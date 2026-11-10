Black Friday Sale

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This Black Friday, get a digital annual subscription for just £117 £52 a year, that’s only £1 a week — our best offer yet.

This special offer includes:

  • Your first year £117 £52 — that’s only £1 a week
  • Continue to pay £117 every year
  • Read our daily digital editions via the app, website or newsletters
  • Unlimited access to articles on our website
  • Read the weekly magazine on the app before it hits the newsstand 
  • Listen to The Week on the go with our audio feature
  • Cancel or pause anytime*

Black Friday Sale

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Black Friday Sale

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*Your subscription is protected by our full money-back guarantee. If for any reason you’re not satisfied you may cancel at any time during your subscription and receive a full refund on any unmailed issues within 30 days. Read our subscription terms and conditions here.

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