The Week Unwrapped: Why are Indonesia’s wildfires getting more extreme?

Plus, would you eat a banana that never goes brown? And why do men feel more confident in their looks than women?

A firefighter douses a forest fire in Ogan Ilir, South Sumatra
A firefighter douses a forest fire in Ogan Ilir, South Sumatra
(Image credit: Sigit Prasetya / AFP / Getty Images)

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