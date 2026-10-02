The Week Unwrapped: Why are Indonesia’s wildfires getting more extreme?
Plus, would you eat a banana that never goes brown? And why do men feel more confident in their looks than women?
Why is Indonesia experiencing its worst ever wildfire season? Would you eat a banana that never goes brown? And why do men feel more confident in their looks than women?
Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.
A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business. It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion, and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.
Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.
You can subscribe to The Week Unwrapped wherever you get your podcasts:
A free daily email with the day’s biggest news and analysis – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Explore your latest briefing
-
-
talking pointsWill the Cornell rape case spur accountability nationwide?
-
QUOTE OF THE DAY‘We are no longer the woke department or the weak department. Simple translation of that: no fatties, no trannies, no beardos, no weirdos.’
-
today’s big questionAre Cabinet impeachments coming after the midterms?
-
Explore your latest briefing
-
-
talking pointsWill the Cornell rape case spur accountability nationwide?
-
QUOTE OF THE DAY‘We are no longer the woke department or the weak department. Simple translation of that: no fatties, no trannies, no beardos, no weirdos.’
-
today’s big questionAre Cabinet impeachments coming after the midterms?
-