Festive sport on TV guide: Christmas 2023 and New Year listings

It is the season of good cheer and there will be plenty of cheering for sports fans this Christmas and New Year. In a packed programme of sporting events to watch on TV, as ever, Premier League football provides the centrepiece of the festive offering.

If football is the main course of the Christmas TV menu, then there are plenty of delicious side dishes in the form of horse racing, rugby union, NFL, and that other Christmas and New Year staple, the PDC World Darts Championship.

All times below are GMT.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

PDC World Darts Championship

England's Michael Smith won the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship (Image credit: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2023-24 PDC World Darts Championship takes place at Alexandra Palace in London. After starting on 15 December, the last day of action before the Christmas break is on Saturday 23 December. Play then resumes from Wednesday 27 December until the final on Wednesday 3 January. Live on Sky Sports.

Premier League football dominates the festive season (Image credit: Chris J Ratcliffe/AFP via Getty Images)

Saturday 23 December

West Ham vs. Man Utd (12.30pm; TNT Sports)

Liverpool vs. Arsenal (5.30pm; Sky Sports)

Sunday 24 December

Wolves vs. Chelsea (1pm; Sky Sports)

Tuesday 26 December

Newcastle vs. Nottingham Forest (12.30pm; Amazon Prime)

Bournemouth vs. Fulham (3pm; Amazon Prime)

Sheffield United vs. Luton (3pm; Amazon Prime)

Burnley vs. Liverpool (5.30pm; Amazon Prime)

Man Utd vs. Aston Villa (8pm; Amazon Prime)

Wednesday 27 December

Brentford vs. Wolves (7.30pm; Amazon Prime)

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace (7.30pm; Amazon Prime)

Everton vs. Man City (8.15pm; Amazon Prime)

Thursday 28 December

Brighton vs. Tottenham (7.30pm; Amazon Prime)

Arsenal vs West Ham (8.15pm; Amazon Prime)

Saturday 30 December

Luton vs. Chelsea (12.30pm; TNT Sports)

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd (5.30pm; Sky Sports)

Sunday 31 December

Fulham vs. Arsenal (2pm; Sky Sports)

Monday 1 January

Liverpool vs. Newcastle (8pm; Sky Sports)

Tuesday 2 January

West Ham vs. Brighton (7.30pm; Sky Sports)

Glasgow rivals Celtic and Rangers face each other on 30 December (Image credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Scottish Premiership

Sunday 24 December

Motherwell vs. Rangers (12pm; Sky Sports)

Tuesday 26 December

Dundee vs. Celtic (3pm; Sky Sports)

Wednesday 27 December

Hibernian vs. Hearts (8pm; Sky Sports)

Saturday 30 December

Celtic vs. Rangers (12.30pm; Sky Sports)

Tuesday 2 January

St Mirren vs. Celtic (5pm; Sky Sports)

EFL Championship

Saturday 23 December

Leeds United vs. Ipswich Town (12.30pm; Sky Sports)

Tuesday 26 December

Preston North End vs. Leeds United (12.30pm; Sky Sports)

Birmingham City vs. Stoke City (5.15pm; Sky Sports)

Ipswich Town vs. Leicester City (7.45pm; Sky Sports)

Friday 29 December

Southampton vs. Plymouth Argyle (6pm; Sky Sports)

West Bromwich Albion vs. Leeds United (8.15pm; Sky Sports)

Monday 1 January

Sunderland vs. Preston North End (12.30; Sky Sports)

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Hull City (5.15pm; Sky Sports)

Rugby union: Premiership Rugby

(Image credit: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Saturday 23 December

Bath Rugby vs. Harlequins (3.05pm, TNT Sports)

Friday 29 December

Bristol Bears vs. Exeter Chiefs (7.45pm, TNT Sports)

Saturday 30 December

Northampton Saints vs. Sale Sharks (3.05pm, TNT Sports)

Harlequins vs. Gloucester Rugby (5.30pm, TNT Sports)

Sunday 31 December

Leicester Tigers vs. Bath Rugby (3pm, TNT Sports)

Horse racing

The Welsh Grand National is held at Chepstow on 27 December (Image credit: David Davies/Pool/Getty Images)

ITV Racing has a packed schedule over the festive period. The broadcaster will show live coverage and action from race meetings across the UK and Ireland. Pick of the races to watch include the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day and the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow on Wednesday 27 December. There will also be New Year's Day racing at Cheltenham.

The winners of the NFL Super Bowl lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy (Image credit: Elsa/Getty Images)

Saturday 23 December

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (9.30pm; Sky Sports)

Sunday 24 December

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers (1am; Sky Sports)

Monday 25 December

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos (1.15am; Sky Sports)

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (6pm; Sky Sports)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (9.30pm; Sky Sports)

Tuesday 26 December

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers (1.15am; Sky Sports)

Friday 29 December

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (1.15am; Sky Sports)

Sunday 31 December

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys (1.15am; Sky Sports)

Monday 1 January

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (1.20am; Sky Sports)

Cricket: Test match

SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

26-30 December