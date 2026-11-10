Black Friday Sale

(Image credit: Future)

This Black Friday, get a digital annual subscription for just £117 £52 a year, that’s only £1 a week — our best offer yet. And that's not all, you'll also receive a free reusable, stainless steel water bottle as a welcome gift.

This special offer includes:

  • Your first year £117 £52 — that’s only £1 a week
  • Continue to pay £117 every year
  • Free water bottle gift
  • Read our daily digital editions via the app, website or newsletters
  • Unlimited access to articles on our website
  • Read the weekly magazine on the app before it hits the newsstand 
  • Listen to The Week on the go with our audio feature
  • Cancel or pause anytime*

Black Friday Sale

(Image credit: Future)

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Black Friday Sale

(Image credit: Future)

*Your subscription is protected by our full money-back guarantee. If for any reason you’re not satisfied you may cancel at any time during your subscription and receive a full refund on any unmailed issues within 30 days. Read our subscription terms and conditions here.

*Allow 28 days for gift delivery. Offer may be withdrawn if individual or discount site misuse is detected with no issues or gift fulfilled and no money deducted. Gift limited to first 100 orders. Alternative gift may be supplied.

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