Grounded
U.S. airlines have banned 4,000 people over the last year due to bad behavior

10:58 p.m.
The inside of an airplane.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Over the past year, more than 4,000 people have been banned by U.S. airlines, including one woman on a JetBlue flight who refused to wear a mask, threw food and an empty liquor bottle at flight attendants, and then grabbed and hit two members of the crew.

That passenger was on a Feb. 7 flight from the Dominican Republic to New York, and the pilot was forced to turn around after her outburst. In January, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a zero-tolerance policy for belligerence on airplanes, and on Wednesday said it is seeking fines from four passengers accused of either assaulting or interfering with flight attendants, CBS News reports. In the case of the JetBlue passenger, the FAA is asking that she pay a $32,500 penalty.

Many of the people who have been banned amid the coronavirus pandemic made the no-fly list because they refused to wear masks or follow flight attendant safety instructions, and since February, more than 1,300 passengers have been referred to the FAA due to unruly behavior, CBS News says. Delta has banned the most passengers — more than 1,200 since May 4, 2020 — while Allegiant has banned just 15 people since July 2.

In a statement, Allegiant told CBS News it aims to stop any issues with face coverings while still on the ground and "potential violators do not board the aircraft," adding that "the great majority comply, and those few who may need a reminder in flight also comply." Catherine Garcia

COVID-19
New Jersey infectious disease expert dies in India of COVID-19

9:33 p.m.
Dr. Rajendra Kapila.
Courtesy of Rutgers

Dr. Rajendra Kapila, an infectious disease expert and professor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, died of COVID-19 last month while in India.

Kapila, 81, died on April 28, three weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, ABC News reports. India is the world's biggest COVID-19 hotspot, and Kapila went to the country to help care for relatives, his ex-wife, Dr. Bina Kapila, told WABC. She said he only planned on staying in India for a short period of time.

In a statement, Rutgers called Kapila a "genuine giant in the field of infectious diseases" who was "recognized worldwide and sought out for his legendary knowledge and extraordinary clinical acumen in diagnosing and treating the most complex infectious diseases."

Kapila founded Rutgers' Division of Infectious Diseases, was a founding member of the New Jersey Infectious Disease Society, and "provided care to tens of thousands of patients and trained numerous generations of medical students, residents, and fellows," Rutgers said. His wife, Dr. Deepti Saxena-Kapila, said her husband was fully vaccinated before traveling to India; while it is extremely rare for a vaccinated person to die of COVID-19, most who have died had underlying health conditions and were older, ABC News reports. Kapila's ex-wife told WABC he had heart issues and diabetes. Catherine Garcia

Money Troubles
Facing several legal issues, Rudy Giuliani has reportedly laid off members of his entourage

8:18 p.m.
Rudy Giuliani.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani's legal troubles are mounting at the same time his entourage is shrinking.

Over the last few weeks, Giuliani, former President Donald Trump's ex-personal lawyer, has laid off multiple staffers and independent contractors who worked for him, three people familiar with the matter told Politico, telling them he had to let them go as a cost-cutting measure. Giuliani had been known to go around New York with an entourage of up to five people, but those days are over — at least for now, Politico reports.

Giuliani left an international law firm in 2018 to work for Trump, and it's been reported that Trump never paid Giuliani for his services; during 2019 divorce proceedings, Giuliani's ex-wife's attorney said it actually cost Giuliani money to work for Trump, because he had to cover all of his own expenses when he went to Washington. It also came out during the hearing that Giuliani is a big spender, dropping $50,000 on a private jet subscription service, $12,000 on cigars, and $40,000 on dental work for a girlfriend's son.

Last week, federal investigators raided Giuliani's Manhattan home and office, as part of a probe into whether Giuliani lobbied the Trump administration on behalf of Ukrainian officials, and he's also being sued by voting machine companies over his false claims that they were part of an effort to rig the 2020 presidential election.

Some of Giuliani's relatives and associates have made public pleas for Trump to throw his former lawyer a bone, including Giuliani's son, Andrew. "I think all those Americans that donated [to Trump] after Nov. 3, they were donating for the legal defense fund," Andrew told ABC News on Sunday. "My father ran the legal team at that point. So I think it's very easy to make a strong case for the fact that he and all the lawyers that worked on there should be indemnified. I would find it highly irregular if the president's lead counsel did not get indemnified." Catherine Garcia

happening in Brazil
Police raid in Rio de Janeiro favela leaves at least 25 dead

6:46 p.m.
Bullet holes in a doorway in Rio's Jacarezinho favela.
Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images

At least 25 people were killed on Thursday after Brazilian police raided the Jacarezinho favela in Rio de Janeiro.

