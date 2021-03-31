Iowa teenager invents color-changing sutures that could curb infection rates

Dasia Taylor hasn't graduated high school yet, but she has already come up with an invention that addresses a global problem: surgical wound infection.
Taylor, 17, of Iowa City invented a suture that shifts in color from bright red to dark purple when a surgical wound becomes infected. She started working on the project in October 2019, after learning that, according to the World Health Organization, 11 percent of surgical wounds develop an infection in low- and middle-income countries. She was especially concerned after hearing that in some African countries, up to 20 percent of women who have Cesarean sections end up with infections.
"When I was presented with this opportunity to do research, I couldn't help but go at it with an equity lens," Taylor told Smithsonian Magazine. Healthy human skin has a pH level of around 5, and the pH goes up to about 9 when an infection is present. Taylor found that beet juice goes from red to dark purple at a pH of 9, so "that's perfect for an infected wound." She then began testing threads to find one that could properly hold the dye, and found a cotton-polyester blend that worked.
Taylor plans on getting a patent for her invention, and hopes that one day, the sutures can be dispatched around the world, so people can quickly receive medical attention for infections. Earlier this year, Taylor was named one of 40 finalists in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search. Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of the Society for Science, which runs the competition, told Smithsonian she is "really interested in watching what problems [Taylor] is going to continue to solve, to make the world a better place." Catherine Garcia
"There's a controversy now — we now have controversies where we never had them before — over the so-called vaccine passports that the Biden administration and private industry are working on so that we have a way to prove that you got your shots for the purposes of travel or going to a concert, sporting event, whatever," Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. "If you have a vaccine passport, you will be able to do that stuff, but unfortunately, many Republicans aren't on board with that ... which is very rich coming from the party that wants nine forms of identification before you can vote."
Kimmel singled out "Ron DeSantis, the terrible governor of Florida," and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who called vaccine passports Biden's "Mark of the Beast." "Poor Joe Biden — how can you reach across the aisle when the other side thinks you have hoofs?" he sighed. "There should be a test to get into Congress. You have take a test to be able to drive. Congress, they just wave you right through."
Kimmel also dug into the new website former President Donald Trump launched Monday. "45office.com? Is he launching a website or a new version of Microsoft Word? But this website, as you might guess, is something else," he said. "He basically set up a fan page for himself," but also offers to record videos for special occasions or even get hired for in-person events. "In three months, Donald Trump has gone from president of the United States to bookable birthday clown," Kimmel laughed. He also noted that Major, Biden's younger dog, nipped a federal employee again. "I wonder how they're going to handle this? You can't have a dog going around biting people! I mean say what you will about Donald Trump, Mike Pence never bit anybody."
The Washington Post has a deeper, more sober look at vaccine passports — and why they aren't all that new — and you can watch that below. Peter Weber
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was arrested Tuesday in Utah on federal fraud charges, with prosecutors accusing her of running a telemarketing scheme for nearly a decade that targeted "hundreds" of victims, many of them 55 and older, across the United States.
Shah, 47, and her assistant, 43-year-old Stuart Smith, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The indictment against them claims that their scam began in 2012 and ended this month, with the defendants selling services like website design and tax preparation to "hundreds of victims ... many of whom were over age 55" and didn't own computers. They then allegedly made lists of their victims and sold them to other participants in the fraud, receiving a "share of the fraudulent revenue" that was earned.
A person with knowledge of the matter told Variety Shah was filming when she was arrested, and was about to leave for a trip to Colorado with her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-stars. How's that for a storyline! Catherine Garcia
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) did not deny Tuesday night that the Justice Department is investigating him for sex trafficking, related to his alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl two years ago, but he did say in a bizarre Fox News interview that the 17-year-old girl does not exist, that he had no sexual relationships with minors, and, oddly, that there are no "pictures of me with child prostitutes."
Gaetz also elaborated on his allegation that a former Justice Department official was trying to extort him to make the "horrible sex trafficking allegations against me go away," naming the former official as David McGee, now a lawyer in private practice. McGee told The Daily Beast on Tuesday night that any reports of extortion involving him or his law firm are "completely, totally false," adding, "This is a blatant attempt to distract from the fact that Matt Gaetz is apparently about to be indicted for sex trafficking underage girls."
