The Week Unwrapped: Why are Indonesia’s wildfires getting more extreme?

Why is Indonesia experiencing its worst ever wildfire season? Would you eat a banana that never goes brown? And why do men feel more confident in their looks than women?

Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business. It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion, and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.

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