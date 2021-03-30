It wasn't all bad
Minnesota woman uses her treasured postcard collection to stay connected with friends

2:16 a.m.
A woman writes a postcard.
Over the years, Mary Steinbicker has amassed quite the collection of postcards — she asked for them as wedding gifts, and always picks up a few while traveling — and as her 2020 New Year's resolution, decided she would send out one postcard a day, just to let a friend or relative know she was thinking about them.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota, resident didn't know it at the time, but this was the perfect resolution to make for a pandemic year. She kept up with her resolution, mailing one postcard a day, making sure to personalize each note. Some were sent for birthdays or other milestone occasions, and Steinbicker made it clear the postcard may feature a picture of an overseas destination, but she was hunkering down at home.

Sending postcards is "just a little different way to let people know there's somebody out there," Steinbicker told the Star Tribune. Her 174th postcard went to Kay Christianson, a longtime friend who lives in Linden Hills, Minnesota. After reading the card from Steinbicker, Christianson was motivated to start writing weekly letters to her aunt who lived in a nursing home and was unable to have visitors.

Steinbicker is still regularly writing postcards well into 2021, and told the Star Tribune she wants her friends to know that despite the distance, "I'm still thinking about you. I hope people can rejoice a little bit in that." Catherine Garcia

last night on late night
Jimmy Kimmel roasts Trump's unbelievably sober 'drunken wedding toast' at Mar-a-Lago

2:28 a.m.

Jimmy Kimmel joked on Monday's Kimmel Live that he spent his last week off on a very slow cruise through the Suez Canal. "I have to say, after all the fighting and the tooth-gnashing over the last few years, it was nice to see the whole world come together to make fun of a boat," he said. "They say we might have a shortage of coffee and toilet paper. The good news is without one you might not need the other, but still it's crazy that something like this can bring the world of commerce to a halt."

"Former members of Donald Trump's pandemic team are speaking out," telling CNN "the death toll could have been much lower if the Trump administration had take the virus more seriously," Kimmel said. "So today Trump responded with a letter" essentially proving their case. "Meanwhile, President Biden today announced that within three weeks, 90 percent of American adults will be eligible to get the vaccine," he said, and "75 percent of Americans — including a majority of Republicans — approve of the way Biden has handled the rollout of the vaccine, which is driving them absolutely nuts in Trumpland." He illustrated this with Eric Trump on Fox News.

"Eric loves saying 'my father' — he says 'father' more times in one interview than I did in seven years as an altar boy," Kimmel said. "Will somebody please take that kid fishing already? If they weren't so terrible, this would be the saddest family in the world. And while Eric is pleading for credit on cable TV, Daddy Donny stopped into a wedding at Mar-a-Lago — he rents his house out for weddings," he chuckled, and "had some beautiful words for the bride and groom."

"I love this so much," Kimmel said, playing the video of Trump's self-involved toast. "It is a wedding! I used to be a DJ at weddings when I was in college, I've seem some weird toasts, never have I seen one like this. How can you give a drunken wedding toast when you don't even drink?" So that's what Trump "does now: he babbles at weddings, he complains," he said. "Whenever someone plays the song 'YMCA' he magically appears, like Beetlejuice." Kimmel ended with a PSA about how to re-acclimate to society after the pandemic, and you can watch that below. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Boy digging for worms in his backyard discovers ancient fossil

1:02 a.m.

Sid Singh Jhamat was hoping to dig up some worms in his backyard, but instead, he uncovered a fossil that is estimated to be between 251 million and 488 million years old.

Jhamat, 6, lives in Walsall, England, and he told PA Media he expected to dig up insects and maybe some pieces of pottery or brick. Jhamat was "really excited" when he came across what he thought was a rock shaped "a bit like a horn," and his dad, Vish Singh, quickly took a picture of the object and posted it to a Facebook group for fossil enthusiasts.

It turns out the rock is actually a horn coral, and the members estimated it is likely a Rugosa coral from the Paleozoic era that is at least 251 million years old. Singh told PA Media it's been said that "you can find fossils anywhere if you look carefully enough, but to find a significantly large piece like that is quite unique." Catherine Garcia

Capitol siege aftermath
Dallas man charged over Capitol siege arrested wearing 'I Was There, Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021' T-shirt

12:26 a.m.
Capitol Siege
When law enforcement officers arrested Garret Miller at his Dallas home on Jan. 20 for his actions during and after the Capitol siege, he was wearing a T-shirt with "Take America Back," a picture of former President Donald Trump, and the words "I Was There, Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021," federal prosecutors said in a court filing Monday. Miller also called for the "execution" of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and the lynching of a Black Capitol Police officer, the filing said.

A grand jury in February indicted Miller on 12 counts, including civil disorder, death threats, trespassing, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. He has not yet had a chance to enter a plea, but he has a virtual court hearing scheduled for Thursday on whether he should remain in pre-trial detention. Miller is currently being detained in Oklahoma City pending transfer to Washington, D.C. His transfer is on hold because he broke his collarbone playing soccer in a Dallas jail.

