Can Manchester United stop the rot?

From serial champions to ‘rotten institution’, the club’s priority now should be ‘to think big again, and invest big’

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Michael Carrick, looking down, waves to fans at the end of a match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford
Michael Carrick is cheered after the Bournemouth defeat as United fans vented their anger on the players and owners instead
(Image credit: Dan Istitene / Getty Images)

Manchester United are stuck in a “doom spiral”, said The Telegraph, with their current “collapse” under manager Michael Carrick the “latest sorry episode in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era”.

The 13-times Premier League champions have made their worst start to a league season in 40 years. They are 16th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation places, having gone eight games without a win.

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