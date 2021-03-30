obituary
Edit

Key Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy dies at 90

10:15 p.m.
G. Gordon Liddy.
AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File

G. Gordon Liddy, the Richard Nixon associate who organized the Watergate break-in and later refused to testify at the congressional hearings on the matter, died Tuesday at his daughter's home in Virginia. He was 90.

Over the course of his life, George Gordon Liddy served in the Marines, unsuccessfully ran for Congress, and worked as an FBI agent and prosecutor, but he gained notoriety as a Nixon operative. He was first assigned to discredit Daniel Ellsberg after he leaked the Pentagon Papers, and went on to coordinate the 1972 burglary of the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate complex in Washington, D.C.

Liddy didn't regret the break-in, saying, "I was serving the president of the United States and I would do Watergate again — but with a much better crew." Liddy, who also didn't testify at his criminal trial, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but had his sentence commuted, and ultimately only served 52 months.

After his stint in prison, Liddy became an actor, specializing in playing villains, and hosted a syndicated right-wing radio talk show, The G. Gordon Liddy Show. His wife of 53 years, Frances, did in 2010, and he is survived by five children and 12 grandchildren. Catherine Garcia

an elaborate explanation
Edit

Matt Gaetz claims he's the victim of an extortion attempt, 'demands' the DOJ release proof

9:15 p.m.
Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) tweeted on Tuesday night that his family is the target of an extortion attempt by a former Department of Justice official who is "seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name."

Gaetz made the claim shortly after The New York Times reported that the Justice Department is investigating whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state. Over a series of tweets, Gaetz said that his family has been "cooperating with federal authorities" investigating the alleged extortion attempt, and "my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI's direction to catch these criminals."

The Times' report was an attempt to "thwart that investigation," Gaetz continued. "No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets of the ongoing extortion investigation." He went on to "demand" the Justice Department "immediately release the tapes, made at their direction, which implicate their former colleague in crimes against me based on false allegations." Catherine Garcia

lawsuits
Edit

Court rules defamation suit filed against Trump by ex-Apprentice contestant can move forward

8:15 p.m.
Summer Zervos.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

A New York appeals court ruled on Tuesday that a defamation suit against former President Donald Trump filed by former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos can proceed.

Zervos accused Trump of sexually assaulting her on two occasions, forcibly kissing and groping her. In 2017, Zervos filed the defamation lawsuit after Trump accused her of lying. His lawyers argued that because he was president, he had immunity, and the case was put on hold in January 2020.

In a statement, Zervos' lawyer, Beth Wilkinson, said that since Trump is "now a private citizen," he "has no further excuse to delay justice for Ms. Zervos, and we are eager to get back to the trial court and prove her claims." Zervos and her legal team are hoping that Trump will be compelled to testify under oath about her allegations.

Trump is also facing criminal investigations and a second defamation suit, filed by writer E. Jean Carroll. Carroll accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s at a department store in Manhattan, and in 2019, she sued him for defamation after he publicly denied the claims. Catherine Garcia

reports
Edit

Report: Rep. Matt Gaetz under investigation over possible sexual relationship with 17-year-old

6:54 p.m.
Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Jose Luis Magana-Pool/Getty Images

An investigation has been launched into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him, three people with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times.

The Department of Justice launched the probe during the end of the Trump administration, the Times reports, and investigators are looking into whether Gaetz, 38, violated federal sex trafficking laws. The encounters between Gaetz and the minor took place about two years ago, two people familiar with the matter told the Times. Gaetz is one of former President Donald Trump's most ardent supporters, and senior Justice Department officials, including some appointed by Trump, were notified about the investigation, the Times reports.

Three people familiar with the matter told the Times that this inquiry is part of a broader investigation into Joel Greenberg, the former tax collector in Florida's Seminole County and one of Gaetz's political allies. Last summer, Greenberg was indicted on charges of sex trafficking a child and financially supporting people in exchange for sex. He has pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled to begin in June.

Gaetz told the Times that his lawyers were informed he is the subject, not target, of a Justice Department investigation, and "I only know that it has to do with women. I have a suspicion that someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward." Earlier Tuesday, Axios reported that Gaetz has been talking about possibly leaving Congress before his term is up in order to become a "media personality" on the conservative Newsmax network. Catherine Garcia

judge ari
Edit

Ariana Grande joins The Voice

5:31 p.m.
ariana grande
Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ariana Grande is switching positions … with Nick Jonas.

