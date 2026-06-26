All you need to know about everything that matters

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The Week Digital
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Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
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The Week Print + Digital
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Friday
Cancel anytime
The Week Print
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Cancel anytime
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The great overheating: Europe gets stuck with an ‘omega block’ weather pattern
The explainer The phenomenon traps hot air over a region
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
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GOP senators seem increasingly game to buck some Trump priorities
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Is growing pushback from conservative corners of the upper chamber a sign that Trump’s grip on his party may be slipping?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
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Laugh it up this summer with these on-tour comedians
The Week Recommends Get some live chuckles from Mo Amer, Ilana Glazer and more
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published