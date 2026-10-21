How can you lock in a mortgage rate and when does it make sense to do?

If rates are likely to go up between when you apply and when you close, you may want to consider a lock

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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House key unlocking a door
A rate lock usually lasts from the initial approval of your mortgage application through closing
(Image credit: Maria Korneeva / Getty Images)

With mortgage rates high and seemingly only getting higher, it makes sense for potential buyers to wonder whether they can lock things in before they get worse. While a 7% interest rate might not be great, it’s still better than a rate of 7.4%.

The good news: “Locks are a common feature of mortgages” to “protect a borrower’s rate during the home-buying process,” said The Wall Street Journal. However, they can “vary in their fees, their conditions and the amount of time they cover.” Here’s what to know.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

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