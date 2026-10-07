How can home sellers navigate high mortgage rates?

The housing market is giving buyers more negotiating power

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Real estate agent giving the keys of a house to a couple who just purchased it
Higher mortgage rates squeeze the budgets of buyers
(Image credit: Hispanolistic / Images)

When mortgage rates are high, many buyers are less inclined to make a home purchase. This can end up being bad news for sellers.

Conventional wisdom has called for staying put until rates cool off. But with “mortgage rates on the cusp of topping 7% for the fifth year in a row, it might be time to stop waiting for lower rates to put your home on the market,” said The Wall Street Journal. It may also be a good time to get more strategic.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

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