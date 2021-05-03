'unintended consequences'
Florida Republicans reportedly fear they miscalculated on new voting restrictions

12:23 p.m.
A poll worker helps a voter put as she drops off her mail-in ballot at an official Miami-Dade County drive-thru ballot drop box at the Miami-Dade County Election Department in Miami, Florida
Some Florida Republicans are reportedly growing concerned that a new bill curbing the use of mail-in voting could end up backfiring on the party.

After Florida's state legislature recently passed a bill to place new restrictions on mail ballots, some Republicans in the state are "reacting with alarm," The Washington Post reports. After all, the bill will be "curtailing a practice that millions of state Republicans use," the Post writes, and Republicans are worried their "political fortunes are in peril" as a result.

The bill, for example, requires that voters reapply for mail ballots each two-year cycle, whereas the current law requires them to reapply every four years, and it also restricts the use of drop boxes, the report notes. The state legislature moved to enact the changes following the 2020 presidential election, during which former President Donald Trump attacked the use of mail-in voting.

But almost 35 percent of GOP voters in Florida cast their ballots by mail in 2020, and Republicans fear the bill will "further undercut the party's ability to encourage mail voting," the Post writes.

"Donald Trump attempted to ruin a perfectly safe and trusted method of voting," a Republican consultant told the Post. "The main law that we pass when we pass election bills in Florida is the law of unintended consequences."

One former state party official expressed particular concern that military personnel "might not think they have to request a ballot" and seniors "might not know the law has changed, and they might not get a ballot." Some Republicans reportedly discussed trying to exclude these two groups from the requirement to request mail ballots each cycle but were told this would "raise equal protection problems."

Republican State Sen. Joe Gruters denied to the Post that the bill will "hurt anybody, Republicans or Democrats," arguing "people are going to understand the changes that we me made long before another election comes around." Read more at The Washington Post. Brendan Morrow

Liz Cheney fires back at Trump after he calls Biden's victory 'the Big Lie'

11:51 a.m.

House GOP leadership reportedly isn't pleased with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) these days and her job as GOP conference chair may be on the line, but the congresswoman remains undeterred in her efforts to combat former President Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election.

The Twitter-less Trump released one of his rare statements on Monday morning, a one-liner that reads: "The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!" The statement appears to be an attempt to co-opt the term used by many Trump opponents to describe his claims that he really won the election, and Cheney seemingly wants to ensure that doesn't happen. Not long after Trump's words were made public, Cheney fired back, tweeting that, on the contrary, "anyone who claims" the election was fraudulent "is spreading THE BIG LIE."

As Politico notes, House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has suggested he wants Cheney to move on from the issue and focus on policy, so it's unclear how he'll take the latest development. Tim O'Donnell

Marvel drops 1st look at Chloé Zhao's Eternals, reveals Black Panther and Captain Marvel sequel titles

11:00 a.m.

Marvel is looking to draw audiences back to the movies with help from someone who just made Oscars history.

On Monday, a surprisingly revealing sizzle reel called "Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies" previewed the studio's first feature film since 2019 — July's Black Widow. In addition to promoting that movie and the upcoming Shang-Chi, Marvel also revealed the first look at Chloé Zhao's Eternals, which follows a race of immortal aliens with a cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Kumail Nanjiani.

Zhao, who directed Eternals, is coming off a historic night at the Academy Awards, where she made history as the first woman of color to win Best Director, and her film Nomadland also became the first film directed by a woman of color to win Best Picture. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently hyped up Eternals as looking "really impressive" visually, promising it features Zhao's "signature style" as a director.

The new reel also revealed that the upcoming Black Panther sequel, which won't be recasting Chadwick Boseman's role following his death, will be titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while the new Captain Marvel sequel will be called The Marvels. The latter film is expected to feature not just Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, but also Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel after she debuts on her own Disney+ show.

Marvel's sizzle reel is centered around a celebration of experiencing movies in theaters, even including footage recorded in a theater during an opening night screening of Avengers: Endgame, and it ends with text on screen that reads, "See you at the movies" — though the first of these upcoming films, Black Widow, will also be available on streaming. Brendan Morrow

A blue state-red state vaccine divide is emerging

10:26 a.m.

A blue state-red state vaccine divide is emerging in the United States, warns infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Hotez.

In several Northeastern states where more than half the population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, there have been significant decreases in coronavirus infections over the last two weeks, wrote Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University's School of Public Health.

Hotez acknowledged that was good news, but he expressed concern about uneven distribution, with Republican-leaning states like Wyoming, Alabama, and Louisiana struggling to get up to speed as Democratic strongholds continue expanding their vaccine rates. Several surveys have shown Republicans are more likely to say they don't want a vaccine.

The politics-based divide Hotez fears isn't without exceptions. For instance, South Dakota, a red state, has seen a 50 percent decline in cases over the last two weeks, per The New York Times, and has a one-dose vaccination rate of 45 percent, ranking 22nd in the U.S., per Bloomberg. But Bloomberg's tracker shows that red states are overrepresented at the lower-end of vaccination rates, which could mean it'll be a longer road to sharp and steady infection declines. Tim O'Donnell

Economists are estimating an eye-popping 2 million U.S. jobs were added in April

9:34 a.m.
Labor Department building.
Expect another promising jobs report this week.

