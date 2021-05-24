sanctions
EU to impose sanctions on Belarus following forced landing of plane

7:14 p.m.
The Ryanair plane forced to land in Minsk on Sunday.
Petras Malukas/AFP via Getty Images

European Union leaders on Monday agreed to impose new economic sanctions against Belarus, after the country's authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko forced a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania to land in Minsk on Sunday so authorities could arrest Roman Protasevich, a dissident journalist on board.

Already, there are sanctions in place against Lukashenko and other top officials in response to the violent crackdown on protesters last year during Belarus' disputed presidential election. Protasevich is the co-founder and former editor of the NEXTA Telegram channel, one of the few opposition outlets still in existence following the demonstrations. Protasevich has been living in Lithuania, and was accused of inciting hatred and mass disorder; he faces 12 years in prison if convicted.

In addition to sanctions, the EU leaders want planes to steer clear of Belarusian airspace and ban Belarus' national airline from flying over or into any EU territories. Lukashenko's move was "the test of the West," Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics told The Washington Post on Monday. "But it was also a show of force and confidence to his own people and the opposition: 'Look, I can come and get you anyway.' This is an inter-European flight, from Athens to Vilnius, with a European company performing the flight, with a person who is under European protection because he is an opposition activist. This is a direct attack against Europe."

Lithuanian authorities are working to determine whether anyone else — like Russia — was involved in forcing the plane to divert to Minsk, and want to know the whereabouts of three passengers who got off the plane at the airport but didn't get back on. "This was a major operation," a senior European official told the Post. "These were skilled professionals, skilled guys on board."

A video appeared on Telegram Monday evening featuring Protasevich delivering what was seemingly a coerced message, with the journalist saying he was being treated "as correctly as possible" and cooperated by giving "confessional testimony about the fact of organizing mass riots in the city of Minsk." Catherine Garcia

so fetch
Lindsay Lohan is returning to acting

4:19 p.m.
Lindsay Lohan
James Gourley/Getty Images

In the latest evidence that we've all accidentally traveled back in time to the year 2003 following the return of Bennifer, Lindsay Lohan is about to star in a new movie.

Lohan will return to acting with a new Christmas romantic comedy at Netflix, Variety reports. In the film, the Mean Girls star plays a "newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident," says Netflix.

Lohan's most recent film was the horror-thriller Among the Shadows, which was released in 2019 but actually wrapped production years earlier in 2016, per Slashfilm. Before that, her last feature was 2013's The Canyons.

Back on New Year's Eve 2019, Lohan said she hoped to soon "start filming again" and planned on "taking back the life that I worked so hard for," though she later told David Spade she had a particular film in mind that she hoped to return with: a sequel to Mean Girls.

"I should probably get back to doing movies at some point," Lohan told InStyle in 2020. "I think I was hanging on to Mean Girls for a really long time. I wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2. To work with Tina Fey, and the whole crew again, and Mark Waters. That was really what I wanted. I was excited to do that. But that's all in their hands, really."

It may not be a Mean Girls sequel, but according to Variety, Lohan's triumphant return is set to start production this November. Could the Lohanaissance be upon us? Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Pfizer is testing a COVID-19 booster and pneumococcal vaccine combo

4:03 p.m.
Pfizer vaccine.
JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

Pfizer has administered its first round of shots in a new study analyzing the "coadministration" of its pneumococcal vaccine candidate and a third "booster dose" of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the company announced on Monday.

The study, which focuses on fully-vaccinated adults over age 65, is intended to nail down the safety of the combined vaccines, and will evaluate immune responses produced by the vaccines when administered together, said Pfizer. The pneumococcal candidate itself is aimed at protecting adults "against 20 serotypes responsible for the majority of invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia," writes Reuters.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had previously advised COVID-19 vaccinations be administered alone, Reuters reports. Now, after "experience with non-COVID vaccines," co- or same day administration has been deemed safe.

Read more at Reuters. Brigid Kennedy

belarusian break
Belarus' forced flight diversion suggests country is 'prepared for a total break with Europe'

2:06 p.m.
Alexander Lukashenko.
PAVEL ORLOVSKY/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images

Belarus' forced diversion of a Ryanair flight, which has been labeled a state-sponsored hijacking by many in the international community, suggests the country's President Alexander Lukashenko is "prepared for a total break with Europe," The Atlantic's Anne Applebaum writes.

Unlike other authoritarian regimes, such as Saudi Arabia, Russia, and China, Applebaum argues, Lukashenko has "few levers of influence abroad," so the fact that he was "willing to falsely detain and possibly endanger a European-owned, European-registered airplane carrying mostly European Union citizens from one EU nation [Greece] to another [Lithuania]" to arrest a dissident Belarusian journalist strongly hints that he wasn't too concerned about how Brussels would respond, despite the fact that Belarus sits on the EU's border.

Instead, Applebaum continues, it means Lukashenko "is completely confident of Russian economic and political support." As she notes, he's already received some unsurprising praise from Kremlin allies and officials. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

The second gentleman
The #DougHive made a Doug Emhoff Facebook group

1:38 p.m.
Emhoff and Harris
PATRICK SEMANSKY/AFP via Getty Images

He's not a pop star, or an actor, or a traditional politician, for that matter. But much like any celebrity, he has an online following of loyal fans.

