also announced that an investigation is now underway into how the ship got stuck. "The Suez Canal is not guilty of what happened," he added. "We are the ones who suffered damage." Catherine Garcia

Conspiracy theories
MyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'

March 29, 2021

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, is still touting wild conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Most recently, during an appearance on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast, Lindell baselessly asserted he has evidence that will eventually get to the Supreme Court and overturn the results of the 2020 election. "[Former President] Donald Trump will be back in office in August," he boldly proclaimed.

Trump doesn't have many allies left who are still publicly claiming the election was rigged, but Lindell has never slowed down, even though he has yet to bring anything remotely noteworthy to the table to back up his baseless claims, which even compelled a NewsMax host to walk out of an interview with him earlier this year.

But the "MyPillow Guy" wasn't the only person pushing the narrative in recent days. On Sunday night, former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) participated in a World Prayer Network prayer call, during which she called the 2020 election a "coup" driven by voter fraud and asserted her belief that congressional Democrats' voting rights bill, known as H.R. 1, will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." Tim O'Donnell

