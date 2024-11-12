Will Gary Lineker's departure be an own goal for the BBC?

Former star striker turned highest-paid presenter will leave Match of the Day after 25 years, with BBC head of sport reportedly declining to offer him a contract

BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker
Lineker has courted controversy in recent years over his increasingly political tweets, one of which resulted in a short suspension
(Image credit: Marc Atkins / Getty Images)
By
published

The tempestuous relationship between Gary Lineker and the BBC has drawn to a close with the news that the broadcaster reportedly declined to extend Lineker's contract as host of "Match of the Day".

The 63-year-old former footballer turned podcast mogul has fronted the flagship Saturday-night football show since 1999, but will end his quarter-century stint on the chair at the end of this season, after becoming a "lightning rod for criticism over impartiality" in recent years, said the Daily Mail.



Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

