Obama's 1st transportation secretary admits to hiding payment from Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire

The Justice Department said Wednesday that Ray LaHood, when he was U.S. transportation secretary, accepted a $50,000 check that he "understood at the time" came from Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury, purposefully failed to disclose the "loan" as required on two government ethics forms, then "made misleading statements to FBI agents investigating Chagoury about the check and its source."
LaHood, a Republican former congressman from Illinois, served in President Barack Obama's Cabinet from 2009 to 2013. He initially denied receiving the loan in a 2017 interview with the FBI, Politico reports, but he acknowledged the payment when agents showed him a copy of the check. Under a December 2019 non-prosecution agreement, the Justice Department disclosed Wednesday, LaHood agreed to pay back the $50,000 he got in June 2012, pay a $40,000 fine, and cooperate with the government's investigation of Chagoury.
The Justice Department also said Thursday that Chagoury had agreed to pay $1.8 million to avoid prosecution over $180,000 in illegal campaign contributions he funneled to U.S. politicians through an associate in Virginia, Toufic Baaklini. Chagoury gained notoriety for donating to the Clinton Foundation, but all the payments though Baaklini appear to have gone to Republicans, including $100,000 to Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign, Politico reports.
Baaklini also wrote the personal check to LaHood, but that was a "separate and unrelated matter" from the campaign finance violations, the Justice Department said. In 2015, Baaklini did chip in $2,700 to the campaign of LaHood's son Darin, who now holds his father's old seat in Congress, Axios notes. Peter Weber
The number of Americans filing new jobless claims has ticked back up after previously declining to the lowest level since the pandemic began.
The Labor Department said Thursday that 719,000 more Americans filed new jobless claims last week, up 61,000 claims from the revised level of the previous week. This number came in above expectations, as economists were predicting there would be around 675,000 new claims, CNBC reports.
A total of 684,000 new jobless claims had been reported last week, which was the lowest level of weekly claims since the COVID-19 pandemic began, although this number was revised down on Thursday to 658,000. By rising back up to 719,000 claims, Thursday's total is once again higher than the pre-pandemic record for most weekly claims, 695,000.
But the Labor Department also said Thursday the four-week moving average of jobless claims declined to 719,000, the lowest level since March 14, 2020. Capital Economics economist Michael Pearce told The Wall Street Journal the "recovery is beginning to accelerate, particularly in the labor market," and Pantheon Macroeconomics chief economist Ian Shepherdson said that "taking the two weeks together it's clear that the trend in claims is falling," per CNBC. Still, Bloombergwrote that Thursday's unexpected rise "underscores the choppy nature of the labor market recovery." Brendan Morrow
The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech is highly effective against symptomatic COVID-19for at least six months after a second dose, a new analysis has shown.
The companies on Thursday announced that in an analysis of its phase 3 study that included 927 symptomatic COVID-19 cases, the vaccine was 91.3 percent effective "measured seven days through up to six months after the second dose." It was also 100 percent effective against severe disease as defined by the CDC, as well as 95.3 percent effective against severe disease as defined by the FDA, the companies said. There were no serious safety concerns.
Additionally, Pfizer and BioNTech said the vaccine was 100 percent effective against COVID-19 cases in South Africa, where a concerning variant has been spreading.
The analysis comes after a CDC study earlier this week showed the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to be highly effective at preventing infections in real-world conditions, as well as after Pfizer said Wednesday a trial showed its vaccine to be 100 percent effective in adolescents aged 12 to 15.
"It is an important step to further confirm the strong efficacy and good safety data we have seen so far, especially in a longer-term follow-up," BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said. "These data also provide the first clinical results that a vaccine can effectively protect against currently circulating variants, a critical factor to reach herd immunity and end this pandemic for the global population." Brendan Morrow
Gaetz jumped on Twitter and spoke with Fox News and other media organizations, alleging a plot by a former Justice Department official to extort $25 million from him family "in exchange for making horrible sex-trafficking allegations against me go away." He named the former DOJ official as David McGee, who denied extorting Gaetz, and he dated the alleged scheme to March 16, months after the Justice Department reportedly started investigating him.
Not much has been publicly reported about the DOJ's Gaetz investigation, except that it started late last summer and is tied to the public case against Joel Greenberg, a county tax official charged with sex trafficking a minor and other crimes. "The exact nature of the connection is unclear, but investigators are exploring whether they might have had overlapping and illegal sexual contacts," The Washington Post reported Wednesday.
One document, purported to be from former Air Force intelligence officer Bob Kent, claims the FBI became aware of "compromising pictures, depicting Congressman Gaetz and an election official involved in a 'sexual orgy with underage prostitutes'"; that "at least one underage female" told a grand jury "Gaetz has paid her to engage in sexual activities"; and that individuals "facing serious criminal allegations themselves have testified at the grand jury and have agreed to testify against Congressman Gaetz at any future criminal proceedings."