The songstress will replace Jonas as a judge on season 21 of The Voice, to air in the fall. Grande shared the news on Instagram with a shot of her leaning on a chair next to the show's iconic red button, dressed head-to-toe in leopard print. "surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton next season," she wrote.

Though contestants might be a fan of the song, they will likely not want to hear Grande say "Thank you, next" anymore. Read more at Page Six. The Week Staff

chauvin trial
Edit

Teenage witness recounts George Floyd's arrest and death in tearful testimony during Chauvin trial

5:12 p.m.

Several more witnesses took the stand on Tuesday, the second day of the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, including Darnella Frazier, the then-17-year-old who recorded video of George Floyd's arrest last May.

Judge Peter Cahill ruled that Frazier and three other young witnesses, including Frazier's 9-year-old cousin, could deliver their testimony off-camera, so they were not seen while being questioned, but Frazier can be heard recounting what happened. She notes she walked her cousin into Cup Foods (the store in front of which Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck while he was pinned to the ground) to spare her from watching the disturbing scene that was unfolding. She added that she then walked back to the scene and began filming, which police camera footage shows, as well.

Frazier told the prosecution she went back because what was happening "wasn't right." Floyd was "suffering, he was in pain," she said, explaining that she heard him say he couldn't breathe and call for his mother. "It seemed like he knew it was over for him," she said.

Later in her testimony, Frazier provided some details about how the event personally affected her. She said when she looks at Floyd, she thinks of her father, her brother, her cousins, and uncles, who, like Floyd, are Black men. "That could have been one of them," she said. There have been nights, she said, where she's "stayed up apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not ... saving his life," though she said she realizes "it's not what I should have done, it's what he should have done" seemingly referring to Chauvin. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

march fools
Edit

Volkswagen says its 'Voltswagen' rebrand was a very early April Fool's joke

5:05 p.m.
volkswagen
RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images

Volkswagen made the shocking announcement on Tuesday that its "Voltswagen" rebrand revealed just one day prior was merely a publicity stunt.

The German automaker reportedly posted a notice on its website on Monday indicating it would change the name of its American division to "Voltswagen" as it shifts its focus to making electric vehicles.

A person familiar with the company's plans previously told USA Today that the German automaker's website had not been hacked, and the announcement two days before April Fools' Day was not a joke or marketing ploy, though Volkswagen declined to comment.

On Tuesday, though, The Wall Street Journal reported that Volkswagen will actually be keeping its name. A spokesperson said the rebrand was intended as an early April Fools' Day stunt to get people talking about the company's electric car strategy. "The problem for VW is that everyone took them seriously," writes the Journal.

Perhaps because it is still March, the prank fell flat, "creating confusion about the company's intentions," writes the Journal. Volkswagen reportedly scrambled to spread the word that the name change was fake, but somehow the announcement unveiling "Voltswagen" was again published on the American division's website, making it look like the rebrand really would launch in May.

Even without all the confusion, the prank would have been groan-inducing. The fake press release "quotes" U.S. CEO Scott Keogh as saying "We might be changing out our K for a T, but what we aren't changing is this brand's commitment to making best-in-class vehicles for drivers and people everywhere." On the other hand, it's likely that completely butchering their PR stunt got them more attention than the corny corporate holiday prank would have earned otherwise. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Summer Meza

infrastructure week
Edit

What's reportedly included in phase 1 of Biden's infrastructure plan

4:02 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

The White House is primed to unveil the first phase of President Biden's "Build Back Batter" economic agenda on Wednesday. Details are still vague, but The Washington Post was able to get a glimpse at some dollar figures ahead of the official release.

Two people familiar with the matter told the Post on condition of anonymity that the plan will total $2.25 trillion, with about $650 billion designated to rebuilding U.S. infrastructure, including highways, water systems, and transit agencies. Another $400 billion will reportedly be allocated to care for the elderly and people with disabilities, and $300 billion apiece will head to affordable housing and the revival of U.S. manufacturing. Research and development will get $180 billion, while clean drinking water, the electric grid, high-speed broadband, and workforce development and job retraining, will all receive their own $100 billion.

The Post's sources clarified that the figures could change by the time the White House rolls out the plan since officials are still making adjustments, but it appears the reported breakdown represents the gist of the package. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.