Katie Benner, one of the New York Times reporters who broke the story of the months-old DOJ sex trafficking investigation, told MSNBC Tuesday night that McGee — who she did not identify by name — is not involved in the investigation and suggested Gaetz is trying to deflect attention in a very odd, self-immolating way. "He is basically destroying and blowing up an FBI investigation" into alleged extortion against his family, she noted.
Gaetz, 38, got engaged to girlfriend Ginger Luckey in December, but he told Axios earlier Tuesday that "I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I've dated. You know, I've paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I've been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not." He added that he is "absolutely" confident none of the women were underage. Peter Weber
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) tried multiple times on Tuesday night to pull Tucker Carlson into the web of allegations made against him involving a possible relationship with an underage girl, but was rebuffed each time.
Gaetz appeared on Carlson's Fox News show shortly after The New York Timesreported the Department of Justice launched an investigation into whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state. Gaetz told Carlson this was "verifiably false" and claimed it was part of an elaborate extortion scheme targeting his wealthy family.
Gaetz alleged that the person blackmailing him claimed to have "specific connections inside the Biden White House. I don't know if that's true. They were promising that Joe Biden would pardon me. Obviously I don't need a pardon." Then, Gaetz quickly pivoted, and mentioned something that likely got many viewers at home firing up Google. "I'm not the only person on screen right now who has been falsely accused of a terrible sex act. You were accused of something that you did not do, and so you know what this feels like."
Carlson replied that Gaetz was referring to "a mentally-ill viewer who accused me of a sex crime 20 years ago, it was not true and I'd never met the person." He tried to get the spotlight back on Gaetz, but the congressman wasn't done with Carlson just yet.
"I can say that you and I went to dinner about two years ago, your wife was there and I brought a friend of mine, you'll remember her, and she was actually threatened by the FBI and told if she wouldn't cop to the fact that somehow I was involved in some pay-for -play scheme that she could face trouble," Gaetz said. "So I do believe there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to smear me." Carlson pushed back at this attempt to make him a witness, saying, "I don't remember the woman you're speaking of or the context at all, honestly."
When it was over, Carlson called the interview one of the "weirdest" ones he's "ever conducted," and said while he doesn't "quite understand" the case, "we'll bring you more when we find out." Catherine Garcia
Two Capitol Police officers filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, accusing him of inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.
The veteran officers, James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, said members of the mob used pepper spray and tear gas to assault them during the deadly riot, which broke out as lawmakers tried to certify President Biden's victory.
The complaint, filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., also states that Blassingame is "haunted by the memory of being attacked and of the sensory impacts — the sights, sounds, smells, and even tastes of the attack remain close to the surface. He experiences guilt of being unable to help his colleagues who were simultaneously being attacked and of surviving where other colleagues did not."
In December, Trump tweeted that there would be "a big protest in D.C. on Jan. 6. Be there. Will be wild!" The officers are suing for unspecified damages for their injuries and emotional distress. Catherine Garcia
Over the course of his life, George Gordon Liddy served in the Marines, unsuccessfully ran for Congress, and worked as an FBI agent and prosecutor, but he gained notoriety as a Nixon operative. He was first assigned to discredit Daniel Ellsberg after he leaked the Pentagon Papers, and went on to coordinate the 1972 burglary of the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate complex in Washington, D.C. The scandal led to Nixon's resignation.
Liddy didn't regret the break-in, saying, "I was serving the president of the United States and I would do Watergate again — but with a much better crew." Liddy, who also didn't testify at his criminal trial, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but had his sentence commuted, and ultimately served only 52 months.
After his stint in prison, Liddy became an actor, specializing in playing villains, and hosted a syndicated right-wing radio talk show, The G. Gordon Liddy Show. His wife of 53 years, Frances, died in 2010, and he is survived by five children and 12 grandchildren. Catherine Garcia
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) tweeted on Tuesday night that his family is the target of an extortion attempt by a former Department of Justice official who is "seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name."
Gaetz made the claim shortly after The New York Timesreported that the Justice Department is investigating whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state. Over a series of tweets, Gaetz said that his family has been "cooperating with federal authorities" investigating the alleged extortion attempt, and "my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI's direction to catch these criminals."
The Times' report was an attempt to "thwart that investigation," Gaetz continued. "No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets of the ongoing extortion investigation." He went on to "demand" the Justice Department "immediately release the tapes, made at their direction, which implicate their former colleague in crimes against me based on false allegations." Catherine Garcia