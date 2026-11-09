The Explainer

Why can money market funds make sense when rates are rising?

On the investment spectrum, these mutual funds are considered very low risk

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Amid rising interest rates, investors may be wondering where to put their money. Enter money market funds.

While higher interest rates are generally viewed negatively as a “drag on the economy, a burden for people seeking mortgages and a punishing hurdle for stocks,” said The New York Times, they are also an “unambiguous boon in one unheralded area: money market funds.” For this specific type of mutual fund, “higher rates almost immediately funnel more money to investors without major complications.”

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

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