There is no public evidence any of those details are true. But "legal experts said Gaetz's strategy was befuddling in part because he has now publicly admitted to a central element of the case against him — that he paid for women to cross state lines — even if he says it was in pursuit of legitimate romantic interests," Politico says, and because "in his rush to deflect from the news, Gaetz may have damaged any ongoing extortion investigation by exposing it." Peter Weber
The Defense Department on Wednesday scrapped policies enacted under former President Donald Trump that made it very hard for transgender people to enlist in the military, serve, or access medical care related to their gender identity. The new policy, which takes effect April 30, largely reinstates transgender policies put in place in 2016 by former President Barack Obama. President Biden signed an executive order in January protecting transgender troops at risk of being expelled from the military under the Trump-era policies.
There are about 15,000 transgender serivce members in the U.S. military, advocates say, and some 2,200 of them have been diagnosed and are seeking care for gender dysphoria, or distress over your gender not matching your birth sex.
"The Trump-era regulations amounted effectively to a ban on transgender troops, according to advocates and activists, who have argued that deepening the enlistment pool to transgender people will help solve the military's perennial challenges to attract enough recruits," The Washington Post reports. Some transgender officers said transgender people are already starting to enlist again.
"We should avail ourselves of the best possible talent in our population, regardless of gender identity," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in January, referencing Biden's executive order. "This is the right thing to do. It is also the smart thing to do." Peter Weber
President Biden unveiled his American Jobs Plan on Wednesday, describing the $2.3 trillion infrastructure initiative as a big, bold, "once-in-a-generation investment in America." Many Republicans immediately opposed the proposal.
"Infrastructure is often described as the ultimate bipartisan policy," but the GOP opposition to Biden's plan is "really just the latest proof that infrastructure has become the ultimate partisan battleground," Michael Grunwald writes at Politico.
"There's widespread support across the political aisle to upgrade the nation's infrastructure," The Washington Post reports. But Republicans, who lowered the corporate tax rate to 21 percent three years ago from 35 percent, oppose Biden's (broadly popular) plan to raise it to 28 percent, and point out he's paying for eight years of infrastructure-adjacent spending with 15 years of those higher corporate taxes. Many progressives want Biden to spend more and question the need to pay for the plan at all, arguing that infrastructure spending more than pays for itself.
But the bigger, irreconcilable difference Biden faces, Grunwald writes, is that "Democrats and Republicans now have very different ideas of what counts as infrastructure, not only because of their very different political philosophies and policy goals, but because they now live in very different places with very different needs." Republicans favor infrastructure like "new highways that connect rural communities and promote exurban sprawl," where GOP voters live, he argues, and they "see most of what Biden proposed as 'Democratic infrastructure,'" targeting "Democratic voters who overwhelmingly live close together in racially diverse cities and transit-friendly inner-ring suburbs."
In that sense, "infrastructure has really become a fight over how Americans will live in the future," Grunwald writes.
Vibrant cities aren't just full of Democrats; vibrant cities create Democrats by drawing newcomers into the urban way of life that seems to make Americans feel more positive about diversity and government and other Democratic values. Similarly, propping up rural areas makes it more likely for rural children to become rural adults who seem much more likely to vote Republican.
When Republicans fight the Biden bill, they won't just be fighting investments in blue areas of the country. They'll be fighting to prevent the blue areas of the country from getting ahead, getting more attractive, and converting their kids. [Michael Grunwald, Politico]
To sell tens of thousands of Girl Scout cookies in just two months is an incredible feat — and one made even more special when it's done during a pandemic.
Lilly Bumpus, 8, made it her mission to sell as many cookies as she could this season, within the restrictions. She wasn't able to go door-to-door or set up a table outside of a grocery store, but she could sell online — either dropping off or mailing boxes to customers — and Bumpus was also able to have a booth in the front yard of her San Bernardino, California, home.
"She sold her freaking heart out til the last day of Girl Scout cookie season," Bumpus' mom, Trish Bauer, told the San Bernardino Sun. "We boothed 11 hours straight outside our house and sold 500 boxes in one day. It's Lilly being Lilly. She does not like somebody telling her something is not possible."
Bumpus is a cancer survivor, and her troop is mostly comprised of other kids who have either battled cancer, are still fighting it, or lost a loved one to the disease. Last week, her fellow scouts showed up at her house to surprise Bumpus, and share some good news: She sold 32,484 boxes of cookies, breaking the record for most boxes sold in a season. About 5,000 of the boxes are being donated to pediatric cancer patients, homeless individuals, and soldiers serving overseas.
"It feels like the world believes in me and it feels really good," Bumpus told the Sun. "It means so much to me that people are coming to support me by buying cookies." Catherine Garcia
Four people, including a child, were shot and killed on Wednesday evening at an office complex in Orange, California. A fifth person was injured and their condition is unknown.
When police officers arrived at the scene, they exchanged gunfire with the shooter, who was hit, the Los Angeles Times reports. The shooter is at a local hospital in unknown condition. Law enforcement is not aware of any motive for the attack.
This is the third mass shooting to take place in the United States in two weeks, the Times reports, after the attacks at three Asian spas in the metro Atlanta area and a supermarket in Boulder. Orange is "usually quiet," Orange Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Jennifer Amat said, and the city hasn't experienced a situation of this kind "since the 1997 Caltrans shooting," when a former employee shot and killed four people at a state maintenance yard. The gunman was killed in a shootout with police.
Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), whose district includes parts of Orange, tweeted that she is "deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I'm continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more." Catherine Garcia