The Week Unwrapped: How should we cope with the omni-crisis?

Plus, why are people selling human remains? And what can we still learn from a bear of little brain?

A protester dressed as a plague doctor carrying a placard saying &#039;down with this sort of thing&#039;
(Image credit: Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images)

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