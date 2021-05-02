Blinken: China is acting 'more repressively at home and more aggressively abroad'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told 60 Minutesin an interview that aired Sunday that the U.S. is not trying to "contain China, to hold it back, to keep it down," but rather uphold the "rules-based order that China is posing a challenge to. Anyone who poses a challenge to that order, we're going to stand up and defend it."
China, Blinken said, is "the one country in the world that has the military, economic, diplomatic capacity to undermine or challenge the rules-based order that we care so much about and are determined to defend." When asked by CBS's Norah O'Donnell if he's ever seen China be "so assertive or aggressive militarily," Blinken said no, and over the last few years, he's witnessed China acting "more repressively at home and more aggressively abroad. That is a fact."
China, which has the world's largest navy, has three new warships patrolling the South China Sea and is flying jets over the western Pacific Ocean. O'Donnell asked Blinken if he believes the U.S. is heading toward a military confrontation with China. "I think it's profoundly against the interests of both China and the United States to get to that point, or even head in that direction," he replied.
Blinken was on the line during President Biden's first phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and said Biden "made clear that in a number of areas we have real concerns about the actions that China has taken, and that includes in the economic area and ... the theft of intellectual property." O'Donnell brought up estimates that China's gross domestic product could surpass the U.S. as early as 2028, and Blinken said that even if China becomes the world's wealthiest country, that won't necessarily translate to it becoming the world's most powerful.
"A lot depends on how it uses that wealth," he continued. "It has an aging population. It has significant environmental problems. ... But here's the way I think about it, writ large: If we're talking about what really makes the wealth of a nation, fundamentally it's its human resources and the ability of any one country to maximize their potential. That's the challenge for us, it's the challenge for China. I think we're in a much better place to maximize that — that human potential — than any country on Earth, if we're smart about it." Catherine Garcia
Los Angeles County, once a hot spot in the COVID-19 pandemic, reported zero new coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday and 313 new cases. County health officials said it's likely the actual numbers were higher due to weekend reporting delays, but by all available metrics Los Angeles and California overall are successfully containing the coronavirus.
Public health experts attribute L.A.'s declining numbers in part to the low rate of vaccine hesitancy in California, the Los Angeles Times reports; 46.8 percent of L.A. County's 10 million residents are at least partially vaccinated and 31.5 percent are fully vaccinated. Since the pandemic began, the county has recorded more than 1.2 million COVID-19 cases and 23,915 deaths, according to a tally by the Times.
On Saturday, L.A. County health officials said infections are now at the lowest levels since the pandemic began, and if the daily rate remains below 2 new cases per 100,000 residents this week, most Los Angeles businesses will be able to reopen indoor operations under California's lowest restrictions tier. Peter Weber
The Biden administration inherited "a totally broken" immigration system, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told 60 Minutes in an interview that aired Sunday night, and it's now working to repair it.
In March, more than 170,000 migrants were taken into U.S. custody — the highest number in two decades — and CBS's Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken if any of President Biden's policies are to blame.
"No," he responded. "What we're seeing is indeed a surge of people to the border. We've seen that in the past. But we inherited a totally broken system. Broken intentionally. And it takes time to fix it, and by the way, our message is very clear: 'Don't come. The border is not open. You won't get in.' But we have to understand what is motivating so many people to do this. And it is usually desperation."
O'Donnell pushed back, saying Biden has used executive authority to slow down deportations and allow more asylum seekers into the U.S. These aren't contributing factors, Blinken replied, because "we're focused when it comes to people coming to making sure that children, unaccompanied minors, are treated humanely and according to law."
Traffickers are telling migrants that "the border's open," Blinken continued, but "it's not." Children are the exception because "it is the right thing to do. We are not going to abide the notion that children are kept in a precarious, dangerous situation. That is unacceptable." Catherine Garcia
India is experiencing the world's worst COVID-19 outbreak, with a record 3,689 confirmed deaths and nearly 393,000 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours. To help, several foreign governments on Sunday pledged to send additional aid, including oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and N95 masks.
A new variant is spreading across India, where hospitals are running out of oxygen and supplies and crematoriums are running all day in order to keep up with demand. On Sunday, the United Kingdom said it will send 1,000 ventilators to India, on top of the 200 ventilators, 495 oxygen concentrators, and three oxygen generation units it vowed to deliver last week.