Axios reports that several economists have estimated that around 2 million jobs were added in the United States in April, a pace that hasn't been seen since May and June 2020 after the passage of the CARES Act. While the numbers won't match June of last year, when 4.8 million jobs were added, they should still signal a momentum swing for the U.S. following the 916,000 jobs added in March.

The reason is simple: people in the U.S. are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and infections are falling, allowing for businesses, particularly those in vulnerable sectors, to open up safely, Claudia Sahm, a senior fellow at the Jain Family Institute, told Axios. Aneta Markowska, chief economist at Jefferies, reportedly said in a note to clients that the leisure and hospitality industry, as well as retail and health and personal services should "enjoy significant increases."

It's not all rosy, however. Bank of America chief economist Michelle Meyer echoed other warnings from folks like Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the labor force participation, which remains at its lowest level since 1976 "may struggle to return" to pre-pandemic levels, per Axios. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

It's unlikely America will reach herd immunity, experts warn

9:33 a.m.
COVID-19 vaccine
When will the United States reach herd immunity to COVID-19? Experts now say it might not — but that doesn't mean the virus has to remain a "society disrupter."

That's according to a new report in The New York Times, which says there is now a "widespread consensus among scientists and public health experts" that in the U.S., the "herd immunity threshold is not attainable — at least not in the foreseeable future, and perhaps not ever."

The report explains that while experts once thought the U.S. may be able to reach this threshold when 60 to 70 percent of the population had immunity to COVID-19, it's now believed reaching 80 percent or more may actually be required due to the spread of the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant. This level may be out of reach, experts say, in part due to vaccine hesitancy.

These experts think that COVID-19 may continue circulating in the United States for years, the Times reports, but that vaccines can help turn it into a "manageable threat" that could be "seasonal, like the flu, and affect mostly the young and healthy."

"The virus is unlikely to go away," Emory University evolutionary biologist Rustom Antia told the Times. "But we want to do all we can to check that it's likely to become a mild infection."

Epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch also explained to the Times that by protecting those most at risk, COVID-19 can be turned "from a society disrupter to a regular infectious disease," while evolutionary biologist Carl Bergstrom said that a "very sensible target" would be getting "to a point where we have just really sporadic little flare-ups."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, acknowledged to the Times there's been a change in thinking on this among experts but noted that putting aside the "mystical level of herd immunity," if "you vaccinate enough people, the infections are going to go down." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

Prince Harry calls for 'fair distribution' of COVID-19 vaccine 'to every corner of the world'

8:02 a.m.

Prince Harry made an appearance at Global Citizen's COVID-19 vaccine concert on Sunday to urge an "unprecedented commitment to our shared humanity."

The Duke of Sussex spoke at the "Vax Live" concert that was held in Los Angeles to push for the "equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines," and he called for collective action toward this goal.

"The vaccine must be distributed to everyone, everyone," Harry said. "We cannot rest, or truly recover, until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world. The mission in front of us is one in which we cannot afford to fail at."

Harry went on to say that the "virus does not respect borders and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography" but instead "must be accepted as a basic right for all and that is our starting point," People reports.

"We must look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know, and those we don't," Harry added. "We need to lift up all of humanity and make sure that no person or community is left behind."

The concert came at a time when India is grappling with a major COVID-19 surge, and the Duke of Sussex said that "we stand in solidarity with the millions of families across India who are battling a devastating second wave." Harry received an "electric reception and standing ovation" at the event, The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner wrote.

The Vax Live concert was hosted by Selena Gomez and featured performances from artists including Jennifer Lopez. Global Citizen says it surpassed its goal of securing 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses "to help the world's most marginalized communities and health care workers access the vaccine." After being taped on Sunday, the Vax Live concert is set to air on May 8. Brendan Morrow

Apple, Epic Games to go head-to-head in highly-anticipated antitrust trial

8:01 a.m.
The showdown begins.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

On Monday, a judge will begin hearing arguments in the highly-anticipated trial between Apple and Epic Games, the maker of the popular game Fortnite.

The conflict stems from an August incident, when Epic Games added a direct payment mechanism to Fortnite, bypassing Apple's requirement that its app makers and customers process all payments through Apple's system, which collects a 30 percent fee. Apple's App Store removed Fortnite for violating its terms, and Epic Games announced its antitrust lawsuit almost immediately afterward, citing "yet another example of Apple flexing its enormous power in order to impose unreasonable restraints and unlawfully maintain its 100 percent monopoly over the iOS In-App Payment Processing Market."

The trial, which is expected to last about three weeks, will involve both Epic's founder and CEO Tim Sweeney and Apple CEO Tim Cook taking the stand, The Washington Post reports. The result of the legal challenge "could remake the future of the digital economy," CNN writes. Jeva Lange