With over 800 members and counting, "Doug Emhoff, Esquire: Our Second Gentleman" is a Facebook group dedicated to the life and times of second gentleman Doug Emhoff, former entertainment lawyer and husband to Vice President Kamala Harris. As part of the #DougHive, members use the page to chronicle "nearly every move Emhoff makes," writes Politico, posting everything from articles and tweets to photos of the second gentleman with his children. When a video of Emhoff blowing kisses to Harris at last month's joint session of Congress went viral, a group member shared the interaction and lauded him as "a true gent!!"

"He lets [Harris] lead. That's quite remarkable to see," said member Danielle Garrett to Politico. "And the fact that he's a white male married to this strong Black woman, I think he knows what that means."

Apparently, he does. According to aides, Mr. Emhoff understands his role as second gentleman runs counter to "outdated gender stereotypes." And he knows "how important it is" for America to see "a man fully embrace the concept of being a supportive husband to a powerful woman," writes Politico.

More at Politico. Brigid Kennedy

Opinion
The other problem with Marjorie Taylor Greene's Nazi analogy

1:33 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

The decision of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to retain a mask mandate for representatives who haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19 is just like the Holocaust, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) claimed in a television appearance Friday. "We can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens — so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany," Greene said, "and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."

It's not, and Greene has been widely upbraided for her remarks, including by several fellow Republicans. Many of these condemnations rightly focused on how Greene's words trivialize unthinkable suffering: "Comparing wearing masks to the abuse of the Holocaust is a not-so-subtle diminution of the horrors experienced by millions," said former Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman (R) in a representative critique.

That's certainly true, but there's another problem with the Nazi analogy, too: Once you analogize your enemy to Adolf Hitler, you have all but invited violence. "There's nowhere to go from Hitler," observes journalist Matt Taibbi in Hate Inc., his book on political media. "It's a rhetorical dead end. Argument is over at that point. If you go there, you're now absolving your audiences of all moral restraint, because who wouldn't kill Hitler?"

As Taibbi's brief accounting of recent use of this metaphor reiterates, Greene is far from alone in her indefensible jump to the Hitler comparison. In his days as a Fox News pundit in the early 2000s, Glenn Beck was particularly bad about this. Turning his fire leftward, Taibbi argues that, a decade later, the center-left media's "conventional wisdom was that [former President Donald] Trump was Hitler" and all his voters were "racist, white nationalist traitor-Nazis." From either side, the Nazi analogy is a "sweeping, debate-ending dictum," Taibbi concludes, and in "the fight against Hitler, everything is permitted."

I suppose one might fairly analogize a present-day genocide to the Holocaust, but in that case, an analogy hardly seems necessary. In domestic politics, however, the Nazi metaphor should be used with extreme parsimony, if at all. That's particularly true in a time like ours, when our norms against political violence are already under strain. Bonnie Kristian

Edit

Timothée Chalamet will play a young Willy Wonka in origin story film

12:47 p.m.
Timothee Chalamet
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Is Timothée Chalamet about to give Willy Wonka the Joker treatment?

Okay, it probably won't get that dark, but the Oscar-nominated actor has been cast as a young Wonka in a new origin story film set to revolve around the character's "adventures prior to opening the world's most famous chocolate factory," Deadline reports.

Paddington's Paul King is directing Wonka, which Warner Bros. has scheduled for release in 2023. Chalamet will be the latest actor to take on the role after Gene Wilder in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Johnny Depp in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, both of which were based on the Roald Dahl book.

It's not yet clear exactly what the plot of Wonka will look like, but it's expected to include "several musical numbers," according to Deadline, and Variety confirms that Chalamet will sing and dance in it. Chalamet is also set to star in the upcoming Dune adaptation, and Deadline writes that this could be another "possible franchise" for him. Indeed, if this origin film is a success, don't be surprised if Hollywood hopes to bring us a whole Wonka Cinematic Universe. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
A 60-second COVID-19 breathalyzer test is provisionally approved in Singapore

11:01 a.m.
Singapore
TOH TING WEI/AFP via Getty Images

A new 60-second coronavirus breathalyzer test has been provisionally approved for use alongside antigen rapid tests in Singapore, reported Reuters on Monday.

The test, which was developed by National University of Singapore "spin-off" company Breathonix, can detect COVID-19 infection in under a minute with "more than 90 percent accuracy," a Singapore-based clinical trial found. Users blow into a disposable mouthpiece, where software then "assesses the chemical compounds of the breath" for infection, writes Reuters. Positive tests are later confirmed with a follow-up polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab test.

The start-up is "now working with the health ministry to run a deployment trial" near the border, Reuters reports. Breathonix is the first breath test to gain provisional clearance in Singapore, and will sell for $3-15.

These 60-second tests could be "key" in re-opening and revitalizing Singapore's travel sector, which has "slowed to a crawl during the pandemic," writes Bloomberg.

More at Reuters. Brigid Kennedy