"Like many of the more than 300 people facing federal charges in connection with the siege, Miller thoroughly documented and commented on his actions that day in a flurry of social media posts," The Associated Press reports. After he posted a selfie of himself in the Capitol, for example, he told a friend on Facebook he "just wanted to incriminate myself a little lol."

In the days after Jan. 6, Miller tweeted "Assassinate AOC" at Ocasio-Cortez, prosecutors say, and in a Jan. 10 Instagram post, he said the unidentified Capitol Police officer who fatally shot rioter Ashli Babbitt should be executed on TV. Miller was obsessed with identifying the officer, and he eventually blamed a Black officer, posting his photo on Facebook. He said on Instagram the officer is "a prize to be taken," adding "He will swing. ... I had a rope in my bag on that day," prosecutors said. In a Jan. 18 Facebook conversation, he repeatedly advocated murdering the officer, saying at one point, "We going to get a hold of him and hug his neck with a nice rope."

A search of Miller's home found two ropes, several firearms, body armor, ammunition, and a crossbow, the filing says. Peter Weber

charges filed
Ghislaine Maxwell faces new sex trafficking charges

March 29, 2021
Ghislaine Maxwell.
Federal prosecutors on Monday filed sex trafficking charges against Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, accusing her of grooming a 14-year-old girl to perform "sexualized massages" for Epstein in the early 2000s.

Maxwell was previously charged with assisting Epstein in recruiting, grooming, and sexually abusing girls, but that indictment did not include sex trafficking accusations. The new indictment alleges that Maxwell knew the 14-year-old was under 18 when she began grooming her, and after the girl performed massages on Epstein, Maxwell or other Epstein employees gave the minor hundreds of dollars in cash. Prosecutors said Maxwell and Epstein also pushed the girl to recruit other young women to give Epstein sexualized massages.

Maxwell was arrested last summer, and pleaded not guilty to the initial charges; she is being held in jail without bail, with her trial scheduled to begin in July. Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender, was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking minors. He died a month later in his New York jail cell, with the medical examiner ruling his death a suicide. Catherine Garcia

wildfires
Mount Rushmore closed as South Dakota firefighters battle multiple wildfires

March 29, 2021
Mount Rushmore.
Two wildfires near Rapid City, South Dakota, forced the closure of Mount Rushmore on Monday, as well as the evacuation of hundreds of residents.

The Schroeder Road fire is burning west of Rapid City, and has scorched around 1,000 acres. Roughly 250 firefighters are battling the blaze, which is driven by winds of 50 to 72 mph. Fire officials said two homes and several outbuildings have been destroyed, with 400 residents evacuated. This is a "very active and dangerous scene," the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said in a press release, and people are being asked to stay away from the area.

A fire southwest of Rapid City has burned 75 acres, and although this fire prompted the closure of Mount Rushmore, the blaze is not threatening the monument, Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said. Officials said they do not yet know the cause of the fires, and are concerned that due to the high winds, they could quickly spread. Catherine Garcia

Senate 2022
Alaska state official announces run for Murkowski's seat, hires Trump campaign alums

March 29, 2021
Kelly Tshibaka.
Several people who worked on former President Donald Trump's unsuccessful re-election bid are joining the effort to possibly unseat one of Trump's most vocal Republican critics, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).

On Monday, Alaska Commissioner of Administration Kelly Tshibaka announced that she is stepping down in order to run for Murkowski's seat in 2022. In a video, Tshibaka criticized Murkowski for voting to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, saying it was "so out of touch" to try and "remove Donald Trump from office, even after he was already gone."

Murkowski, a moderate Republican whose father was also a senator and governor of Alaska, filed a statement of candidacy in early March, but has not said that she will definitely run again next year. Murkowski got under Trump's skin with her impeachment vote, and earlier this month he told Politico he would visit Alaska next year to campaign against the "disloyal" and "very bad" Murkowski.

Tshibaka has hired multiple people from Trump's orbit to help with her campaign, including former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, former deputy campaign manager Justin Clark, former battleground states director Nick Trainer, and former communications director Tim Murtaugh. Alaskan political consultant Mary Ann Pruitt, a senior member of Murkowski's 2016 re-election effort, has also joined Tshibaka's campaign.

Under Alaska's new ranked-choice voting system, the top four finishers in next year's all-party primary will move on to the general election. Murkowski lost the 2010 Republican primary but won the election as a write-in candidate. Catherine Garcia

green energy
Biden administration announces plan to boost offshore wind power

March 29, 2021
Offshore wind turbines in the UK.
As part of efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions, the Biden administration announced a plan on Monday to designate an area between New Jersey and New York as a priority offshore wind zone, accelerate permits for proposed wind projects along the Atlantic, and provide $3 billion in federal loan guarantees for offshore wind projects.

The plan also calls for the installation of 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind turbines by 2030, which could power 10 million homes and cut 78 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually. White House officials said that workers will be needed to develop these offshore wind facilities, and the plan creates 44,000 new jobs directly and another 33,000 indirectly.

There are now only two small offshore wind facilities in the U.S., and Gina McCarthy, the White House's national climate adviser, said this "new, untapped industry" will "create pathways to the middle class for people from all backgrounds." Catherine Garcia

