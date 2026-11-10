Under The Radar

Why scientists in 1960s predicted world would end on Friday

Projections of continued population growth caused ‘immediate stir’ and raised fears for the future

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Photo collage of a scientist holding up petri dished with pebbles visualising exponential growth, and a crowd of people
Three scientists wrote a paper in 1960 predicting that by 2020, the human population of the Earth would exceed 25 billion
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Did you hear that the world is ending on Friday? That's according to three scientists in the 1960s.

“Our great-great-grandchildren will not starve,” they said in an article in the journal Science published on 4 November 1960. “They will be squeezed to death.”

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.

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