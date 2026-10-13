Why the ‘leap second’ has had its time

Global timekeepers consider ditching adjustment for astronomical clock to protect digital infrastructure

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Photo collage illustration of the Earth, a political globe, stopwatch, clock mechanism, sand timer, atomic mode and Cesium symbol
Time measured by Earth’s rotation can’t keep in sync with atomic clocks
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)

We may be about to call time on the “leap second” which, for decades, has kept Coordinated Universal Time – the global standard that regulates clocks and time zones – in sync with Earth’s daily rotation.

The world’s timekeeping body already had a plan to phase out the leap second by 2035 “but now there is a spanner – or spinner – in the works,” said the Financial Times. The Earth has been rotating unusually rapidly for the past decade, meaning there’s a chance that, before 2035, we’d actually need a negative leap second – deleting a second, rather than adding one. This has never been attempted before and could “create mayhem in the digital time-stamped continuum”. So, the governing body of the International Bureau of Weights and Measures is this week urgently considering condemning the leap second “to an earlier grave”.

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Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.

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