Authorities told The Associated Press the operation was targeting drug traffickers in the favela who were trying to recruit kids, and one officer and 24 "criminals" were shot and killed. "They were all traffickers or criminals who tried to take the lives of our police officers and there was no other alternative," Felipe Curi, a detective with Rio's civil police, said during a news conference.

The raid began early Thursday, with police gaining access to the favela via bulletproof helicopters and armored vehicles, and lasted several hours. Police arrested six people and seized 16 pistols, 12 grenades, six rifles, a submachine gun, and a shotgun. There were multiple shootings across the favela, and a subway line had to be temporarily shut down after a stray bullet went through a car window, injuring two passengers.

The Jacarezinho favela is home to about 40,000 residents, and police say it is controlled by the Comando Vermhelho criminal organization. One witness told AP police entered her home and executed an unarmed man who was already wounded, an accusation authorities denied. Human Rights Watch Brazil is calling on the country's public prosecutor to look into any possible cases of police abuse. Catherine Garcia

easy mixup
Elon Musk's SpaceX launches keep getting mistaken for alien invasions

5:23 p.m.
elon
Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images

Elon Musk "terrified Los Angelenos" on Wednesday night by accidentally making them think that the Earth was being invaded by aliens, according to TMZ.

It all started when Musk's SpaceX launched satellites on Wednesday afternoon; by the evening "they were still in low orbit, and they were still clustered together so we call this like the Starlink train," astronomer James Davenport said. But the chain of lights in the sky could've startled unsuspecting earthlings: "Elon just made me think I was about to die thank you starlink satellites," tweeted one person.

It isn't the first time one of Musk's projects has made people think aliens were invading, which just goes to show that when aliens do visit one day, they'll probably be shrugged off initially as a SpaceX launch. Read more at TMZ. Jeva Lange

no drama
New York Times slammed over covering a fake Billie Eilish 'controversy'

5:06 p.m.
billie
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Journalists and fans are furious with The New York Times after the publication ran a story about a "fake controversy" concerning Billie Eilish's recent photoshoot for the cover of British Vogue, Mediaite reports.

In the pictures, Eilish, 19, "eschew[ed] her trademark oversized silhouette in favor of a series of form-fitting catsuits and corset-inspired looks styled with pieces from designers such as Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Valentino, and Burberry," CNN explains. The Times reported that some fans "felt betrayed" by Eilish's new style, but "the entire thing hinges on one person (bot?) who didn't like it: a Twitter user with 3 followers who joined the platform in December and has only tweeted in English once," Vice News correspondent Roberto Aram Ferdman tweeted.

Don't let it bother you, Billie — you looked lovely. Read more at Mediaite. Jeva Lange

unanimous
The FEC wants Congress to ban a fundraising tactic used by the Trump campaign: 'It's almost like theft'

3:28 p.m.
Former President Donald Trump
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Election Commission in a rare unanimous vote has urged Congress to ban a campaign donation tactic reportedly used by former President Donald Trump's team last year.

The FEC on Thursday unanimously voted to recommend Congress ban political campaigns from using prechecked boxes to steer supporters toward making recurring contributions by default, The New York Times reports.

"It's important that donors be able to exercise their choices freely," FEC Democratic commissioner Ellen Weintraub told the Times.
"If their money is being taken from them because of some reverse checkoff option they didn't notice, then they are not giving their money freely. It's almost like theft. I don't want to see donors tricked."

The Times previously reported that Trump's campaign in 2020 "deployed prechecked boxes to enroll every donor in weekly withdrawals — unless they unchecked the box," describing this as an "intentional scheme." The Trump operation also reportedly prechecked an additional box that doubled an individual's contribution unless it was unchecked, and they ended up having to refund over $122 million to supporters, according to the Times. This tactic has also been used by Democrats, including the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, The Hill notes.

The FEC said in its recommendation that "many contributors are unaware of the 'pre-checked' boxes and are surprised by the already completed transactions appearing on account statements." Adav Noti, who formerly served in the FEC's general counsel's office, told the Times that for the FEC's Republican and Democratic commissioners to come to a unanimous agreement on a "substantive campaign finance law" recommendation like this is "pretty rare." Brendan Morrow

we could use a break!
Courteney Cox hated dancing in that fountain from Friends

2:14 p.m.

Could the Friends cast have been any more miserable in that fountain?

Courteney Cox spoke with Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday about filming the famous opening credits sequence for Friends, describing it as not a particularly enjoyable experience.

"We were in that fountain for a long time," she said. "Somebody thought that would just be really fun, and let me tell you what happens: it's not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours."

The shots of the cast in the fountain apparently took so long to get, Cox recalled Matthew Perry declaring, "Can't remember a time that I wasn't in this fountain." Good luck forgetting that every time you catch a rerun from now on. It must have felt like they were in there for a day, a week, a month, or even a year.

"It was fun," Cox added, "but not really." Brendan Morrow