The United States promised to send $100 million worth of aid last week, including 15 million N95 masks, 1 million rapid diagnostic tests, and 1,100 refillable oxygen cylinders, and about half of the supplies arrived in New Delhi on Sunday. Around 28 tons of medical equipment from France also made it to India on Sunday, including oxygen generators and ventilators, and a second shipment of aid is already in the works, the Indian embassy in France said. On Saturday, a German military plane touched down in India carrying 120 ventilators and a team of 13 medical experts who will set up and operate mobile oxygen production units. Catherine Garcia
A suspected smuggling boat capsized on Sunday morning off the San Diego coast, breaking apart after it hit a reef near the Cabrillo National Monument, officials said.
At least three people on the boat died and 27 have been hospitalized with "varying degrees of injuries," Jose Ysea, a spokesperson for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, told the Los Angeles Times. Lifeguards who spotted the boat and raced to help initially thought only one person was on board, the Times reports, but as the vessel — described as a 40-foot cabin cruiser — started to break apart, dozens of people emerged and began jumping into the water.
"There were people in the water drowning, getting sucked out the rip current there, and there [were] people onshore," San Diego lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero said during a news conference. "We picked up about seven people in the water, two of them were facedown and drowned. ... The numbers kept on increasing."
Over the last few years, drug and human smugglers have been increasingly using the Pacific Ocean as a way to get into the United States while avoiding land crossings. Read more at the Los Angeles Times.Catherine Garcia
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Sunday said it's not only a "moral responsibility" for the United States to help vaccinate the rest of the world — including India which is experiencing a devastating surge — against COVID-19. It's "also in our own self-interest," Sanders argued, because otherwise "this pandemic ... is going to come back and bite us at one point or another."
To avoid that, he told NBC News' Chuck Todd, "we should deal with this issue through the World Trade Organization of protecting the intellectual property rights of the drug companies." In other words, Sanders wants to waive patents so poorer countries can produce their own vaccines, rather than relying only on excess supply from wealthier nations.
NEW: @SenSanders says the U.S. has "a moral responsibility" to help the rest of the world in the fight against Covid.
It is also "in our self-interest. Because if this pandemic continues to spread in other countries, it is going to come back and bite us at one point or another." pic.twitter.com/OsOPdqzryg
ABC News' Martha Raddatz and CBS News' John Dickerson pressed National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, respectively, about the issue on Sunday, with Raddatz noting that Sanders and other senators are pressuring President Biden to act. Sullivan and Klain didn't provide clear answers, but they both said U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is working on the matter and there should be an update in the "coming days." Tim O'Donnell
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain on Sunday said "we have to see whether ... Republicans in Washington join the rest of America in broadly supporting" President Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal.
Can the Biden administration forge a bipartisan deal on infrastructure? @WHCOS Ron Klain insists there's "broad support" in "common sense ideas":
But while he appeared to put the pressure on GOP senators to cross the aisle, he also told CBS News' John Dickerson that Biden had a "great conversation" with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.) this week, adding that "we've invited her and a group of Republican senators to the White House in the next few days, hopefully." Klain was adamant that the administration intends to work with Republicans and "find common ground."
The sides were not able to meet in the middle on Biden's COVID-19 relief plan, so maybe Klain's words won't come to fruition, but The Washington Post has reported that the White House does indeed seem open to concessions when it comes to the infrastructure plan, which could also be broken into bits and pieces.
When Biden spoke with Capito he reportedly "suggested he was contemplating her counteroffer of roughly $568 billion more seriously than he viewed the Republican response to his coronavirus relief legislation," the Post writes, especially since there's no pandemic-related shot clock this time. "We have a little more time for the consideration of this, and the percolation of these proposals, to have a broader consolation and dialogue," Steve Ricchetti, a top White House aide, told the Post. Read more at The Washington Post and CBS News. Tim O'Donnell
Americans are the most optimistic they've been since 2006, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday found.
The survey revealed that 64 percent of Americans like the way things are heading in the country, and the last time an ABC News poll reported such a high figure in response to that question was in December of 2006, when 61 percent had a rosy outlook. In retrospect, that prediction was off — the financial crisis struck not long after — so public sentiment may not be the greatest indicator of where things are headed, but the poll does appear to capture some renewed positivity in the U.S. as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.
That optimism doesn't correlate with unity, however; only 23 percent of respondents think the country has become more united since President Bident entered the White House, compared to 28 percent who think division has actually grown. A plurality of Americans, at 48 percent, believe there's been no change in that regard.
The ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted between April 30-May 1 among 513 adults. The margin of error is 4.7 percentage points. Read more at ABC News. Tim O'Donnell