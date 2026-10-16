The Week Unwrapped: Is it time to close Everest?

Plus, do we need a new way of measuring time? Are we losing the battle against bed bugs?

A queue of climbers waiting to reach the summit of Mount Everest
A queue of climbers waiting to reach the summit of Mount Everest
(Image credit: Lakpa Sherpa / AFP / Getty Images)

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