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The Shakespearean actor who brought gravitas to Star Trek

Patrick Stewart: 1940 - 2026

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Patrick Stewart
“I’ll always and forever be an actor”
(Image credit: Getty)

For generations of fans, Patrick Stewart was the voice of authority. Over more than 60 years on stage and screen, Stewart took command as Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Claudius, Prospero, and even Othello, and embodied intelligence and compassion as Captain Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation and as Charles Xavier, aka Professor X, leader of Marvel’s X-Men. He delighted in subverting that stately image by playing against type, including as a vicious neo-Nazi in 2015’s Green Room and the poop emoji in 2017’s The Emoji Movie, and by goofing off on red carpets and talk shows with his lifelong friend Ian McKellen. Widely regarded as one of the most accomplished British actors of his era, Stewart escaped a tormented childhood to attend the prestigious Bristol Old Vic Theatre School at age 17 and spent the rest of his life as a performer. “Acting was my only means of self- expression,” Stewart said in 2003. “The first time someone put me on a proper stage, I experienced the safest environment I had ever been in.”

Despite his regal bearing, Stewart “was born into poverty,” said The Times (U.K.). Raised in a West Yorkshire household without an indoor toilet or hot water, he had an “emotionally distant” father, an alcoholic who often violently assaulted Stewart’s mother. Stewart did poorly at school until age 12, when his teacher Cecil Dormand had the class read The Merchant of Venice aloud; Stewart was Shylock. “I barely understood a word,” Stewart said later, “but I loved the feel of the words and sounds in my mouth.” Dormand began casting him in plays, secretly paid for him to take an Easter-break drama course, and encouraged him to pursue acting as a career. In 2021, Stewart called him “the most significant person in my life,” saying, “he saved me.

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